Spirit Airlines Stock: Underrated Coronavirus Comeback Opportunity

However, Spirit Airlines has a very high cash balance relative to its expenses and plenty of liquidity to make it through the current crisis.

Shares of U.S. airlines have cratered over the past month as the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic has come into focus. Even two weeks ago, airline executives saw COVID-19 as an event that would significantly impact their 2020 profitability but not as an existential threat.

Since then, air travel demand has plummeted to near zero as officials have called for increasingly severe "social distancing" measures. This has led to multiple rounds of deepening schedule cuts throughout the industry. As a result, airline stocks have continued to plumb new depths. No U.S. airline stock has been hit harder than Spirit Airlines (SAVE). Shares of the budget carrier lost 80% of their value in the span of a month beginning in mid-February, falling below the $10 mark, before recovering some of that ground over the past few days (particularly Tuesday).

This would seem to imply that investors think Spirit Airlines will be hurt more than any other U.S. airline by the temporary evaporation of air travel demand. However, the airline has ample liquidity to survive the current downturn. Moreover, Spirit is likely to experience a swifter profit recovery than many of its larger, higher-cost peers. This makes Spirit Airlines stock an intriguing (albeit high-risk) speculative buy at its current, marked-down price.

A big cash stockpile cures most ills

Obviously, for Spirit Airlines stock to have significant upside potential, the airline must first survive the COVID-19 pandemic. While it doesn't have the best balance sheet among U.S. airlines (that award would go to Southwest Airlines (LUV)), the risk of COVID-19 driving Spirit into bankruptcy is quite modest.

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Luke Thomas recently did a thorough deep dive into Spirit's liquidity, analyzing the company's ability to survive an extended period of extremely weak revenue. Rather than duplicating his work, I recommend that interested readers take a look at his analysis.

To simplify matters, the key number to keep in mind is Spirit Airlines' cash balance: $1.1 billion as of the end of last year. That equals 28% of its 2019 revenue and 33% of its 2019 expenses. Management also noted recently that the airline has over $700 million of unencumbered assets (see slide 7) that could be mortgaged (mainly aircraft). These assets should be able to support a minimum of $500 million of incremental secured debt.

(Image source: Spirit Airlines)

Bears might point out that Spirit Airlines has higher leverage than some of its peers. As a result, it paid $284 million in aircraft rent and interest expense last year: a number that will be even higher in 2020 due to additional aircraft deliveries. However, Spirit Airlines' strong cash position will enable it to cover those expenses and other fixed costs for months even with very little revenue coming in.

If the federal government covers most or all of the cost of Spirit's payroll for the next two quarters, as seems likely under the coronavirus economic stimulus bill, that alone would reduce monthly expenses by up to 25%. Lower fuel costs (due to a sharp drop in jet fuel prices and lower flight volume) could provide an additional 20% reduction in monthly spending. Additional savings will come from lower distribution expenses due to lower bookings, reduced catering and ground handling costs due to reductions in flight volume and passenger throughput, and fewer maintenance events/lower landing fees due to lower flight volume. Even if Spirit were unable to reduce its planned net capex (after debt issuance) of $308 million for 2020, the airline's cash and borrowing capacity likely give it at least a year of runway to wait for demand to recover.

Why bears may be skeptical

Between its cash position, unencumbered aircraft that could be financed, and likely government support, Spirit Airlines will almost certainly be able to survive the current crisis. However, it will likely have higher debt and a diminished cash position due to the near-term losses it will incur.

That makes it essential for Spirit to return to solid profitability relatively quickly so that it can start to rebuild its balance sheet to protect itself against future shocks. Other airlines will face a similar imperative. Yet many airline executives are warning that demand will not snap back to recent levels quickly, due to continuing fear about the spread of coronavirus and a likely economic slowdown.

Spirit Airlines is poorly positioned to shrink if that were warranted by business conditions. Spirit has 41 new aircraft scheduled to join its fleet in 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, even its oldest planes were built just 15 years ago, and most of its fleet is encumbered, so it doesn't have an obvious set of aircraft to retire early. While Spirit Airlines could probably defer some of its 2021 deliveries, it's virtually inevitable that the carrier's fleet will grow significantly between now and the end of next year.

(Source: Spirit Airlines fleet plan document)

This structural barrier to shrinking in the event of sustained weak travel demand may explain why investors have punished Spirit Airlines stock more than other airline stocks. However, what they are missing is that in a low-demand scenario, Spirit Airlines may be able to grow profitably, even as rivals are forced to shrink.

Spirit Airlines' resilient business model

The first factor in Spirit's favor is that fuel represents a higher percentage of its cost structure than is the case for most of its rivals. Last year, fuel accounted for 30% of its operating expenses. (20%-25% is more typical for other airlines.)

The market price of jet fuel has plummeted by about $1.30 per gallon since the beginning of 2020. Right now, Spirit is paying well below $1.00 per gallon for jet fuel, compared to $2.11 per gallon in 2019. Even if all-in fuel prices were to normalize at $1.20 per gallon in the medium term, that would represent a roughly 12 percentage point margin tailwind relative to 2019.

Second, Spirit Airlines got just 49% of its revenue from base fares last year, with non-ticket revenue contributing the other 51%. Non-ticket revenue per passenger is only modestly correlated with airfares. As long as Spirit can keep its load factor high (by discounting fares), it should be able to continue generating strong ancillary revenue due to the various fees it charges.

Indeed, in 2015, Spirit's average fare plummeted 18.5% (from $80.11 to $65.25) as low oil prices contributed to a round of fare wars. Meanwhile, non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment slipped just 1.4%, to $54.24. The following year, the average fare fell another 14.9% to $55.54, while non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment decreased 4.4% to $51.87.

Even if Spirit had to reduce fares by 20% to keep its planes full (and assuming modest pressure on ancillary revenue per passenger), the potential 12 percentage point tailwind from lower fuel prices described above could fully offset that lost revenue. Right now, people don't want to fly at any price. Once the immediate fear about air travel dissipates, substantial fare reductions relative to Spirit's already-low 2019 average fare of $54.63 should stimulate plenty of traffic.

Third, higher-cost carriers will be ill-equipped to match Spirit's fares until business travel demand fully recovers. That changes one of the key dynamics of the past few years. The three big legacy carriers have nonfuel unit costs more than double those of Spirit Airlines, yet they have aggressively matched Spirit's fares for most of the last five years.

(Source: Spirit Airlines March 10, 2020 conference presentation, slide 7)

They have been able to do so mainly because offering high-frequency service on key routes is important for serving business travelers, who tend to pay high fares for last-minute bookings. As long as the revenue from those passengers justifies keeping those flights, it can be rational to sell the extra seats at deep discounts to keep load factors high.

That said, higher-cost carriers need to maintain average fares dramatically higher than Spirit to break even, particularly because they don't generate as much non-ticket revenue per passenger. If business demand is slow to recover (as many airline executives expect), legacy carriers will need to significantly reduce their capacity to eliminate unprofitable flying. That would clear the way for Spirit Airlines to continue growing.

A high-risk, high-reward turnaround bet

In the current environment, where travel demand is nearly zero, Spirit Airlines' low cost structure isn't an advantage. The airline is likely to burn through cash rapidly over the next few months, due to its significant interest and aircraft rent costs, as well as other fixed expenses.

However, once demand starts to return (probably sometime later in 2020), Spirit's low costs and strong ancillary revenue contribution should enable it to break even at average fares about 40% below 2019 levels, again assuming fuel prices near $1.20/gallon. Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines' adjusted pre-tax margin could rebound to double-digit territory with average fares 25% or even 30% lower than last year.

These estimates do assume Spirit returning to its planned level of aircraft utilization. That doesn't require a full recovery in demand, though. Spirit Airlines accounts for less than 5% of industry capacity, so if its larger rivals have to reintroduce capacity slowly due to weak business demand, Spirit Airlines would be able to return to year-over-year growth without creating a big supply-demand imbalance.

It should go without saying that there are plenty of risks to holding Spirit Airlines stock right now. If oil prices rebound faster than most observers expect or legacy carriers create a supply glut by adding back capacity too quickly, Spirit Airlines could face an extended period of weak or even negative margins. That would be very dangerous considering that leverage is likely to be quite high exiting 2020.

On the other hand, Spirit Airlines posted adjusted EPS of more than $5 last year, with plenty of long-term growth potential as the airline expands. If anything, the COVID-19 pandemic could open up new growth opportunities by forcing higher-cost airlines to cut back lower-margin parts of their networks. With Spirit Airlines stock trading at a very low price compared to its long-term earnings potential, risk-tolerant investors should consider buying shares of this budget airline.

