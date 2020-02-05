Doubling Down On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Just over a year ago, I published my initial research on Madrigal (MDGL) with high hopes that have not been met. Determined, I am doubling down on my investment. Down roughly 55% compared to the price of my initial entry, under $90 provides a buying opportunity that likely won't last much longer for this promising company.

Currently, the share price is sitting around where the initial breakout in 2018 was at $85.

The historically low valuation that Madrigal currently faces is shocking when you look at the company's actions. Unfortunately, I invested at the wrong period, but I am still bullish on my stance. In the past year, I have been selling covered calls to collect premiums while the price continued to dwindle, lowering my cost average, but now, with the stock under $90, I am adding more to my position.

The price declined following a large offering by the company in December, where Madrigal priced a previously announced underwritten secondary offering through Bay City Capital LLC, of 1,200,000 shares of Madrigal’s common stock at $107.85 per share. This came as a result of exercising a shelf offering from 2018, and the company did not receive any funds for this offering. No wonder the stock has declined from December by nearly 40%. At the current price point, though, I see this as a gross overreaction by the market. I believe we will see $100 by the end of Q1.

Initial Dosing - Resmetirom (MGL-3196)

Madrigal recently dosed its first patient in its second Phase III clinical trial, MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 with its first-in-class, once-daily, oral thyroid hormone receptor-beta selective agonist MGL-3196.

The initial Phase III study (MAESTRO-NASH) is being done with 900 patients, and the primary surrogate endpoint on biopsy will be NASH resolution, with at least a 2-point reduction in NAS (NASH Activity Score) and with no worsening of fibrosis. Two key secondary endpoints will be fibrosis improvement of at least one stage, with no worsening of NASH, and lowering of LDL-cholesterol.

The current second 52-week Phase III (MAESTRO-NAFLD-1) study that was initiated in December 2019 takes 700 patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), presumed NASH, randomized 1:1:1 to receive resmetirom 80 mg once a day, 100 mg once a day, or placebo was initiated in December 2019. MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 also includes a 100 mg resmetirom open-label arm in up to 100 patients. Unlike MAESTRO-NASH, MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 is a non-biopsy study. NASH or presumed NASH is documented using non-invasive techniques or historical liver biopsy. MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 is designed to provide incremental safety information to support the NASH indication, as well as provide additional data regarding clinically relevant key secondary efficacy endpoints to better characterize the potential clinical benefits of MGL-3196 on cardiovascular and liver-related endpoints using noninvasive measures. These key secondary endpoints include LDL-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B and triglyceride (TG) lowering; reduction of liver fat as determined by magnetic resonance imaging, proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF); and reduction of PRO-C3, a NASH fibrosis bio-marker. Additional secondary and exploratory endpoints will be assessed including reduction in liver enzymes, fibroscan scores and other fibrosis and inflammatory bio-markers.

The Phase II study on MGL-3196 for NASH posted amazing results back in 2018, where the 36-week serial liver biopsy study in patients with NASH, fibrosis stage 1-3, showed there was:

Sustained highly statistically significant reduction in liver fat based on MRIPDFF in MGL-3196 treated as compared with placebo patients;

Sustained statistically significant lowering of multiple atherogenic lipids, including LDL-C, ApoB, triglycerides, ApoCIII and lipoprotein(a);

Lowering and normalization of liver enzymes;

Statistically significant resolution of NASH that is correlated with reduction in liver fat on MRI-PDFF and provides evidence for efficacy at an approvable endpoint for Phase 3 development in NASH.

Additional Push Into Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Research shows that fatty liver has a high association with overall CVD mortality. There is strong association between NAFLD, particularly NASH fibrosis, and increased risk of CVD events and mortality. Patients with NAFLD have a pro-atherogenic lipid profile:

Increased triglycerides

Increased apolipoprotein B

Higher concentration of small dense LDL

Fatty liver appears to confer an independent cardiovascular risk, potentially related to increased inflammation in NASH.

Resmetirom is the only NASH therapeutic in advanced development able to lower lipids, consistent with regulatory approval for dyslipidemia; and also reduces fatty liver, an independent CV risk factor. Currently, the company is planning another study to assess resmetirom's effects in LDL cholesterol, CVD markers, fibrosis biomarkers, MRI-PDFF and fibroscan.

While the CVD market is massive, don't expect Madrigal to take too much market control. Resmetirom is really only targeting heart disease that is associated with fatty liver disease, more specifically when it is related to NASH and NAFLD.

Market Overreaction

The company recently announced a secondary offering to Bay City Capital for 1.2 million shares at a price of $107.85 per share to raise funds for operations. Because this offering was the result of a shelf registration previously filed on June 5, 2018, Madrigal will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.

This caused a massive sell-off of the stock, with the share price dropping $118 down to under $100 overnight. The company was experiencing a nice recovery as well with a steady climb in share price, only to give it all back.

Several times over the past year, whenever the share price reaches the low $80s, there is a recovery back over $100. I have no reason to believe this time will be any different. The market over-reacted to the news, selling off and dropping by nearly 40% in a few weeks. This dip into the $85 price range will not last and presents an excellent buying opportunity.

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2019, Madrigal had cash and cash equivalents of $453.6 million with operating expenses of $24.2 million for the third quarter. The company is seeing a slight increase in expenses with additional activities related to initiation of the Phase III clinical trial in NASH, including a payment due related to a milestone achieved under its agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), an increase in headcount and increased non-cash stock compensation from stock option awards. This spending is likely to stay around $25 million for the next 3-4 quarters until the 52-week studies are completed.

Can you say comfortable?

Madrigal, at its current high spending rate, has enough cash to last 4 years. This is nearly unheard of in the biotech and pharma realm. To have such a comfortable runway negates any concerns of dilution or raises in the near future. This is an additional reason to purchase shares at this low price point.

Conclusion and Competition

If you refer to my other article on the NASH space, you can review my favorite NASH plays as well as the competition that Madrigal faces. Over the past year, there have been a few large letdowns in NASH research by NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) and Gilead Sciences (GILD), as well as delays from the FDA for Intercept (ICPT).

We may see Intercept receive approval for the first NASH treatment, which is exciting for the industry. The company will be able to capitalize on first-to-market advantage and will be able to secure market share where there is no competition. Genfit (GNFT) is also on the cusp of approval, with Phase III RESOLVE-IT study results expected to be released this quarter. If all goes well for Genfit, then it can file an NDA with the FDA for approval to compete with Intercept.

Regardless of the competition, I like Madrigal's data and current cash position. With such a strong runway, Madrigal will be able to get Phase III results, file an NDA and get FDA approval, and then go to market with Resmetirom without the need for additional offerings.

Things to watch for price drops include approval from the FDA for Intercept and Genfit's NASH treatments. Such actions could prove negative for Madrigal in the short term. Negative results from the Phase III studies will be detrimental to the company. Although I don't project negative results based on the company's previous data, if it does happen, we can expect shares to drop by an incredible amount - potentially even to levels seen in 2017 or lower.

Madrigal projects additional publications throughout 2020 on its Phase II data and updates to the Phase III studies with announcements on ongoing NASH Phase III milestones. With projections of top line data from the open-label arm of MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, there is much to look forward to in the upcoming year.

