Fennec Pharmaceuticals: Market Fatigue Due To A Lack Of Catalysts Has Created A Mispricing - Behind The Idea

The liquidity position is adequate to fund the PEDMARK launch, and with the approval decision coming up soon, we think FENC is a Strong Buy.

Along with strong efficacy data from two Phase 3 trials, no evidence of “tumor protection” was seen in patients with localized cancer.

Since then, market fatigue due to a lack of catalysts and a delay in the completion of the NDA submission due to a manufacturing issue have sent the stock lower.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Elle Investments: For several decades, platinum-based chemotherapy drugs have been successfully used to fight cancer. Unfortunately, one of the devastating side effects for many patients, particularly children, is hearing loss. Post-chemotherapy, the only option is a cochlear implant, which has mixed results in terms of restoring hearing. The preferred solution is a treatment that prevents hearing loss from occurring, but as of now there are no approved therapies.

At the beginning of 2017, FENC traded at about $2.00/share. Over the next 16 months, it rose seven-fold, hitting $14.00/share in April 2018. This increase was due to a combination of good news, which included a $7.6M private placement of common shares, being up-listed to the Nasdaq, good Phase 3 results for lead candidate PEDMARK (which showed a 40-50% reduction in the risk of hearing loss), and obtaining some special designations from the FDA.

Since then, the stock gradually deflated, which we attribute to market fatigue after the meteoric rise, and also no material catalysts on the horizon. The stock dipped under $4.00/share in May 2019 due to an announced delay in the PEDMARK NDA submission caused by manufacturing issues, but this news was really only responsible for the tail end of the decline. The majority of it was, again, due to no material catalysts on the horizon to prop up the price. (Just as an aside, we are always perplexed by the overly-negative market reactions to manufacturing-related issues for pharmaceuticals. While they technically are new uncertainties, they are much more welcome uncertainties than the FDA requiring a new clinical trial to confirm questionable efficacy or safety data. In due time, these manufacturing issues are usually resolved, as was FENC’s.)

We think mispricing situations such as this one are excellent investment opportunities. Just about a year ago, it was known that PEDMARK worked well and had a decent safety profile across two Phase 3 trials, and that there are still no other approved therapies available or close to becoming available. There has been no change in this information, yet the stock price has changed dramatically. This is what creates the mispricing opportunity.

With the NDA and MAA submissions completed in early February, we should have approval decisions in both the US and EU by 3Q20, with the PEDMARK launch soon to follow. These catalysts should serve to remind investors about the value they saw back in 2018. Our price target is $13.22/share, offering 89% upside. We think FENC is a Strong Buy.

SA: To follow up, can you discuss how the market wrongly assuming that “no news is bad news” creates the mispricing? Will the “I’ll believe it when I see it” mentality by the market result in a step-change increase in valuation in the event of positive news if the market won’t price in any chance of success ahead of time?

Elle Investments: In this case, and in many others, we don’t attribute the decline to skepticism (“I’ll believe it when I see it”) but truly to market fatigue. While value investors had previously estimated an “intrinsic value” for the stock, the protracted lack of news and perceived long time frame before a catalyst causes a let-down in the excitement that brought investors to the stock in the first place. The reduced demand creates a self-reinforcing feedback loop, with the stock drifting down, causing more people to lose excitement, and further decline.

This divergence between intrinsic value and the stock price is what creates the mispricing opportunity. Then, the proximity of a catalyst often reverses the trend and, if the catalyst is positive, reminds the investors of the analysis they had done in the first place.

The fact that there has been no material news since April 2018 does not diminish the intrinsic value of FENC at all. The data readouts still are what they are, and given no approved therapies for chemotherapy-induced hearing loss, the commercial opportunity still is what it is. We think that once the approval decisions are in and the launch of PEDMARK is underway, the market will be reminded of why it pushed FENC to over $14.00/share previously.

SA: From a broader standpoint, and as it relates to FENC, can you discuss the types of drugs the FDA is more likely to approve and why? Do you think on some level the FDA does a similar risk/reward analysis that investors do as they make their decisions?

Elle Investments: We think the unmet medical need certainly is factored into the FDA’s approval decision. Of course, a drug candidate has to meet the minimum efficacy and safety standards that have been asked of it via the clinical trials.

But on top of that, for a drug like PEDMARK that aims to provide an option to the medical community after decades of not having one, the chances of approval seem more compelling relative to a “me-too” drug that is simply offering another therapy in an already crowded marketplace. It seems unlikely that the FDA is not weighing heavily the pleas of the patient advocacy groups that asked them to put the choice in the hands of patients for this devastating illness. We think this justifies a high probability of approval in this instance in particular, and with any other drug in general that is trying to enter a market where there really is nothing else for patients to try.

SA: How is FENC’s balance sheet and liquidity position better than the average biotech? If/when its drug is approved, do you see it doing a secondary at a (presumably) much higher price?

Elle Investments: What separates FENC from other clinical stage biotechs is that they have non-dilutive financing in place to initiate the commercial launch if/when PEDMARK is approved. Of course, they only have access to this financing if PEDMARK is approved by the FDA, but if approval is not granted then the lack of access to this credit facility would be the least of our concerns.

The $7.6M private placement of common shares back in June 2017 also serves as a strong endorsement of the commercial opportunity.

As of 3Q19, they had cash and cash equivalents of $15M, plus the previously discussed $13M credit facility contingent upon approval. With their cash burn at a low $2M per quarter, they had more than enough to make it to 3Q20, when we expect the approval decisions to be received.

Since the article was published on February 13, they released updated financial results showing a cash position of $14M. The cash burn rose a bit to $3.6M, but this does not come as a surprise, as they are already ramping up for the PEDMARK launch. They still say that the cash position (including the credit facility) is enough to fund the expected launch in 2H20.

We would not be surprised if they do another secondary offering following the approval decision. But it would likely be at a much higher price and so would not dilute current shareholders.

