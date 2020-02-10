Slack's Growth-No Laggard!

I think that the quarter to be reported in March has been teed up as one in which all of the headline metrics are likely to be beaten. I expect that the company will choose to forecast growth a little bit above the current consensus level of 37% for fiscal '21, with a concomitant path to profitability and cash generation.

Slack-Catching up with an old friend

I initially wrote an introductory piece regarding Slack (WORK) in the days before it went public back in late May of 2019. I was quite positive about the business opportunity and a bit concerned about the valuation. The late spring of 2019 was a benign time to bring a new issue to market and the shares which I had projected might be worth around $24, wound up initially trading at $38. Since that time, valuations have steadily compressed and the shares have recently made a low of just over $20/share. Given the price and the operational performance of the company, and the extreme investor anxiety about Microsoft (MSFT) Teams, I thought it might be appropriate to revisit the company and see if this might be a good time to enter the shares.

The shares bumped up this past week after making a recent low, possibly because of a recommendation by RBC. There is nothing terribly remarkable in the RBC recommendation but it came at the right time after the shares had essentially sat out the January rally. I try to recommend names that I think will do well over the longer term rather than try to pick the optimum entry point. That said however, I do think that even after Slack’s performance last week this is a very reasonable entry point into a name that I think has a very strong long-term future and which is a company that can withstand the greatly feared and exaggerated competition from Microsoft (MSFT) Teams.

Before starting off on my analysis of Slack, there is the issue of the potential market size in the collaboration space. I passionately hate the notion of TAM, not because of any dislike for the letters of the alphabet, but because of the varying techniques in play to calculate the metric. In this case, TAM is very dependent on the definition used by the source doing the calculation which can make it meaningless to compare current revenue to potential revenue to arrive at a “runway.” I have to use it to make sense of valuation, but I am stuck using a number that is impossible to validate. Slack’s TAM is wildly divergent depending on who is doing the counting. Gartner says the TAM for Slack’s space is $2.8 billion rising to more than $4 billion, the Slack S-1 calculated $28 billion and a recent brokerage report (RBC) said it was $86 billion.

Using Slack as a tool for developers to collaborate is “cool.” And there are loads of developers. In fact, this link to a Gartner study, shows Slack to be the most reviewed tool with a particularly high positive rating. The most recent estimate I have seen from IDC is 22 million although I assume that such a figure involves everyone involved in the software development process. The company is certainly the leader in that particular market segment with daily average users of 5 million within the developer community.

Just as an example, a stock I recently recommended, Fastly (FSLY) now uses Slack as its standard tool for its developers. The company is starting to support development teams in the 5 figure range that has meant significant tweaking of the app to provide teams of that size with a satisfactory user experience. As mentioned, the reason many readers/investors insist on TAM’s and on quantifying a number that is speculative at best, is to determine if a company has adequate runway. I think there is little question that the TAM or potential market for the service provided by Slack is many times its current revenue. I do not see any reason why the size of the TAM will prevent Slack from growing at rates substantially above 30% for years into the future.

A little bit of history regarding Slack’s share price and valuation

Just in the interest of full disclosure, I own Microsoft shares, and I also own Slack shares. I have owned Microsoft shares for many years now, and my purchase had nothing to do with the advent of the Team app and its apparent success. I have recently acquired Slack as its share price has descended to what I believe to be very “investible” levels. And I am also well aware that there have been some relatively small insider transactions in Slack shares including a sales by the company’s founder and CEO, Stewart Butterfield and its CTO. It has been only a short time since this company’s lock-up came to an end, and it is reasonable to anticipate that senior executives will monetize their stock grants to a greater or lesser extent.

At the time I wrote the initial article, I had based much of my valuation analysis on a sales estimate of $600-$650 million for this year. That has turned out to be a reasonable forecast-Slack is currently projecting current year revenue of $621-$623 million (later on in this article I suggest this number is likely to be exceeded by $10 million or more)-although perhaps my Slack forecast was not of the stature of that of Yankee manager, Aaron Boone forecasting the exact results of the Super Bowl.

The current 1st Call consensus revenue forecast calls for growth this quarter of just shy of 43% and also forecasts growth of 37% next year, i.e. FY ‘21. In the two quarters that have been reported thus far since Slack became a public company, Slack has exceeded its revenue guidance and raised its forecast both times-albeit quite modestly last quarter. I have every reason to believe it will continue to do so in the next several quarters. I have forecast a forward growth rate of 39%, and based on that expectation, and using a 12 month forward estimate of revenues, Slack’s EV/S comes to bit higher than 13X. That is almost average-a bit below actually-for Slack’s high 30% growth cohort. Slack is still forecasting a modest cash burn over the next couple of quarters, composed of the GAAP projected loss, a significant level of stock based comp. and some balance sheet items. Slack's pivot to enterprise sales is creating a significant level of deferred revenue; the mix between deferred revenue and longer-term deals that create RPO but no cash is impossible to forecast.

At the end of the day, it isn’t the consensus numbers that are the issue. The issue, which I will explore below is just what kind of conviction level can be generated for Slack in the wake of its competition with Microsoft Teams. The bull case regarding Slack shares essentially suggests that the company will continue to beat expectations for growth, continue to raise forward revenue guidance and will gradually or perhaps not so gradually improve profitability/cash flow. The other side of the argument regarding Slack is that growth deteriorates, and the company’s pricing model cannot be sustained leading to continued cash burn. There really is no way to “prove” either point of view and I would be last to say that I can do so through some proprietary crystal ball. But after trying to study the matter, and asking some users of Slack and Teams their opinions, I am inclined to believe the preponderance of the objective opinion-not evidence-favors the bull case for Slack in its battle with Microsoft without in anyway suggesting that Microsoft will not continue to build its base of Teams users.

Slack vs. Microsoft Teams-Competition, Co-optition or not much overlap

A large component of Slack’s share price decline over the past several months is due to perceptions that are held by some investors and observers that Microsoft’s success has to mean Slack’s failure. Some observers try to analyze the specific differences between Slack and Teams and try to rate the shares based on such an evaluation.

I don’t want try to use this article as a venue to review Slack and Teams in terms of their product feature/functionality. At one level, it just doesn’t matter for most users most of the time. Most people can use either set of solutions and will wind-up improving their workplace productivity. The nature of these applications is they have lots and lots of discrete features, and the feature set is constantly evolving. Is Slack “better” than Teams? I have linked here to an article that goes through the feature/function set of similarities and differences far more comprehensively than I could. While the article has an annoying commercial for its sponsor built in, if readers want a relatively unbiased product evaluation here it is. And for those not wishing to look at the article, the answer is that both Teams and Slack offer users what they need for workplace collaboration. Slack has advantages with regards to its many integrations and its ease of set-up and of course Teams is part of the Office 365 bundle. Last quarter, Slack added something over 1 million new users-70% of those users are also Office 365 customers. So yes, there is a fair amount of co-optition as well as competition.

Last fall, Microsoft reported that 20 million users were then using Teams, exceeding the number of daily users that Slack has reported. There are other numbers, including daily engagement that show an advantage for Slack, but I do not think that Microsoft’s daily user count is really an impediment to the growth of Slack. It should be noted that at one point, 100 million users were using Skype for Business, and when it was shut down, the default migration was to Teams. I don’t think the specific number of Microsoft Teams users is a gating element in the market opportunity for Slack in any meaningful fashion.

Perhaps rather than me trying to make the point, it would be better just to read the answer of the CEO to this vexed question, “ Raimo Lenschow -- Barclays -- Analyst

Sorry, sorry. Sorry, I was on mute. If you look at the competition, without naming, it's like -- so the main marketing message is around the active users. But that's kind of also almost like a false number because it doesn't really tell you anything about engagement levels.

How do you -- is there a way -- or what do you think about reacting to that in terms of like, if you look at the Slack usage that you see out in the field there, it looks -- the engagement level seems a lot higher, but I'm just wondering how -- what's the way for you to kind of communicate that? Thank you.

Stewart Butterfield -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

If you have ideas for how to communicate it, I would love to hear them because we're trying a lot of stuff. I think it's going to take some time and it's going to take a couple of more quarters for people to really appreciate it. But I mean the confusion is deliberately created. You can't make any mistake about that.

And it's not just -- I think we undercount the difference a little bit. If you talk about just like, there's more engagement here and a little bit less here because that makes it just purely quantitative where I think there's a qualitative difference. There is a lot of people who have desktop VoIP phones that work, Skype for Business and are now Teams. So they pick up the phone and make a call and they are a Team user.

It has nothing to do with what people do. You use Slack for -- why people are switching to Slack? The strength of the platform or any of that. So I mean I want to just be candid and say we haven't figured out the right way to message that. I think trying to get ahead of it and get people to understand, you are going to hear a 30 million daily active user announcement and a 50 million daily active user announcement and 100 million daily active user announcement because they had 100 million people using Lync.

So of course, they're going to get there. I think our priority is really serving the customers, continuing the -- not getting too drawn into that distraction. But we do have to confront it head on when we go talk to customers because there's going to be a population of 1,000 people who have built all these incredible integrations inside this customer and people are fanatical, and they say it's transformed where they work, and you reach a population outside that where people don't -- aren't familiar with it and they kind of shrug their shoulders and say, "Don't we already get Teams to free?" Getting past that can take us a couple of months or can take us a couple of years. People have done multiyear evaluation of Teams that have ultimately failed and they've gone back and expanded their Slack usage.

And if we can figure out a way to get that happening in a month or a week or a day, we would love to roll that out very broadly.

Allen Shim -- Chief Financial Officer

I mean when we see 70% of our top 50 customers are office -- are also Office 365 customers, it's clear to us that the customers appreciate the difference and what the transformation that we can provide versus the more kind of communication, legacy tools that they already have. So we want to continue to invest in that, continue to invest in customer success, continue to invest in how people want to change their organization's culture and maybe become more agile. And we think that that's something that will take time, as Stewart said. So it's a new category.

We're spending a lot of time in education, and we know we still have a long way to go.”

Is all of that a commercial, or is it an admittedly one sided evaluation of the condition of the market. No doubt, a little of both, but from the reviews I have read in Gartner and elsewhere, there is more validity than hype in the CEO’s evaluation of the terms of competition between Slack and Teams.

Obviously there lots of overlap between the functionality between Slack and Teams and many users do evaluate Slack vs. Teams. There are readers/investors who are chary of investing in a space in which Microsoft is the principle competitor. Microsoft, at least in this space, has essentially untrammeled pricing power. That is one reason to anticipate that Slack’s valuation may be at a discount to the average EV/S valuation for its growth peers for some time to come. But I think that the idea that Microsoft is going to use its pricing power to try to crush Slack is pretty farfetched at this point and should not constrain an objective evaluation of Slack’s competitive positioning. Microsoft has been competing with Slack for several years now, and pricing has been essentially unaltered, and Slack has always commanded some level of price premium. The bundling aspect of Office 365/Teams is always going to allow Microsoft to offer a “cheaper” price-if a user wants/needs Office 365.

Slack emerged as an e-mail alternative and a collaboration tool in a time frame in which Microsoft Teams was in its genesis and had few features. Over the past year or so, Teams has seen an amazing surge in usage-and yet that surge in usage has not really impacted the growth of Slack, or impacted the pricing model of the company. I think it is difficult to underestimate Slack’s “cool” factor amongst its user base. Developers, in particular, are a cohesive community and they can make or break software offerings. See the success of MongoDB (MDB), Twilio (TWLO) and perhaps Elastic (ESTC) in that regard. Users seem to love to communicate using Slack and they are willing to tell their friends and colleagues just how positive their experience is using Slack. Many CIO’s, in an effort to please younger users, are willing to deploy both Slack and Teams-they claim the blowback they would get if they tried to rip out Slack would never be worth the cost of the Slack expense in their budgets. Slack is viewed by many users as cutting edge, and companies that do not have Slack available are at a disadvantage in recruiting talent. I think investors and readers would do well to focus on Slack’s strong acceptance within the developer community as a competitive advantage that is impossible to quantify but which is real, nonetheless.

When I have written about “cool” with regards to a competitive advantage in the past, I have gotten some dismissive commentary. Perhaps then it would be better to write simply about the overwhelming advantage that Slack has because of its thousands of integrations. That is one of the factors that makes Slack seem cool and cutting edge to its developer users and I feel quite strongly that this advantage is likely to persist.

The TEAMs advantage is that it is bundled with Office 365 and that Slack-at least at this time-does not offer quite the same level of video-conferencing although as this link suggests, no one using Slack is foregoing any real video conferencing or screen sharing functionality. Many CIO’s apparently like the fact that TEAMs can be acquired and has no specific charge as part of a bundle and that advantage isn’t going to change. There is little doubt that TEAMs is and will remain a substantial factor in the market. But I think the point to consider is that it is not necessary to believe that Microsoft has to lose in order for Slack to be a successful business and investment.

I mentioned when I initially wrote about this name that it is a potential replacement for e-mails, and indeed in organizations using Slack, that is exactly what is starting to happen. The next big thing in that regard is the feature called Shared Channels which became generally available late last summer. Shared Channels is Slack’s feature that allows two separate organizations to work together in a channel, each from within their own organization. For those who have followed the name or who own positions in Slack shares, Shared Channel’s is well known as a very big deal. It has been very well received according to surveys, and of course it opens up much more of the TAM to Slack penetration. The company, during its December conference call was chary in trying to quantify the specific contribution of shared channels-I am not sure it will be able to do much better when in reports in early March. That said, the CEO disclosed that 80% of the company’s largest users are already using shared channels. With shared channels in place and connected to multiple organizations, the stickiness of a Slack deployment rises substantially as it is more than a little troublesome to disconnect from a network of shared channels users. It has become very easy to set up shared channels, and I think this is likely to be a significant factor in forward growth, although the company said it is uncertain as to how to model the impact.

Investors should anticipate that every quarter both Slack and Teams will announce new features of greater or lesser significance-last quarter the CEO talked about adding 160 new features to its solution. For users who are most interested in integrations, Slack will have an advantage. For users who do not care too much about set-up complexity and want a total Microsoft solution, teams will doubtless suffice. Slack latest important set of capabilities is called Workflow Builder which was released last October and it is a visualization tool that can allow users to automate routine functions. The company called out the early success of Workflow Builder in its most recent conference call.

Slack’s go to market pivot

I should start by observing that the guidance that is out there is probably not particularly congruent with the results that might be reasonably projected. Last year, Slack’s Q4 sequential growth in revenue was about $16 million or 15% sequentially. The growth of billings was quite a bit higher than that. This year, the guidance was for sequential growth of $6 million or less than 4% sequentially.

That said, the CFO in answer to a query said the following,” Allen Shim -- Chief Financial Officer

Walter, we had an exceptional quarter in Q4 last year. And I think this year, we are setting up to a stronger pipeline, and we think there's going to be even more pronounced seasonality kind of this year as well. And I think what you're seeing in the guide is just really a prudent approach to how we want to set expectations relative to the visibility that we think you kind of lose what the fact that you've got more enterprise-heavy distribution of billings. And so we're trying to balance that with the fact that this enterprise momentum while great, it does lead to a little bit less visibility in terms of timing.

So I think the momentum is good. Sales capacity is up. Pipeline is up. So we're going to the quarter with a lot of confidence, but we're balancing that out just given the more enterprise-driven nature of the results." I think the comment speaks for itself with regards to the current state of the company's business outlook and the likelihood of an upside revenue result for what will be fiscal Q4-2020.

So, when I describe the pivot of this company, it is not so much a function of remediating a problem as it is maximizing percentage revenue growth while continuing to reach towards profitability. It seems very probable that Slack will end this year with a quarterly revenue growth in the high 40% range setting up for a 2021 fiscal year in which growth reaches the low 40% level.

As I see it, the issue for Slack is not really one of how many daily users it has vs. how many daily users Microsoft has. For Slack to be continue its success, it needs to deepen its engagement with users and it does that by continuing to offer additional features. As mentioned, shared channels and Workflow Builder have been 2 key product line extensions and while they were launched in the middle of fiscal Q3, they apparently drove some large deals that closed in the quarter. Because Slack is a company whose revenues are essentially based on the number of users, the visible impacts of the new products are most likely to be seen in this quarter and beyond. The issue is how the company can sell to the enterprise users, many of whom are already using Office 365. The simple answer is that the company is pivoting its go to market message strongly to the larger enterprise. That is a function of building sales capacity and focusing on a sales effort that targets the largest users.

Last quarter was indicative of the metrics that illustrate the pivot. The company increased its paid customer count by 30%. But while the paid customer count was up by 30%, the count of large enterprise customers grew 67% year on year, and the growth in users with an ARR of over $1 million grew by 66%. At this point, the company gets 47% of its revenues from what it describes as large customers, up from 39% in the year earlier quarter. The company reported a DBE last quarter of 134% which compares to 136% the prior quarter.

The company’s calculated bookings grew by 47% year over year, and by 6.2% sequentially. That said, RPO of greater than one year rose by $65 million, or 30% sequentially representing the success that the company is having in closing large, multi-year deals with enterprise users. Last quarter was a strong bookings quarter for Slack. The company achieved 4-9’s of availability last quarter and so did not incur any losses for billings credits that had an impact on headline performance in the prior quarter.

The company’s path to profitability and its valuation

Last quarter Slack achieved a material improvement in the rate of its non-GAAP operating loss, that produced an EPS loss substantially less than the Slack's projection during its Q2 conference call. The company has maintained non-GAAP gross margins of 88%. I usually prefer to look at GAAP expenses in evaluating quarterly expense progression because they generally show the trend in cash spending. That just isn’t the case at this point for Slack because of the impact that its IPO has on the calculation for stock based comp. Most of that very substantial increase in operating expense had nothing to do with period costs but is a recognition of vesting of RSU’s triggered by the IPO.

The company is seeing decent leverage at scale. Non-GAAP research and development rose 43% last quarter year on year and declined marginally sequentially. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense rose just 16% year on year and rose about 15% sequentially although the expense ratio, at 46% of revenues was 400 bps below what the company had projected. Given the strong level of billings + RPO growth, the ability to constrain sales expense increase is quite impressive. General and Administrative cost rose by 29% year on year and wound up falling by 42% sequentially, primarily a result of the IPO/Direct Listing expense that was recognized in Q2 and which didn’t recur last quarter. The non-GAAP G&A expense ratio was 21% last quarter and can be expected to continue to decline in future quarters.

The company has projected a non-GAAP loss of about $35 million in the quarter it will report in March. Again, because of the vesting provision of RSU’s, reported stock based comp will be elevated quite significantly above the levels of expense actually incurred in Q4 so it is better to look at non-GAAP expense trends. Management indicated that there would be a significant pullback in the expense recognized for stock based comp in coming quarters.

The company is projecting that operating expenses will grow by $21 million sequentially non-GAAP, or about 12.6% and in particular, sales and marketing expense is expected to grow by $11 million, or about 14%. I think the growth projected in operating expenses is quite likely to be an extreme upper bound, and while I understand that commission accelerators are likely to be significant in Q4, and there is likely to be some catch-up in terms of R&D costs, I would be quite surprised if the company had negative unit economics of the magnitude that has been projected.

Overall, last quarter saw the non-GAAP operating loss margin percentage decline to 11% compared to 34% in the year earlier quarter. The company’s projection and the consensus forecast would see the non-GAAP EPS loss regress to 20%. My expectation, based on the comment by the CFO shown above, coupled by the normal cadence of expenses I have seen many times in other companies, strongly suggests that the non-GAAP operating loss that will be reported will be less than 15%, and possibly close to the non-GAAP loss percentage reported in Q3 which would produce a significant upside EPS result.

The company was quite close to free cash flow break-even last quarter, although the reported number was a burn of $19 million. Free cash flow as reported was impacted by the expense of $21 million ofpayroll taxes that were incurred in Q2 as the result of the vesting of the RSU’s, but were actually paid last quarter. In addition, the company is building out its new leased offices and that has resulted in a spike in capex.

Wrapping up this section and this article, my guess is that revenue growth for this company for its fiscal 2021 year is likely to reach at least the high 30% range and quite possibly more. My own target would be for revenues in the range of $875-$900 million in this current fiscal year. That level of revenues yields an EV/S calculation of 13.4X, slightly below the average EV/S ratio for the company’s estimated growth cohort.

The company has shown some leverage at scale in Q3, although its own forecast is for regression in Q4. As explained above, I think the company has a set-up that strongly favors a significant beat on margins and EPS as well as revenues. The company does get a significant level of deferred revenues, both because of its basic terms for its service as well as the continuing pivot to large enterprise customers who may elect to pay their contract charges in advance. If the growth in deferred revenue balances is strong then it is possible or even likely that free cash flow may be at least break-even this fiscal year, and at the least I would expect several quarters of breakeven next year. That would put the company’s free cash flow/growth calculation at about average for its growth cohort.

So, why buy the shares now. Obviously part of the recommendation relates to the fact that the shares have declined by more than 40% from their IPO bubble high. Part of the case relates to the fact that the short interest, currently at almost 18% is quite high, and relates to a misunderstanding of the company’s competition with Microsoft. The odds are that this company will exceed the current consensus for the quarter to be reported, and it seems likely that the company will project results for fiscal 2021 that are also above the consensus.

But basically, I try to make longer-term recommendations. My belief was and is that software that facilitates collaboration amongst development teams in both larger and smaller enterprises is a business with strong growth characteristics that will last for many years-far longer than most analysts typically can or are willing to model for DPV calculations. I believe this company has a strong lead based both on substantive factors as well as perceptions that developers have of the company. I certainly respect Microsoft and Teams, but I think some investors are focusing on the wrong metrics in evaluating the competition and the progress of this company. So, as I see it, this company has an enormous runway-far more than it would need to fulfill optimistic growth expectations. It is a leader in its space and will continue to be so. It has a business model that is evolving rapidly toward profitability and free cash flow generation. And while its shares are not cheap on an EV/S basis, the length of the runway and the company’s competitive moat serve as factors not picked up in just an EV/S ratio. I have recently acquired a position in the shares and expect the shares to return positive alpha over the next year or more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WORK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.