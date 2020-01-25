IBM: Stagnation Continues Despite Red Hat

IBM is still not really set-up for real growth in 2020, as investors should expect continued stagnation despite Red Hat.

IBM (IBM) ended 2019 on a solid note as the market seems to slowly get more confident in the sales trajectory of the firm, while the legacy business continues to provide great cash flows, largely distributed to investors.

A year ago, I concluded that IBM was seeing more sluggishness, yet surprised the market with a solid guidance for 2019, despite the dilution incurred following the $34 billion deal for Red Hat. That guidance was a bit too optimistic, which does not really come as a surprise, yet low expectations and a strong market have been the reasons why shares have held up quite well.

Fast forwarding a year later, shares trade with reasonable gains, while the underlying business continues to struggle in a big way.

The Old Thesis

In January of last year, IBM was quick to release the fourth-quarter results for 2018 which revealed a 3.5% fall in sales, marking a small decline in annual revenues, with trends definitively weakening in the final quarter of the year. The company reported GAAP earnings of $9.57 per share and adjusted earnings of $13.81 per share. The gap between both metrics has been quite large, driven by items such as tax, acquisition charges, and post-retirement charges.

Trading in the $120s, multiples were non-demanding, yet IBM was not showing growth either. The balance sheet was traditionally very complicated. Based on cash and regular financial debt, IBM operated with a net debt load of $33.6 billion. At the same time, IBM has a large financing business with $31.5 billion in financing receivables. Net debt falls to $2 billion if we include these receivables. If we then add back the large pension retirement liabilities, net debt will increase to $15 billion.

As the Red Hat deal had not closed already, net debt would jump by about $34 billion (the price tag for Red Hat), as the reported net debt load will increase to $68 billion, or $49 billion if we include receivables and retirement obligations. That pro-forma net debt load warranted some caution as I pegged IBM's adjusted EBITDA at $16.5 billion before Red Hat. With the contribution of Red Hat to the EBITDA number being relatively small, leverage ratios would come in around 3 times.

More important: IBM guided for 2019 adjusted earnings to increase to $13.90 per share or more, implying that earnings will increase at least a percent, as GAAP earnings were seen at $12.45 per share. In a typical fashion, the gap between GAAP and adjusted earnings tends to increase during the year as charges which ''could not be foreseen'' to tend to show up.

Nonetheless, I was impressed with the earnings guidance as the Red Hat deal would result in greater interest expenses than the earnings accretion at first, or better said result in real dilution. As all of IBM would see earnings growth, that implied some real earnings growth predicted for the ''core'' IBM operations in 2019.

What Happened?

Throughout 2019, IBM has stabilised the situation. First-quarter sales fell 4.7% on a reported basis, although down just 0.9% if we adjust for currency effects, as the company reiterated the full-year guidance. In the second quarter, sales were down 4.2%, although adjusted for currencies, the fall of 1.6% was worsening from the first quarter.

In July, the deal with Red Hat finally closed with the pro-forma impact really seen in the third quarter of last year. The 3.9% fall in sales was again somewhat disappointing, but adjusted for currencies, sales fell ''just'' 0.6%. By the end of the third quarter, the company held $11.0 billion in cash, equivalents and marketable securities. Total debt stood at $66.3 billion for a $55.3 billion net debt load, as IBM has been deleveraging quite a bit since late 2018. The company still held $20 billion in financing receivable on the asset side of the business, as net pension liabilities have been reduced to about $10.5 billion.

The fourth quarter results look good, but this is a bit misleading. IBM reported a 0.1% increase in total revenues. Sales are up a percent adjusted for currencies, yet up 3% if we adjust for divestments and currencies. This is misleading as it only excludes divestments and does not take into account the impact of the Red Hat deal. Red Hat itself contributed $1.07 billion to quarterly sales and grew sales by 24%, or about $200 million. This adds about a percent to total revenue growth.

For the entire year, IBM reported sales of $77.1 billion, down from $79.6 billion reported the year before. Operating profits fell from $11.3 billion to $10.2 billion, yet net earnings improved to $9.4 billion thanks to an even lower tax rate. Nonetheless expectations have been lower for the year than anticipated, with 2019 adjusted earnings totalling $12.81 per share vs. $10.57 per share in 2018. This is below the initial guidance for the year, but it is no surprise given the continued weakness in the core of IBM.

The good thing is that net debt has been cut further to $53.9 billion, as net debt including receivables and even pension liabilities is much smaller of course. Hence, the outlook for 2020 is perhaps a bit more realistic as the company guides for adjusted earnings per share of $13.35 and free cash flows of $12.5 billion.

What Now?

In January of last year, I held a position at an average of $123, as I used the strong and perhaps unrealistic guidance for 2019 to unload some shares in the $130s. While the company has made progress in tackling debt, the organic performance of the business has been lacklustre in 2019, yet shares have recovered to $143 at current levels thanks to strong market conditions.

Based on the guidance, multiples have risen from about 9-10 times in recent years to about 12 times earnings. While this is far from an elevated multiple, one has to observe that despite the acquisition of Red Hat, the overall revenue performance remains lacklustre. Furthermore, the earnings numbers do not show real upward momentum despite share buybacks, although the pace of this has been slowed down in an effort to deleverage following the Red Hat deal.

For me I am no longer holding any position as I consider shares largely fairly valued here. While multiples and returns to investors look very compelling, IBM continues to have a real positioning issues and has taken on a debt load, although a manageable one.

