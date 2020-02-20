How To Destroy A Great Global Brand And The Cult Of Ferrari

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Short Thesis Summary

Demographics, technology, the Green Movement, electric and autonomous vehicles along with substantial over-production by premier ICE manufacturers are all culminating to derail RACE stock, which is sitting near its all-time high right below ~$180 per share in the USA sporting a ~$33 billion market cap. The golden age of Formula-1 and a constantly growing demand curve for exotics (especially Ferrari) is over. The dominance of ICE technology and loud powerful engines is rapidly coming to an end. The entire group (Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Aston Martin, Porsche, etc.,) are cranking up production and trying to jam as many vehicles as possible into the channel for the global wealthy consumer base while this business cycle and the longest-running bull market of all time still have legs.

All the manufacturers recognize the “game” of exclusivity in this segment is over, and they are working furiously to drive profits while they can. The declining residual values of the supercars is a poorly-kept secret among enthusiasts, but apparently is completely unknown by the investor and analyst community. Asking prices remain absurdly high and Ferrari salesmen, who stand to lose their livelihood, are working hard, to keep up the façade that there is still substantial backlog and that used cars are holding up in value. It is a fantasy. Our extensive checks show used Ferraris are for sale everywhere, and not moving. We have checked with multiple dealers from coast-to-coast and dealer lots are filling up and full, and there is ample negotiating room. Electric vehicles and the green movement make ICE engines unappealing and the scorn of society. Even if these ICE stalwarts had the technology and ability to transition to electric vehicles, there is no differentiation. How would they catch Tesla and others who are so far in front of the ICE dinosaurs? And when driverless cars become ubiquitous, who will care if your “Ferrari autonomous electric car” is fast and could handle curves? It would be silent, and every other electric car would be similarly fast and quiet. And the technology and AI running the autonomous e-vehicles will cap all vehicle speed for optimal safety and efficiency. Will there be luxury autonomous e-vehicles? Of course. But the mass-market will be companies such as Lexus, and the specialty niche is already served by long-time luxury vehicles makers such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, etc.

Preliminary Comments and Overview

Prior to detailing the bear thesis, I should begin with the caveat I am a passionate exotic car enthusiast (particularly those made by Ferrari) and stipulate that the products, for the most part, are outstanding. Moreover, Ferrari for many decades has done an amazing job of building one of the best global brands - period. However, all of that is in the process of changing, and simply because a company possesses a great brand and history does not automatically mean that this will continue in perpetuity. Times change and managements make mistakes. History is littered with examples of once-great companies with great brands that no longer exist or which are now a shadow of their former selves. And when both analysts and investors grow complacent, it creates a set-up ripe for destructive downside.

As a former RACE shareholder and perpetual enthusiast, I understand the appeal of both their products and equity. I relish many things Italian, but especially their cars – the looks, the speed, the feel, and the beautiful sound of the engine. Only a few years ago, I visited relatives near Modena and traveled to Maranello and Sant’Agata Bolognese. Included on this trip, was a visit to both the Ferrari and Lamborghini factories and museums. For those who are so fortunate, there are few experiences as enjoyable in life as driving such incredible automobiles. While as an individual, I may have tremendous appreciation and enthusiasm for a product, as an investor, I remove the emotion. I must recognize multiple factors such as the stock dislocations including valuation (absurd), the emotions of investors involved (can only be described as “cult-like”), and the analyst coverage, even if it is ridiculous. The recent earnings call is a great example of the last factor. The analysts could not stop complimenting management instead of asking them the challenging questions that their positions should compel them to do. Ferrari management must be pleased that they have converted their group of supposed independent Wall Street analysts into their own band of janissaries to defend and justify management actions even when they miss the quarter and have set a course we believe likely to run the iconic F-1 company into the ground.

Few people appreciate someone taking a bearish stance on a celebrated company and a top-notch brand, but the valuations and fundamentals have reached an unsustainable disconnect. Moreover, investor complacency and perhaps a willingness to ignore some of the potential and imminent problems facing Ferrari suggest that there is significant downside from today's all-time high. I am neither a doomsayer nor any kind of perma-bear. I will walk through the facts without emotion and point out that nobody ever gets hit by the bus they see coming. Investors get hit by the bus hidden in the fog coming invisibly toward them at them full steam. Ask any big holder of historical leadership companies if they saw the changes coming. Nobody willingly holds onto an equity they know is destined to be crushed. I was a huge advocate of Research in Motion “RIMM” (maker of the Blackberry) back in the late 90s and early 2000s. “Push email” was a new thing for phones and, back in the day when Palm Pilots and BlackBerrys were emerging from flip-phone technology, it seemed RIMM had a lead that nobody could catch. They had amazing technology and, for years, nobody could close the gap…until Apple did. The iPhone changed the world. And the changes here for Ferrari are much more insidious and, unfortunately for holders, impossible to overcome and inevitable. It is simply a matter of time. If you are a RACE shareholder, you are likely aware that Tesla is changing the world right now.

Fantastic Brand Bolstered by Intentionally Limiting Production and Pricing Below Demand

Ferrari ranks among the world’s strongest brands. For many of us who grew up with the poster on our wall of a beautiful red car with the yellow and black badge of the prancing horse, a Ferrari was always something to aspire to. While the Italian company’s pedigree in racing makes the performance of its cars an obvious selling point, what has historically made Ferrari different from other sports car makers, has been its exclusivity. By carefully constraining supply below the level of demand, and pricing well below what customers would have been willing to pay, the company has historically managed to maintain not only its exclusivity, but it has also reduced the rate of depreciation for its cars compared with other exotic car makers. Effectively, by leaving some money on the table for their dealers and customers, rather than trying to squeeze every possible dollar on incremental profit, Ferrari created the illusion of exclusivity and the obvious result of their vehicles having better stabilized residual values. Additionally, this strategy has helped reduce the cyclicality of their production thereby helping the company avoid the fate of competitors such as Lamborghini and Aston Martin who have gone bankrupt multiple times.

Growth Pressures of Being a Public Company and Changing the Production Strategy

With the inherent growth pressures emanating from becoming a public company, Ferrari has dramatically changed the strategy that was the core of its success for nearly 70 years. Within the next two years, it is expected to double production to 12,000 cars. Long time former Ferrari CEO Luca Montezemolo firmly believed the special sauce of the Ferrari business model lay in keeping production below 6,000 units. Interestingly, this dramatic increase in production is happening at a time when the competitive landscape is becoming markedly more exigent. The longer-term future of exotic cars is increasingly uncertain as the world moves toward electric and eventually toward self-driving cars. Infatuated with the near-term growth in earnings, investors have pushed the multiple on Ferrari stock since going public up threefold from 15x to ~50x, making it one of the best-performing stocks in the market. However, as the company’s earnings have grown substantially on the back of both higher production and higher prices, the earnings have also become more cyclical as the brand has expanded into the entry-level segment, increasing the percentage of cars sold on credit. Given the lagged impact of the order book and the market perception created by many years of undersupplying the market, the negative implications of the change in the business model are not yet obvious in the company’s reported financials (though the most recent quarterly disappointment should have been a big red flag warning for investors). Therefore, over the last three years, the company has seen the marked benefit of higher production without the medium- and longer-term impact on demand or the pricing power that comes from lower residual values and lower exclusivity. However, for the first time, we are starting to see signs of price weakness in the secondary market. We suspect that as customers begin to understand the effect of Ferrari’s change in strategy as it relates to exclusivity and the true cost of ownership relative to other brands, Ferrari risks losing its most valuable and differentiating assets. This would result in the company’s earnings peaking within the next 18 months (or sooner) and then declining, even outside of a recession. The contraction in the multiple would likely be dramatic.

While bulls (analysts, management, shareholders and other Ferrari-Cult members) will deny this obvious economic truth, Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali is very direct and candid about the importance of a luxury brand preserving (at least the illusion) “exclusivity” by limiting production, and thereby better holding residual (or resale) values. In this January 2019 Motor Authority article (Lamborghini boss: 2019 production capped at 8,000 to preserve exclusivity and resale values), Domenicali is unambiguous about the cause and effect relationship with production, exclusivity and residual values. Perhaps learning from bankruptcies of the past, or simply recognizing a business truism as clear as gravity or the Earth’s spherical nature, Lamborghini at a minimum acknowledges the correlation between constrained production and perceived exclusivity. Less than a year later, Domenicali again in December 2019, repeated the same importance of limiting production, and in a Motor1.com article (Lamborghini To End Sales Boom In 2020 For Stability, Exclusivity), he places that number at around 8,500 vehicles per year. The Ferrari cult with overtly deny this truism, and argue that Ferrari buyers are emotional, fanatical, and passionate with limitless wealth who purchase their cars with cash well in advance and that there has been (and always will be) a perpetual backlog of customers willing and wanting to move up the “Ferrari List” to purchase the most coveted “limited edition” Ferraris. Never mind the competition. A Ferrari buyer would never stoop to purchasing a McLaren or Lamborghini. Heaven forbid a Ferrari purchaser risk being seen driving a special edition Porsche. And it would be anathema to purchase the highly-anticipated 2020 Tesla Roadster (0-60mph in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 250mph). However, these fallacies are easily disproven.

The Bull Case

The bull case is straightforward: Ferrari is a great brand making very exciting products and it is increasingly telling us that, after many years of limiting supply, it will accelerate volumes significantly while also raising prices meaningfully. As most investors are aware, the auto business is a high operating leverage business, so higher volumes and higher prices will do wonderful things for earnings. As the company portrays this as somewhat of an open-ended opportunity, the message is “fear not” about valuation becoming too high because the company can always grow into it. Another key component of the bull thesis is that wealthy customers have increased in both number and quantifiable wealth over the past few years and that Ferrari customers are both uber-wealthy and pay in cash. While the first might be true, the second part is definitely not true. Moreover, despite the illusion of having such a deep bench of customers that dealers require those customers be on “the list” to have the privilege of purchasing a Ferrari, this is increasingly not the case, and most of the customers on the list still end up financing their vehicles. Lastly, bulls argue that Ferrari is “recession-proof” due to the great wealth of their clientele and the eagerness of new customers to have the opportunity to purchase a Ferrari. We will walk through why this is clearly false. While on the surface the company’s newfound strategy of moving away from restricting supply sounds wonderful, we believe a deeper understanding of the company and the industry will lead to a different conclusion.

For the Ferrari bulls (are there any other Ferrari bears?) who read this, please do not tell us what a great brand Ferrari is or how wonderful the cars are to drive. Please do not tell us about the beautiful sound the engine makes and the lovely designs. We agree completely. We love the cars, the sounds, the aesthetics, and we are nostalgic for days when the roads were open, drivers could speed with impunity, and there were no concerns about speed traps, radars, and other speed-inhibiting technologies. We are in different times. Investors cannot get enough of something when they love it, and it is the right time. One need only look at Tesla to see the mania in motion. We are headed towards electric cars and autonomous cars – that is a certainty. Please do not argue that Ferrari is not cyclical, and the wealthy are immune from downturns. This is easy to disprove. Please explain how you can sleep well at night owning a purely discretionary purchase that is highly cyclical, over-producing and seeing massive competition with less of differentiation than in years past. How does Ferrari, a manufacturer in secular decline, trade at a higher cash P/E than Amazon, which is the secular leader with all of the desirable trends and advantages behind them?

Valuation – How Much is an Automobile Manufacturer Worth?

As RACE hovers near its all-time high just under $180 (and still up more than three-fold from the $52-priced IPO shares in late 2015), short interest is de minimis. There is a strong consensus that Ferrari is something other than an automobile manufacturer because they “pre-sell” their product. We plan to walk through and address the bull arguments and why most of them are flawed. To value RACE and arrive at a fair value price objective, we believe investors should consider a reasonable comparison. They should look at Volkswagen AG (VOW GY) (which owns Porsche, Lamborghini, and Bugatti) because it is far further along in terms of adapting to the new regulatory regime. Volkswagen trades at around ~6x 2020 and <5x EBIT. If you look at 2023 EPS (after the full introduction of the SUV), you see consensus at €5.84 x 6 = €35 and you can then discount it back from there with whatever one believes is a fair discount rate. More importantly, we encourage investors to examine the change in the business model, and the resulting consequences, which ultimately is the likely catalyst to change the way people look at Ferrari. As far as a price target of dollar value per share, we believe once the big investors recognize the reality – that the game is effectively over, the stock will fall fast and hard. We believe it is likely Ferrari will lose 50% to 70% of its valuation by year-end, simply based on still garnering a premium to comps, and investors recognizing the cyclicality of the business and that we are at or near peak earnings now and 2020 and 2021 numbers may not be achievable.

In the current environment of low growth and low-interest rates, it is not surprising that growth and quality companies trade at big premiums. Many of these highly valued companies deserve a premium due to (1.) their true secular growth, and others because of (2.) their truly defensive characteristics. Despite our appreciation of Ferrari products, we are confident that Ferrari has neither of these characteristics. We believe the company’s near-term aggressive product expansion, volume acceleration, and price increases are not only being confused with long term growth potential but also carry within them the seeds of destruction for what has made this historical brand so iconic. As stated previously, we believe Ferrari is likely to see its peak in earnings within 18 months, but we suspect that by the time it is obvious that earnings have peaked, the multiple will already have contracted significantly. The narrative will then change to what role does Ferrari have, if any, in a world of fully electric autonomous cars, where efficiency and safety are the deciding factors. Raw, loud, driving experience and sexy design will be irrelevant by then, as will the exclusivity of ownership. We will refrain from dedicating too much time and analysis in this piece on the long-term issues as we understand most investors have short investment horizons, but it is still somewhat shocking that a stock can trade at 40x or 50x cash EPS when the longer-term outlook is this challenging. However, we think even near to medium term, there are plenty of things that should make investors think twice about holding, let alone buying, this stock.

RACE Multiple Expansion in the Face of Falling EPS

RACE has seen its 2020 EPS go DOWN from €4.20 to €4.00 over the last two years, despite the EUR depreciating from 1.24 to 1.08. As we know, a falling EUR is a POSITIVE driver of EPS for this company as their costs are in EUR but the majority of sales are outside the Eurozone. So, despite this massive and unexpected tailwind from the currency, estimates have fallen 5% over the last two years, which means underlying EPS has fallen quite a bit more. In the face of falling EPS estimates the stock has gone €98 Euros per share to €165 per share (roughly $120 to $178). So the stock is up nearly 70% when EPS is falling despite an unexpected tailwind from the currency.

See Below - The red line represents analyst estimates which went vertical until 2018. In mid-2018, they have been moving sideways. The white line represents the share price, which dipped briefly with the earnings reductions and then proceeded to appreciate about 80% (in dollars) from the December 2018 lows despite no meaningful increase in earnings.

Source: Bloomberg

Recent Earnings Call (February 4, 2020)

When management begins to reduce disclosure and ups the game on managing the street and numbers, alarm bells should be going off. The lovefest on the recent earnings call should speak volumes to the shareholders and send up caution signs when supposedly skeptical (or at a minimum purely objective) analysts are patting management on the back for a missed quarter and for poor execution. Anyone who doubts this should go back and listen to the call and ask yourself, “are these objective analysts or are they sucking up to management?” (Investors). Our big takeaway is that the capital intensity of the business is starting to show. The big miss on EPS was due to much higher depreciation than people expected – showing the growing capital intensity of the business as well as the increased capitalization of expenses. The implied D&A guidance is higher than the street, as well, and it was higher than what they discussed at last year’s analyst day. In addition, they are reducing disclosure, no longer showing the number of “special series” cars. (Of course, they don’t want to show that they are massively overproducing these “special series” – as they are concerned that perhaps people will figure out that they are not so special after all. ) There are only two model introductions for this year. The first, we have good reason to suspect it is the TDF replacement (i.e. 812 superfast special) and the other we suspect is a TDF spider.

Background

Since Enzo Ferrari founded the company in 1939 and with additional resources provided by Fiat’s majority stake in 1969, the management developed a highly desirable business model. The company effectively leveraged its increasing successes in racing into its street cars both in terms of technology as well as exclusivity. While the volumes of cars produced grew with the market, the company stayed laser-focused on making sure to protect its exclusivity by always underproducing relative to demand and by focusing exclusively on the highest segment of the car market. There is no doubt the company deserves praise for its strategy, but it should also be mentioned that this was made easier for Ferrari by not really having serious competition in its core segment of the market. Porsche, while also having a rich racing history (albeit not in Formula 1), has historically followed a different business model operating predominantly at lower price points where the market is larger. Aston Martin has historically focused on the GT segment (think sport touring) while Lamborghini’s historical rebel approach and image made it unappealing to a large part of the core Ferrari customer base of “gentleman racers”.

Initial Change of Model and IPO Implications

While the more dramatic changes in the business model have been occurring since the RACE IPO in late 2015, management disagreement around the strategy that had made Ferrari such an iconic brand already started taking place a few years earlier.

The end of the Montezemolo Era and Marchione's Mistake

After 23 years as a president of Ferrari, Luca Di Montezemolo finally stepped down from Ferrari after the highly publicized clash with Fiat CEO Sergio Marchione about a year before Ferrari actually went public. Arguably knowing the company’s secret sauce better than anyone, Montezemolo was highly concerned about Marchione’s plans to significantly increase the production at Ferrari. Montezemolo argued that while the market was growing, it was core to the Ferrari business model to keep production below 6,000 units. Marchione was telling potential investors production would sharply increase over the next few years to over 10,000 units with the view towards 14,000 units by 2022. Marchione wanted to produce twice as many cars as Montezemolo thought was the true limit which would maintain long term exclusivity for the brand. So in the eyes of the former president of the brand, it was a strategy where sales and profits could rise significantly over the next few years, but the true cost of such growth would only become apparent a few years down the road. Montezemolo knew the number of high net worth individuals was growing but he also knew that the expanding competition, particularly from McLaren, and falling barriers to entry due to electrification, make it more important than ever to control supply to maintain exclusivity. However, Montezemolo was replaced by Fiat CEO Sergio Marchione shortly before Ferrari went public in October of 2015.

The offering was by every measure a great success as the CEO went to great lengths to convince the capital markets that Ferrari was not really a car company, but a luxury brand. As such, it should be both valued as a luxury brand and followed by Wall Street analysts covering luxury brands, not automotive companies. The company went public with a valuation multiple 100% higher than the automotive sector as Marchione pushed hard on the strategy to grow not only production but also pricing to the delight of investors and analysts alike. The valuation premium to the automotive sector went from 100% premium to 300% premium as the cash EPS multiple went from 15x to 50x. As the multiple expanded further, Marchione argued that the benchmark for Ferrari was not the luxury sector overall, but instead the highest margin and multiple company within the luxury sector, namely Hermes. The company today trades at similar Price/cash EPS and the same EV/EBITDA multiples as Hermes today.

The Ferrari business model and the importance of special series

Historically Ferrari has divided its products into two segments, mid-engine and front engine. The mid-engine products are what most people associate with a brand, the mid-sized sports cars. The front-engine, or GT segment, has traditionally appealed to an older customer. In addition to constraining annual supply, Ferrari has traditionally introduced a new model every 5 years with the last year of the cycle seeing the introduction of the special version of the outgoing model. Typically, the special version was only offered on the mid-engine model, but over the last few years, Ferrari has increasingly started offering special version vehicles in their front-engine segment as well. It is critical to understand the importance of the special version in the Ferrari ecosystem. It is a “limited” production vehicle that is essentially a more track-focused variant of the outgoing model. These cars have during periods of time, not only seen less depreciation than the core mid-engine cars on which they are based, but in many cases actually appreciated, with Ferrari touting the appeal of these cars as much as investment propositions as race-ready performance cars.

Given these factors, Ferrari reserved the allocations for these cars to their better customers. Without question, this has helped. However, the significant upcycle in exotic cars witnessed from 2005 to 2015 increased the number of potential customers who started buying regular range vehicles to fall into the factory’s good graces with the hope of gaining an allocation. The expectation with this strategy is that the profits they could make on one of the special versions will more than offset any losses they take on regular range vehicles. We are not saying that customers do not enjoy these cars, but rather, that they would buy less of them without the promise of the valuable special version allocation. Furthermore, the ultimate keys to Ferrari’s promised land is the allure of an allocation to the company’s even more limited hypercars (explained in greater detail below): top-dollar sports cars embedding the latest racing technology, which the company historically introduced every 10 years. While this is a perfectly good strategy showing the company’s success at managing supply, it demonstrates how sensitive the business model is to the perception of exclusivity, investment potential, and residual values of the special series.

The risk is, therefore, producing too many “special” series to the point that they become less “special.” Once customers stop believing that the allocation has value, they will stop buying extra cars in order to receive access to the special series allocation. While we are concerned that Ferrari is already ramping production and introducing too many models for residual values and exclusivity to hold, what is more concerning is the ramp in special series cars. Ferrari’s production has gone from 5,000 to 10,000 but the special series has gone from 1,200 to 6,000 for the core mid-engine model. In addition, Ferrari is increasingly offering a special version model of its front-engine range model. They are also effectively increasing their volumes of their hypercars by introducing their “retro” hypercars in the same price category. This results in hypercars being built every 5 years as opposed to every 10 years. Finally, in addition to offering more new models, their core product cycle is moving from 5 years to 4 years. It is hard to argue that any single one of these strategies do not put incremental pressure on residual values, let alone all of them combined. This is not to take anything away from the great cars the company makes, but it certainly decreases, if not removes entirely, the one factor that has made Ferrari so different from other brands. When true supply no longer outstrips demand, both margins as well as the valuation multiple are likely to fall sharply.

With a model that for decades has pre-sold cars at below market-clearing prices and maintained a list of favored customers, the sales positions at Ferrari dealers have been what can only be described as easy. With Ferrari dealers allocating vehicles much like Goldman Sachs allocates hot IPO shares, the process has been akin to doling out free money. This decades-long process has instilled a sense of confidence that it will continue forever. For the first time in history, Ferrari dealers are calling potential customers on the phone to solicit sales and determine if customers want to buy a car and have the ability to do so. If you are a "Ferrari Guy" or an exotics expert, you know this is a remarkable shift. Soliciting customers is simply unheard of for Ferrari and a dramatic aspect of the changed model which includes increased price, production, and competition. For decades, the customer used to be lucky if the Ferrari salesman would speak with them when they entered the store. This is indicative of the arrogance, exclusivity, and mystique of the brand. Today, residual values are declining while new designs are neither compelling for most Ferrari enthusiasts nor receiving the glowing reviews that were ubiquitous in years past. Also, competition is ramping up with staggering volumes. The scarcity value has eroded and the “list” exclusivity has been fully-played. We believe we are at the beginning of the end of the easy and glory days for RACE. This cyclical auto manufacturer trades as a mega-cap growth company with an unsustainable multiple, and consequently, is a compelling fundamental short in our estimation. The company is riding on past F-1 glory in an industry that is headed towards fuel-efficient, self-driving vehicles, and the business model change will prove to be a devastating blow.

Ferrari Grows Volumes and Price: Consequences to Business Model

In order to continue to grow the top line, Ferrari plans to grow volumes through a three-pronged strategy.

Accelerate product cycles by 20%, releasing a new core v8 platform every 4 years as opposed to every 5 years as it has done historically. Grow the amount of “special edition” cars, both in terms of what platforms they make “special edition” cars on, as well as, significantly growing the volume produced of each “special” edition. Expand the product range, particularly into high-priced Utilitarian segments like SUVs. In addition, they plan to raise prices at a faster rate than they have done historically. If significantly higher volumes, both of range models and special editions, combined with higher prices for products for which residual values are critical sounds too good to be true, well, we agree. It is simply not possible. This is particularly implausible when operating in an industry where the competitive landscape has become significantly more challenging.

Reviewing the Potential Risks to Accelerating Volume Growth

Shortening product cycles accelerates depreciation of the prior model introduction, increases the cost of ownership (as most Ferrari customers trade-in their prior model when they get the new one). Not only does it shorten the time period during which a Ferrari is the new model, but it also increases the overall supply in the market of vehicles putting further pressure on residual values. Increasing the amount of “special edition” volumes and increasing the frequency of special edition releases, inherently makes them less special, thereby, accelerating depreciation. This has broader repercussions beyond pricing power for special edition cars. Beyond the appeal of owning a special edition car, historically special series cars have been produced below demand. This means that not only have they not depreciated as much as other cars but, in fact, they have appreciated, at least for a period of time. This has been particularly acute after the great recession as growing social acceptance of sports car (the driver is no longer broadly stigmatized as having a mid-life crisis) combined with ever-falling interest rates increased the appeal of these cars as investments, not unlike art or jewelry. In fact, the appreciation in the last cycle was significant enough to create what increasingly looks like a bubble. This made these special edition cars so desirable that customer would go beyond simply buying range cars to become better customers, but even purchasing cars they actually did not want (in particular models that were harder to sell such as the FF, GTC Lusso and the California). Looking at the most popular Ferrari messaging board, one finds many examples of customers that bought a car they didn’t want and, in many cases, selling it right back to the dealer at a big discount. Obviously, not only does this inflate the volumes of these cars beyond the natural demand, but it also accelerates the natural depreciation for models that are already not as desirable and, therefore, depreciate more quickly making the cost of ownership for the natural buyer of these models even higher. As special series cars are produced in larger volumes relative to true demand (in addition to the underlying price increases), it will significantly reduce their investment appeal. This is a dangerous strategy given the collateral impact on other Ferrari models. We believe the bubble of the special series already hits its peak with the 458 Speciale Aperta (2016) and the F12 TDF (2016). We think the tide is turning with the 488 Pista. Customers that invested heavily to get an allocation of the 488 Pista (by buying other cars) in the hope that the Pista would increase significantly in value are finding that an ever-increasing number Pistas are coming back to the secondary market. While their owners are still asking for a premium ranging from 10% to 20% of the price they paid, our checks indicate that the few of them that have actually sold, have done so between zero mark-up and a mark-up of $50K USD. This means that many of the people who have invested hundreds of thousands in devaluation of other cars are significantly upside down. We suspect these losses will become bigger as more and more cars come to market and as we delve deeper into the delivery cycle. The fact that many cars are entering the secondary market with virtually no miles, also makes one wonder about how units were actually real demand versus speculators trying to game the market. While it takes some time to burn the goodwill that any brand has generated with customers, people do learn, so it will be interesting to see how eager these customers will be to sign up for the new special series cars that Ferrari is producing in ever greater numbers. By accelerating order cycles and increasing the number of models, the company also makes it less appealing for customers to order a car as opposed to buying one off the lot (new or used). It is less appealing to order a car, due to the fact that typically the buyer waits 18 months to take delivery of a car and there will be other cars announced prior to the buyer taking delivery. So, by the time one actually takes delivery, you are no longer driving the latest and greatest.

Reviewing the Risk to Aggressively Raising Prices

Since going public, Ferrari has repeatedly been speaking about the opportunity to raise prices to its customers above and beyond what it has done historically. We agree that historically when Ferrari was judiciously limiting production, the company could have increased prices further. Effectively, this incremental margin was accruing to their customers and their dealers, thereby increasing loyalty and the “legend of Ferrari.” By leaving some meat on the bone with pricing below customer willingness to pay and while restricting production volumes, Ferrari created an opportunity. Many customers recognized that if they ordered a car new (particularly if the vehicle delivery was early in the production cycle), upon delivery, the car could be driven for limited if any depreciation as you could sell the car back to the dealer for close to what you paid for it. As the price in the secondary market was above MSRP even for a slightly used car, the dealer could sell it to someone else and still make a margin. (This flew in the face of the conventional adage about how much depreciation a normal vehicle would be subjected to for merely driving it off the lot.) To receive an early car (call it, first 18 months of production) if a customer had not been a new car buyer before, one had to buy a few used Ferraris from the dealer to fall into the dealer’s good graces. Clearly, by raising prices from the manufacturer relative to its true clearing price, you remove part, if not all, of this cushion- a cushion that helped the dealers sell not only new cars, but also used cars. Increasing volumes further reduces any cushion that is left. Shortening the product cycles, reduces the cushion even more. Given that Ferrari is now doing all the above, I suspect the depreciation curve will look quite different going forward. Remember, depreciation is critical in a business in which what matters is the cost of ownership, not only the initial upfront purchase price. Raising the new car price and reducing the trade-in value makes the math quite a bit worse for prospective buyers. Add significant variety and volume of new competition to this and RACE may have an issue.

Competition – More Manufacturers and an Increasingly Large Aggregate Volume Number

Ferrari has always had some competition, but its exclusive market positioning (over 100% premium vs. comparable Porsche) and its racing pedigree (Lamborghini can be beautiful and more flamboyant but has not been perceived to have the same class and legitimacy) has allowed it to operate in a class of its own. Over the last 5 to 10 years, we have seen the competitive landscape really start to change. Porsche has increased production in its GT program with price point and exclusivity approaching Ferrari for many of its models, while Lamborghini has gained broader appeal after introducing the highly successful and less flamboyant Gallardo model. The growing strength of the Lamborghini brand is in no small part thanks to its acquisition by Volkswagen. Not only did VW provide Lamborghini its badly needed financial stability after several bankruptcies, but it also gave the brand access to the full R&D resources and know-how of the Volkswagen Group. The Volkswagen group owns Porsche, Bugatti, and Bentley among other brands. However, we believe the most important change in the competitive landscape came in 2012 when Ferrari’s long time Formula 1 competitor, McLaren, entered the sports car market.

McLaren previously had limited forays into this market in the early 1990s with the limited release McLaren F1 (just over 100 units) and the mid-2000s with its JV with Mercedes, but this time McLaren made a strategic commitment to the sports car market. With the McLaren 12c, the company offered a car at a similar price point to Ferrari’s production series and with comparable, if not better, performance. McLaren has a similar racing pedigree to Ferrari and with similar, if not superior, technology. So, this was the first time Ferrari actually saw a legitimate competitor. Since the introduction of the 12c, McLaren has introduced a number of other models and in the span of 5 short years, it has gone from not being in the sports car game to produce 4,806 cars in 2018. (For reference, Ferrari sold 9,251 cars in 2018.)

While Ferrari has built strong customer loyalty over many years, Ferrari customers and even more would-be customers finally have a real alternative to Ferrari when considering a purchase of their next sports car. McLaren progress has been remarkable. The12c, while delivering blistering performance, was in the views of many Ferrari customers and some automotive journalists not “emotional” enough with the sound and the design being too “clinical.” McLaren took this feedback to heart and its later models have not only become edgier in terms of design but also provide a more emotional driving experience. With the latest release of the McLaren 720s, for the first time, we are seeing many hard-core Ferrari customers having to admit that this is now a real alternative for their next purchase. In addition to becoming an increasingly powerful competitor, McLaren’s presence has done something else to the supercar industry. McLaren has accelerated the rate of model introductions while also incorporating the latest technology in its current models, as opposed to reserving that for the special edition cars the way Ferrari has historically done this. Both of these dynamics make it more difficult for cars to hold their value because there is always something new and better around the corner, and the allure of having access to a special edition car diminishes as the technology differential declines, if not disappearing completely. Finally, McLaren also produces its own highly desirable special edition cars, thereby competing intensely for this group of super-wealthy buyers. While there is no doubt the market for sports cars has been growing, brands have more than met this demand making the argument about exclusivity and investment of these products increasingly difficult to defend.

Indeed, competition has increased massively – The market of upscale buyers simply cannot absorb the massive production volume coming online. By our count, there are roughly well over 20,000 additional supercars being produced annually today vs. only five years ago and continuing to grow rapidly. As manufacturers have pressed the MSRP higher and left less room for dealers and purchasers, Ferrari customers are now seeing quicker depreciation vs. historical experience of being one of the early buyers of a Ferrari and being able to resell for a premium as many customers had grown accustomed to experiencing for the past couple of decades. Let’s summarize and look at the massive volume increase from high-end ICE manufacturers.

Lamborghini 8,200 units up from 6,571 in 2018 vs. 2,580 at last peak (2008) and 2,650 5 years ago McLaren units 4,806 in 2018 from 0 at the last peak and 1,649 5 years ago Aston Martin 6,400 estimated this year (and plans to go to 14,000 in 2022!) Mercedes AMG GT units 1,525 in 2018 from 0 Ferrari is expecting to sell over 10k vehicles this year, and over 14k in 2022. This is up from ~6k vehicles in 2008. Where is the scarcity value? Luxury SUV (Ferrari intro in 2022). Lamborghini Urus 0 to 2,500 units. Bentley Bentyaga 0 to 5,000 units. Rolls Royce Cullinan (no units yet). Aston Martin DBX intro 2020-2021 ~4500 units



Lamborghini URUS, Source: CarDekho

The Hypercar Segment

Sitting atop the sports car pyramid is a separate category of cars, commonly known as the “hypercars.” Their prices are several times higher than “standard exotics” and vary with the model and the special series and start at over $1 million. Historically, these cars used to be introduced only once every 10 years for Ferrari and Porsche and feature technology and performance that were a significant step ahead of other models. Over the last three decades, Ferrari released the F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari while Porsche released the 959, the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder. Over the last few years, this segment has attracted new entrants including Pagani, Koenigsegg, Bugatti, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, and McLaren.

Source: Autoblog Already announced all-electric hypercar

For Ferrari, this segment is important for a few reasons. First, it is the ultimate in exclusivity, so Ferrari uses these allocations as a carrot for its customers to buy other models. Second, these units are extremely profitable, so even though the volumes are lower, they are significantly accretive to margins. With the entrance of McLaren into the competitive arena, the timing of these releases is changing. McLaren is now on a 5-year cycle with the P1 release in 2013 and Senna in 2018. Ferrari is also effectively now on a 5-year cycle. They released the LaFerrari in 2014 and started deliveries of the Monza in 2019 Ferrari positions the Monza as a new category given its retro design, but is selling the car to the same buyers as its other hypercars. Arguably, this segment is becoming even more oversupplied. Not only do we see more competitors, but they are also cutting the cycle timing in half. We repeat, there are a lot of rich people in the world that are willing to spend a lot of money on exclusive cars, but these buyers only have so much garage space and only so much time to drive them. The slowdown in this part of the market will not only slow down the margin accretion to Ferrari, but it will also slow down the appeal of the access to the promised hypercar land for many Ferrari buyers.

Source: Autocar.co.uk New McLaren T.50 - Successor to McLaren F1

Cyclicality

Ferrari frequently makes the argument to investors that its business is not very cyclical, pointing to the mid-single digit volume contraction they experienced during the last economic downturn. We believe this conclusion is incorrect. In the past ~12 years since the current business cycle started, we have seen considerable market changes within the auto industry (e.g. move to electric vehicles, massive production ramp of super-cars, and early development of automated vehicles) which will negatively impact RACE when the next recession arrives. The cracks at the company are already clear with dealer lots stacked up with too many vehicles for sale. In 2009, Ferrari entered an entirely new category, the entry-level 8-cylinder front engine touring segment with the California. With this move, Ferrari began serving what was, at least in part, a new customer base. We, therefore, think it is more informative to exclude this segment to generate a more accurate like for like comparison. The underlying volume decline was 35%. With the operating leverage in an auto business, this makes for quite a bit of cyclical risk. Since 2009, the percentage of Ferraris that are financed has been increasing significantly and with a rapidly growing installed base of used sports cars, Ferraris and other brands, we suspect the cyclicality in the next downturn will be higher.

a. 1981-1982 down 14% (in units)

b. 1990-1992 down 48%

c. 2000-2001 up 5% (There was little competition, and investors purchased exotics, collectibles, and real estate heavily during this period.)

d. 2008-2009 down 5% (However, the Ferrari California was introduced in October 2008 at the Paris Motor Show. If you back out an estimate for California’s @ 1500-2000 units then units were down 32% on a LFL basis. Moreover, there was a substantial backlog that Ferrari was able to work through until the economy improved. During the next downturn, the backlog will be nonexistent (or much smaller) and the competition and inventory much higher.)

e. New segments (SUV, lower price V8 sports cars like the California are more cyclical). These are areas in which the company did not participate in during the 2008-2009 downturn. (Note – SUV has not been introduced yet.)

i. US Cayenne units down 35% in 2007-2009 and European Cayenne units down 25% from 2007-2009

ii. Mercedes G-wagon units were down 29% in 2009

It is also instructive to point out the example of Porsche GT cars (limited edition 911s that traded at premiums to MSRP for years given the scarcity and perceived collectability). With the 2018-2019 GT models, Porsche massively ramped volumes and once people figured that out, not only did the premiums to MSRP disappear within 1 quarter (literally -- Q1 of last year) but dealers struggled to place cars at that point it went from 12-month backlog to being able to walk into a dealer and buy a car off the lot.

Here is a chart we compiled that shows the dramatic ramp in volume in the category for GT cars and the key exotic brands (as well as how cyclical the business is for many if you look at 2007 vs. 2009 – remember Ferrari was helped in this period because the California started shipping in 2009 and that was high volume (say 2k units).

Source: Prati Management

Lack of Collectability and the Pricing Problem Implications – Similarity to other Luxury Industries

As discussed, for decades until recently, Ferraris were highly collectible and, along with manufacturers such as Lamborghini, production was so restrained that residual values remained high. The “Ferrari List” routine has been played in many industries and, for now at least in the supercar category, we believe this game has been fully played and is over. This kind of scarcity value and pricing can be seen in other luxury segments as well.

One of many analogies: Investors/customers have played the "wine futures" game through the high-end wine business for years with varying degrees of success. The first-growth Bordeaux’s and cult wines of California are good examples. Customers who could be on the “lists” would take allocated volumes of wine as long as demand and pricing continued to surge. For example, Screaming Eagle, Bryant Family, Colgin, Harlan Estate are all highly-coveted “cult wines” from California and, historically, purchasing their wines directly from the vineyard enabled customers to be able to sell the next day for anywhere from a 50% to 200% profit. Such vineyards have increased production and also increased pricing by more than double in the past decade or so. Screaming Eagle still can be sold by those on the list for typically a 100% mark-up. Another of the cult wineries of California, Harlan Estate, conversely, increased production and tried to keep pace with Screaming Eagle. Now, when customers spend $800 or $900 per bottle or more directly from the vineyard, consumers can find Harlan of the same vintage for substantially less (roughly ~$600) at auction houses. We have heard anecdotally from both customers and wine houses that those on the estate “lists” that saw price decline from retail to auction house have cut back-ordering directly as the wine can easily be found cheaper elsewhere. Regardless of the wealth factor and the surge in new buying from wealthy Chinese, nobody likes to pay more than necessary. This problem is now hitting Ferrari squarely and the trends suggest it will likely never reverse. Hermes is another example of a luxury company that currently enjoys pricing power with consumers. Hermes has seen multiple expansion growth from ~30x to ~38x now. It does not have massive CAPEX. They manufacture low volume, keeping supplies low and in high demand, thus creating a lower risk, but they continue to expand. Think of the “Birkin Bag Craze.

Current Demand Inputs

We have mentioned previously and detail below that we are seeing declining residuals values, as well as slowing demand and inventory-build at dealers. Below, we highlight from "Hagerty's," a great public resource for residual values on Ferraris, the downtrend that is now evident. While we have extensive inputs throughout the USA, that inventories are building, and that sales are "very slow," we have mainstream luxury CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, Sir Ralf Dieter Speth stating unequivocally, "Sales are not happening in China, there are no sales." (Sales are not happening in China). Similar commentary can be seen from this article (No luxury car sales in China). In the latter article, the CEO is quoted explaining that there is no way to know if business will bounce back and make up for the loss attributable to the Corona Virus.

The Importance of Residual Value, Scarcity Value, and Depth of Order Books

Most investors on Wall Street are well aware of the “hot IPO” game. For those large mutual funds and hedge funds who receive good allocations, the demand on the particularly hot IPOs tends to be ridiculous. For the right IPO, it seems every investor wants a very large allocation and they will, of course, be aftermarket buyers and absolutely “long-term holders.” Sure... This game is played in many industries. Semiconductor manufacturers see it all the time. When supply appears to be scarce, many manufacturers will double-order, in the hope that they receive a decent allocation. It amazes us that investors are not recognizing this game with Ferrari. However, after a four-year run, we believe RACE (as a stock) is done. While some of the articles from a few years back quote former CEOs Luca di Montezemolo and Amedeo Felisa as stating 10k auto production for Ferrari would be the maximum the manufacturer could ever achieve realistically while still maintaining its scarcity value, this was always a Marchionne number. Luca and Amedo believed and stated that the right production number for Ferrari to maintain its exclusivity and residual values was ~5,000-6000 max. If either could have anticipated the 6-8x surge in supercar production industry-wide, that number would have likely been smaller.

The reality is, investors should be asking – “how many times have we already seen this movie?” The housing bubble and condo crash in Miami at the end of the last cycle should illustrate this. One can dust off Michael Lewis’ “The Big Short” and see the same dynamics at work. If one pre-construction condo that I can flip for a profit is good, two or three are better. “Stated income” became the industry standard and banks would lend to anyone. It is fairly well-known that ultra-high-end real estate already has a glut and pricing is falling in major metro areas such as LA, NYC, Miami, etc. Whether there are insufficient wealthy Chinese, Brazilian and Venezuelan buyers to prop up the high-end market, or whether there is a crisis in confidence, there is simply too much inventory and not enough buyers. This is an interesting read and details the problem with overproduction. (Miami Real Estate Is About To Collapse... | AdventuresInCapitalism | Small Companies--Big Upside). The article specifically highlights the overbuilding problem with condos in Miami. The punchline is, between taxes, maintenance, and utilities, most people could not afford to keep a high-end condo even if someone GAVE it to them for free. When you consider $5k/month in taxes, $2k+ in condo fees, and another $1-2k for utilities and upkeep, you are spending over $100k a year just to live in the condo prior to considering any mortgage payments. That would require a pretty high income even if someone only allocated their earnings to living in the condo. The number of high-end condos is completely out of synch with the number of buyers who could afford to buy one. Whether the article proves to be correct or not with this cycle, the takeaway is that it is folly to expect to oversupply any market without there being eventual consequences. This is basic economics and supply/demand analysis. For RACE, after four years of a great run since the IPO, the 40x (quite possibly 50x) P/E multiple is likely to see a substantial re-rating. The decline in residuals and surplus of new and slightly used vehicles would suggest there is little alternative.

Neither the Analysts nor Most Shareholders Have Ever Stepped Inside a Ferrari Dealer Let Alone Purchased or Driven a Ferrari.

In fairness, it is a pretty small and elite group of consumers that can afford to drop multi-six figures on a single car. For car buffs, and those who really know this market, they have spent far too many hours researching, driving, and learning about the nuances of supercars. And regardless of how wealthy one might be, it is rare to meet someone wealthy who is reckless with their money. How many wealthy people do not haggle when making a major purchase? And how many times will the Ferrari list buyer take a beating by having to buy a car that they don’t really want just so they can have the right to buy the car they really want, and lose $50k or $100k when flipping a brand new vehicle? I suspect it won’t take more than once before the buyer starts having doubts about how great it is to be on the Ferrari list. And it is happening now throughout the world. In the USA, people are seeing the Ferrari 488 Pista showing up on lots and that it can be purchased below sticker. What happens when the economy eventually rolls over? What happens as supercar demand declines precipitously just as the production of supercars goes vertical? Why are RACE owners giving Ferrari a 40-50x multiple when the numbers are likely high and very likely to decline when other car manufacturers trade at a fraction of that multiple? Why when electric cars are proliferating and can outperform conventional ICE engines is RACE going to continue to sell an increasing number of supercars? In “The Big Short,” Michael Burry is played by Christian Bale, who experiences a lot of pain before finally being vindicated and seeing the subprime industry implode. We are surprised that RACE has reached this level and anyone who might have thought this was a compelling short last year is probably pretty frustrated right now. But if you have been watching it closely and monitoring the inventory levels, availability of vehicles, and the declines in residual values, you are probably very nervous as a shareholder and feeling pretty comfortable about shorting RACE at these levels.

An Irreversible Trend - Reducing Carbon, and Finding Alternatives to Gas-Guzzlers

Ferrari, like all other auto manufacturers, is in the process of dealing with an irreversible trend. As many who came of driving age as teenagers back in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, preparing for and earning your driver’s license was a rite of passage. It was typical that on one’s birthday when turning 16-years-old, one would head to the DMV for that highly inefficient, but glorious driver’s test to secure that ID that commanded the respect of one’s peers and authorized the holder to drive an automobile. In suburban America, many would obtain their licenses at 15-years-old, or at least have a permit enabling the holder to drive with a licensed adult in the vehicle. In the big cities, it was less common and is increasingly becoming the exception rather than the rule. I am becoming less surprised by the number of young men and women between 16 and 25 who neither have a license nor the desire/interest in obtaining one.

Times change, and for Baby Boomers, driving a stick shift was common. For Generation X, it was somewhat of a novelty, and for Millennials and younger, the percentage who have even seen a manual transmission, let alone possess the knowledge to operate one, is small. Between carpools, public transportation, bike lanes, subways, trains, buses, etc., the anticipation and commonality of those pursuing driver’s education, classroom and practical instruction required these days to obtain a DL, continues to shrink.

As mentioned earlier, residual values are starting to decline. This creates a major problem, for the company, the dealers, and especially for customers.

Index below is a composite of 13 iconic classic Ferraris:

Then specific specials where you have started to see movement:

2004 Challenge Stradale (1st of the V8 specials, 3 gens before Pista, only 1200 worldwide):

2011 599 SA Aperta (limited edition 599 convertible only 80 worldwide)

2005 Superamerica (limited edition 575 targa / convertible only 559 worldwide)

7

1994 512 TR (not limited but iconic)

Ride-Sharing Services

With driving services such as Uber and Lyft, now ubiquitous even in small towns, the number of drivers continues to shrink, and consequently, automobile ownership. The evolution within the automobile industry is fairly clear and, while people may debate timing and logistics of how the future will look, most would argue that we are headed away from internal combustion engines and towards electric, fuel-efficient, and ultimately autonomous vehicles.

The Green Movement and the Move to Electric Cars and Autonomous Vehicles

Regardless of where one stands on the science and prospect of climate change, there is an undeniable movement in our society to reduce our carbon footprint either voluntarily or by government-mandated schedules and requirements. Prominent companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) and IKEA have stated publicly that they intend to not only reduce their carbon footprint but to become “Carbon Negative” by 2030. Inefficient vehicles are penalized with “gas guzzler taxes” and increasingly frowned upon. Like mink coats used to inspire envy and admiration and now prompt chemicals, paint and bleach to be hurled with expletives, supercars such as Ferraris and Lamborghinis now elicit hatred and anger from the income-inequality socialists and contempt from “Green New Deal” advocates who contend that driving such vehicles will contribute to our planet’s destruction within the next 12 years.

Source: Tesla USA

From Tesla to Toyota Prius to Nissan Leaf, both high-performance and mass-production electric vehicles are coming from manufacturers throughout the world.

Source: Alarmy.com 2019 All-electric Audi PB18 e-tron concept car automated prototype

Autonomous Vehicles

While the move to autonomous vehicles is likely outside most people’s investment horizon, we think the long-term picture for Ferrari is challenging. In addition to the medium-term challenge posed by electrification and impact on the competitive landscape and residual values, long term, technology is not Ferrari’s friend either. Looking into the next decade, self-driving cars will become a reality and, over time, our understanding is that all cars are likely to be self-driving for the network of transportation to work properly. While we are certain that putting a Ferrari through its paces is an awesome driving experience, this is completely lost in a world of autonomous driving. We do not know who will manufacture the self-driving cars of the future, but we suspect the winner will be the one providing the best reliability, the lowest cost, and to the extent that there is a premium segment of self-driving cars, the most comfort. We don’t think Ferrari competes well in any of these areas.

These are a great series of photographs showing rapid progress. In 1900 on 5th Avenue in New York City, one can see the single automobile among horses and carriages. Thirteen years later, one can only see automobiles.

Pictures of Tesla, which has pioneered electric vehicles sports a roughly $130 billion market cap.

Source: Bloomberg News

A picture depicting how close autonomous driving vehicles will be able to travel together with greater speed and efficiency that manual driving due to the superiority of automation.

Source: Innovation at Work

GM Autonomous Vehicle Unveiled “Origin” last month (without steering wheel or pedals)

Source: The Verge

Another concept autonomous vehicle of the near future

Source: AutoConception

Conclusion

The era of ultra-high-end auto industry known for its exciting ICE technology and power is coming to an end. The entire group (Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Aston Martin, Porsche, etc.,) are cranking up production and trying to jam as many vehicles as possible into the global wealthy consumer base while this business cycle and longest-running bull market of all time still have legs. All of them know the exclusivity game in this segment is over, and they are working furiously to drive profits while they can. The declining residual values of the supercars is a poorly-kept secret among enthusiasts but apparently is completely unknown by the investor and analyst community. Asking prices remain absurdly high and Ferrari salesmen, who stand to lose their livelihood, are working hard, to keep up the façade that there is still substantial backlog, a special Ferrari waiting “List” for allocation, and that used cars are holding up in value. It is a fantasy.

Electric vehicles and the green movement make ICE engines unappealing and the scorn of society. Even if these ICE stalwarts had the technology and ability to transition to electric vehicles, where is the differentiation? How would they catch Tesla and others who are so far in front of the ICE dinosaurs? And when driverless cars become ubiquitous, who will care if your “Ferrari autonomous electric car” is fast and could handle curves? It would be silent, and every other electric car would be similarly fast and quiet. And the technology and AI running the autonomous e-vehicles will cap all vehicle speed for optimal safety and efficiency. Will there be luxury autonomous e-vehicles? Of course. But the mass-market will be companies such as Lexus, and the specialty niche is already served by long-time luxury vehicle makers such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, etc.

Ferrari has been a wildly successful and outstanding company and brand for decades. However, things began changing dramatically with the change in management and since its IPO four years ago. With the change at the helm and need for continued growth to satisfy the public markets, RACE is now “managing numbers” carefully and playing to luxury goods analysts as opposed to auto analysts. This is not indicative behavior of an unbridled growth stock. While picking the event, quarter, or specific catalyst is impossible, with RACE sitting at all-time highs with a nose-bleed valuation, we are comfortable shorting the stock, confident that we will witness the inevitable fall within our time horizon. We will not argue that Ferrari does not make outstanding ICE engines and vehicles. It does. We will argue, however, that others, such as McLaren have more than closed the technology gap. One need only look at once-powerful global brands such as Kodak, Xerox or HP which were once darlings that owned their highly technical domains…but failed to evolve. RACE is 5-10 years behind peers in the powertrain transition. Per their earnings call February 4, 2020, they are developing land around Maranello for facilities to design / research / develop powertrains. In contrast Porsche is shipping its first BEV now…and is the same extended family as Lamborghini, Bentley and Bugatti.

As highlighted above, at one point, Eastman Kodak made the best analog film. Eastman Kodak was a fantastic company and seemed invulnerable. Sony made the best analog music devices. We loved our Sony Walkmans. But digital products play by different rules and are on different cost and time curves. Philips, GE, Osram were excellent companies manufacturing incandescent bulbs until CREE and other LED manufacturers changed the lighting world. It seems investors can never pay enough for a company in a leadership position and companies in dying legacy businesses are always too expensive.

See the table below from a recent Barclays industry note segregating into ICE only vs. EV vs. some ICE but with EV potential. The leading players are either Electric Vehicles (or with some hybrid leadership) vs. internal combustion engine companies. The analyst loves buy-rated APTV @ 18x earnings, but neutral on GTX at 3x. Again, so many investors are happy to pay sky-high multiples for the RIGHT model and companies are never cheap enough if the have the wrong technology. Fast, loud, and fuel-inefficient vehicles that cost as much as a single-family home are a relic of the past and the business model change will prove its undoing. This is coming from die-hard fans and lovers of the brand.

Categorizing IC/EV Exposure (Source: Barclays Research)

Source: Barclays Research

Summary of Risks

Overproduction and Too Many New Introductions for the Wealthy and Car Enthusiasts: Manufacturers of supercars are bringing a lot of cars to market – too much volume for the market to digest. And they are ramping volume at the worst possible time, reducing if not completely eliminating "exclusivity." An abundance of Limited Editions: The special status car which used to be so sought after, and in such high demand, is seeing the market transitioning to the ability to buy in the aftermarket. Cyclical Business Parading as Luxury Staples Business: Cyclicality was masked in the last downturn because of a product cycle and a lack of competition. The majority of purchasers finance their vehicles. We expect to see RACE contract from ~40x to sub-10x near-term, and then ultimately lower. Competition: Lamborghini has increased production from 1200 to 6500 in 2010 to 2018, McLaren didn’t exist during the last downturn. Aston Martin 6,400 estimated this year (and plans to go to 14,000 in 2022), Mercedes AMG GT units 1,525 in 2018 from 0, Luxury SUV (Ferrari intro in 2022), Lamborghini Urus 0 to 2,500 units. Bentley Bentayga 0 to 5,000 units, Rolls Royce Cullinan (no units yet), Aston Martin DBX intro 2020-2021 ~4500 unit. Increased Pricing - The plans have been laid out - more models, more units, and higher pricing. This results in less meat on the bone for dealers and customers. When consumers perceive the value does not exceed the new pricing, there will be push-back, and we are already seeing it. SUV Introduction is Very Late: Virtually every manufacturer has a luxury SUV. Priced at $250k+ the line-up is staggering. Production numbers for ultra-high-end SUVs Lamborghini Urus 2500, Bentley 5000. Aston Martin – 4k-5k units. Ferrari is late to the party. Does anyone really believe that purchasing a $250k-$400k SUV will NOT cannibalize purchases of other vehicles or supercars? Valuation: We have already seen RACE stock price surging despite estimate declines/flattening and currency benefits. While having a tremendous global brand helps, Ferrari is way behind on battery technology and the unique features of their ICE vehicles are now behind McLaren. As the stock hit an all-time high today, the cracks in the story are evident to those who decide to look into them. For the professional investors, what is a fair price to pay for a cyclical auto manufacturer behind on technology and the movement to EVs at peak earnings? Automation: Does the internal combustion engine eventually go away entirely? Electronification has done two things. 1.) Commoditized the comparative advantage. For a fully electric vehicle, the beautiful sound of a high-performance ICE does not matter. If all cars sound the same, there is de minimis differentiation in sex-appeal as there is little performance differentiation among the supercars. Some buyers were willing to pay the Ferrari premium for the sound. 2.) Commoditized the technology – an age-old design shop that designed some of Ferrari’s most iconic cars is now a competitor. As of Frankfurt, they are introducing their own multi-million-dollar car (Rimac, Ariel). Long-term secular threats: Ranging from the Green Movement to reduced interest in driving among Millenials and Generation Z, the trends are not friendly for RACE and technology direction and changing societal values are clear. Lack of Uniqueness: Market is getting a lot more crowded. Drive trains are not that special anymore. Excess Inventory: Exotic car dealers are stacked up with inventory and reducing prices. McLaren are backed up. The McLaren 720 is widely available with low or no miles and can be purchased at huge discounts to MSRP just to move inventory. Declining Residual Values and poor Resale: The increased production/proliferation of new supercars is very bad for residual values. Residual values are bad for customers, borrowers, and in general, high-end vehicles. Tracks: Some bulls argue that Ferrari purchasers keep their supercars at the race track. Very few owners actually “track” their cars. Most owners drive their supercars on nice days or keep them covered or on display. A sudden transition to see supercars all being driven at the “track” seems highly unlikely.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RACE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.