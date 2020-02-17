Talend: On Fire With Cloud, And Burning Cash

An already high level of cash burn is about to get higher.

My last article on Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) was published six months ago. Entitled "Talend: Stay Away This Year", I gave the company a neutral rating based on excessive cash burn and failure to meet the software Rule of 40. Since publication, Talend's stock price is down 10%.

A lot has happened in the last six months, including the issue of convertible senior unsecured notes, change of CEO, a new CRO, and new leadership in Europe. The new management intends to invest more in R&D, operations, and infrastructure.

... you see that we're on fire in cloud with our growth. And now, we want to make sure that we're taking every opportunity to put the right processes and systems in place to make sure that we can scale our business.

Given the already negative and falling free cash flow margin, so-so revenue growth, and allotting time for the new management to get its legs, I am re-issuing my neutral rating for Talend.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Talend's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. Talend is positioned well below the best-fit line, implying that the stock is very undervalued relative to its peers.

The Sales/EV multiple tells me that the stock is undervalued, but my value assessment changes when I substitute next year's earnings estimates for forward sales.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The results shown on this second scatter plot suggest that Talend is actually overvalued based on next year's earnings estimates.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

There are various ways that I could evaluate revenue growth. One way would be to use the growth in Cloud ARR for Q4 which was 129% YoY. I find this figure to be a bit unrealistic considering the total annual revenue growth is 21% and Talend is guiding for 12% growth for the coming year. So despite management's promise of massive cloud growth, I am going to stick with total revenue growth of 21% for the Rule of 40 calculation.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Talend's free cash flow margin TTM is -7%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The free cash flow has been dropping steadily since mid-2017 and I expect a further drop this year based on comments by management in the Q4 2019 earnings call.

This year, we will invest more in R&D to strengthen our cloud offering, bring new products to market and enable premise customers to seamlessly move to Talend Cloud. And finally, we intend to make additional investments in our operations and infrastructure to enable us to scale more efficiently. With these investments, we expect to consume $30 million to $35 million of free cash flow in fiscal year 2020.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Talend's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 21% -7% = 14%

The calculation comes out below 40%, indicating that the company has work ahead of it in order to balance growth and profits.

When a company doesn't meet the Rule of 40, I like to see what its cash burn looks like.

SG&A Expense Margin

If a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, then I want to make sure that it is not burning cash. In the case of Talend, the SG&A expense relative to sales is quite high at 97% of the total revenues. The company is spending as much on SG&A as it is taking in with revenues.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

This level of cash burn might be acceptable for an extremely high growth company, but I don't consider 21% revenue growth to be in that category. And let us not forget that company management intends to increase spending for the coming year.

Summary and Conclusions

Talend is experiencing a slowdown of its on-premises product line and is making a strong effort in transitioning its business to the cloud. With that in mind, the company has acquired a new CEO by the name of Christal Bemont from SAP Concur. She was the CRO at the previous company, and this is her first experience as the CEO of a company. She brings with her a new CRO and chief customer officer. In addition to these changes, there are also several others, mostly in Europe:

We've also enhanced our sales and marketing leadership in Europe by adding a new GM. of EMEA and a new Head of EMEA Marketing. We experienced headwinds in 2019. But we see the potential for our new leadership team to improve performance. Additionally, we recently announced the appointment of Anne Hardy to newly created position of Chief Information Security Officer. Anne will be instrumental in driving our security strategy and her addition to the team is critical as we continue to mature our cloud offering and grow our business across the globe.

All of these changes may very well be positive for the company. But we aren't going to see results overnight, and in fact, the changes may very well be detrimental to the short-term performance.

Along with the aforementioned managerial changes comes a whirlwind of spending in the name of investing for the future. This spending may very well be justified, but it will increase an already high level of cash burn, much higher than I can justify for a 21% growth company. For these reasons, I am giving Talend a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.