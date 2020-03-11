The Bottom Fishing Club: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (BKR) represents a lower leverage, oil & gas services choice for exposure in beaten down energy stocks. With the nosedive in petroleum related stocks this week, bottom fishing ideas are plentiful in the sector. Just like my last pick, EOG Resources (EOG), Baker Hughes is a quality blue-chip name, holding less than industry normal debt levels, and better than average profit margins in the oil services area. Baker Hughes looks to have even safer financial metrics and operating diversification in 2020 than major competitors National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Halliburton (HAL) or Schlumberger (SLB).

General Electric (GE) owned a 62% controlling interest in early 2019, reducing its stake to around 38% the past year. To a degree investors in Baker are still basically limited partners with GE, regarding day-to-day business decisions. I purchased shares Monday at the open, using the panic selling you see about once every decade in oil names to my advantage. Nearly every energy related company was down between 5% and 70%, 15% for a sector average, early this week.

Irina Slav wrote an excellent summary article on Seeking Alpha, “Shale-Free Baker Hughes Best Bet Among Big Three” explaining the company’s move out of the U.S. shale market into offshore and liquefied natural gas exploration and production development. The company is also investing in new technologies, an effort to sell their services as the leading research & development outfit, using final productivity per dollar spent as a key selling point for clients. Over the short-run, 2017’s exit out of the more cyclical shale development business is already paying dividends, as the company was one of only a handful of large-scale oil service organizations able to report GAAP income in 2019.

Some quick history. When you adjust for CPI inflation, crude oil and natural gas values are near 20-year lows this week. When you adjust for the cost of production, crude oil in particular may be at its lowest adjusted price since the late 1960s, a few years after OPEC cartel influence was invented. That’s how cheap oil and gas, the commodities, have become.

Another relative comparison worth considering is the oil sector’s capitalization inside the S&P 500. We have essentially reached the lowest energy sector worth, relative to the general economy, since at least the mid 1980s. Below is a chart of the ultra-low 4% share oil/energy companies were valued as a percentage of overall S&P 500 pricing from a Bloomberg Opinion piece posted a few weeks ago, BEFORE March’s price dump. If energy stock quotes doubled, they would still be short of a 9% sector average weighting vs. the overall U.S. equity market the last three decades. To equal their peak 16% number of 2008, assuming the S&P 500 remained flat in price, oil/energy selections would have to quadruple in price from March 2020!

Fortress Balance Sheet

Baker Hughes has an equity market capitalization of $13 billion at $13 a share, and is paying a dividend yield of 5.5% on a trailing payout basis.

The company produced GAAP earnings of $128 million ($720 in normalized income) on $22.4 billion in sales during 2019. In comparison, Halliburton reported a GAAP loss of $1.1 billion, Schlumberger lost $10 billion, and National Oilwell Varco lost $6 billion last year, mostly from depressed market asset write-downs.

Baker held $15.2 billion in current assets like cash, receivables and inventories vs. $18.8 billion in total liabilities to be repaid at the end of 2019. It owned a net $21 billion in book value ($34 billion including minority interests). The fact this company can roughly cover all of its IOUs and debts with cash and current assets on hand, plus one year of cash flow, is quite remarkable for a capital-intensive industry. Not many businesses in the S&P 500 can claim this type of liquidity, and they are mostly high profit margin business leaders in America’s pharmaceutical and high technology industries.

The company generated $2.1 billion in operating cash flow last year (about $900 million in free cash flow), a 5-year high, meaning the present $13 billion market cap is just 6.5x trailing annual results. For perspective, Baker Hughes has averaged 10x trailing cash flow the last two decades. The Big 4 mentioned in this article have averaged a little under 11x cash flow the past 20 years, and have almost always traded in a band between 6 and 14x cash flow. So yeah, buying the current leader of this group at 6.5x cash flow (in a weak year for industry profits) is probably a smart idea to contemplate right now.

All told, Baker’s unique 2019 earnings result, super-strong and liquid balance sheet position, and low price to cash flow ratio are eye-opening positives in the industry. Its fundamental financial setup almost requires investors undertake a serious review of the company for investment in early March.

Technical Signs of a Bottom

I am highlighting below three indications the company’s stock is near (or has already hit) a bottom this week. Individually, each occurrence is noteworthy. Together, they really catch my attention. Circled in blue, the crazy oversold 14-day Relative Strength Index [RSI] the last month often happens just before a short-term bounce higher. The green circle around the 14-day Average Directional Index [ADX] reading above 62 pinpoints an intermediate-term trend is increasingly likely to reverse. And, Tuesday’s upside action in the Negative Volume Index [NVI] circled in red signals strong buying showed up after the Monday bloodbath move lower. The conclusion I am forced to confront from all three is a major bottom is forming.

During 2019-20, Baker has performed in line with other competitors and peers in the major oil services group. Below I am drawing the near lock-step decline the whole industry has undergone. If my analysis is correct, Baker should begin to outperform others from the positive effects of a better balance sheet and more diversified operating focus. $10,000 invested one year ago in Baker Hughes has already fared slightly better than a similar sum purchased in Halliburton, Schlumberger or National Oilwell Varco.

Final Thoughts

I can argue the operating company is in stronger long-term shape today vs. mid-2018, when the stock quote was $35 a share. But you can purchase Baker Hughes at $13 now, a 63% discount! If you believe oil and gas stocks are dead money from climate changes/charges/lawsuits, or the world moving swiftly to renewable energy sources soon, I can understand passing on Baker Hughes for your investment capital. Outside of those worries, there really are no rational arguments to avoid fossil fuel choices currently.

Saying you will not invest in the sector because it has fallen in price dramatically the last few days or months is NOT a good reason in my book. Logical and successful investors look forward to a brighter future, not backwards in the rear-view mirror. Rehashing short-term histories with a microscope, and predicting what’s next, using confirmation bias samples as a proof of future price direction hasn't worked well enough as an investment strategy for me.

Baker Hughes is the best-positioned, large cap player and investment proposition in the oil/gas services sector. Like my other selections mentioned in bullish articles on energy and petroleum related businesses during late 2019 and early 2020, Baker should be researched further and considered for investment allocation in your diversified equity portfolio.

It’s quite possible we will look back upon March 2020 as the golden age to acquire cheap U.S. energy assets. If you purchase none of them (or sell your exposure), you may miss the boat when prices rebound strongly from quickly approaching central bank money printing. You can purchase great long-term inflation/wealth hedges today at bargain prices. Why not? Carpe Diem – Seize the Day!

