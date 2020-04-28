Vestas - Temporary Doldrums, Underlying Wind Industry Demand Remains Strong

This is more of a delay than a stall and orders remain strong for 2020 with some modest shift to 2021.

This a Z4 Pre Quarter Quick Update

Please see our last update from February, Headwinds Shifting to Tailwinds here. While Covid-19 has altered certainty in the near term it has not impacted the long term view for the industry or Vestas.

So what's changed since our last update?

Layoffs announced: Vestas announced 400 workers, largely in technology will be laid off due to Covid-19. These employees were not engaged in projects for delivery in 2020 and for perspective, Vesta employs more than 25,000.

2020 Guidance was suspended: This is a common theme in the renewables space ahead of 1Q20 earnings. Covid-19 is prompting several renewable segment names to suspend their annual guidance on a combination of uncertainty surrounding ability to construct and install turbines. We have not heard about many supply chain difficulties. We have seen/heard about a number of temporary plant closures (rumor of one for Vestas) among several of their peers. So far we have not seen any install delays for Vestas projects but the uncertainty is there and they are fairly conservative guiders. They did note in the same press release in which they suspended guidance that the impact on 1Q20 was limited and that original guidance was still achievable. Look for a lot more detail on this when they hold the 1Q20 call on May 5th.

Order flow ... so far so good. 1Q20 announced orders came in at 3.3 GW vs 3.0 GW in 1Q19. First quarter orders are typically lowest of the year and although we normally expect a certain amount of unannounced orders for the quarter with the quarterly results this appears to have been included in the update that suspended guidance (since 1Q20 announced orders amounted to only 2.0 GW leaving the unannounced portion this quarter at 1.3 GW). We have seen no significant project cancellations due to Covid-19. We have seen no backing off of demand for wind projects in general in 2020. As recently as this morning, BWEN was highlighting strong ongoing demand in the United States with over 40% wind installation growth in 2020. We could by the way see further extension of the US Production Tax Credit due to Covid-19 as this would make a lot of sense from a work safety standpoint but so far this is just us musing about it.

Street Estimates have ebbed modestly since our last update (before the guidance suspension). Order Intake: 2020 - down 2% 2021 - up 3.5% Deliveries: 2020 - down nearly 5% 2021 - up 3.4% (as some 2020's are expected by analysts to be pushed to 2021) Revenue: 2020 - down 6% - see cheat sheet below, estimates are in line with levels seen just before the 4Q report and are slightly below the bottom end of the now suspended 2020 guidance. 2021 - up 1% (again, push out likely) EBITDA: 2020 - down 12%. Current 2020 multiple is towards the upper end of what we see as acceptable. 2021 - down 1%. 2021 should be the multiple people are looking to now and at < 8x leaves upside over the next 12 months in our view to the mid $30's.



Nutshell: We are pleased they suspended guidance prior to the 1Q20 report instead of waiting as it's prudent to assume Covid-19 uncertainty will push some orders, especially in what was going to be an already aggressively paced year. We see no evidence of weakening underlying wind related demand (this is a bit of the doldrums, not a calming of the strong tailwinds the industry now enjoys). The company remains in very solid territory from balance sheet and market share perspectives and is at a somewhat rare forward discount at this time (10x is quite common for the out year metric).

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWDRY, BWEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.