EOG Resources: Robust Liquidity Enables Prioritization Of Value Over Volume

90% of EOG's shut-in production is cash flow positive at $10 WTI. The decision to defer production was therefore based on NPV maximization.

This privileged liquidity position has enabled EOG to approach strategic portfolio decisions about production through the lens of value creation rather than desperation for cash.

EOG has shored-up its already robust liquidity position through the issuance of $1.5bn in senior notes maturing in 2030 and 2050, a very impressive result given current market conditions.

Independent E&Ps with strong balance sheets and low leverage offer the best exposure to play the inevitable oil price recovery. EOG Resources is our highest conviction pick of the group.

Three weeks ago, we initiated coverage of EOG Resources ahead of Q1 earnings as a “strong buy” at $40: Cash-Generator EOG: Shale As It Should Be. Since publication the share price has risen 20%, driven in part by a recovery in WTI prices to nearly $25/bbl.

We confess we did not anticipate the speed of this recovery, but nonetheless find it unsurprising as investors are beginning to wise to the fact that large, independent E&Ps with strong balance sheets and low leverage offer the best exposure to play the inevitable oil price recovery.

This central pillar of our investment philosophy has been made more evident in recent weeks by the turmoil surrounding the now-infamous United States Oil Fund ETF, USO. HFI Research – a Seeking Alpha service we rate very highly – wrote a good article on the subject here: If You're Betting On Higher Oil Prices, USO Is Not The Right Vehicle

Cutting a long story short, there is no investment vehicle of which we are aware that enables you to buy and hold front-month WTI or Brent and hold it without exposing you to a negative roll yield in a contango’d market. As new investors to the oil patch come to terms with this, the ability to buy low-cost operators with a history of value creation and capital discipline at bargain prices will quickly disappear.

We’re therefore taking this opportunity to reiterate our “strong buy” view on EOG Resources following its Q1 earnings release, which we felt hit all the right notes. Given its robust liquidity profile, the decision to defer production is logical and should substantially increase the NPV of its portfolio as prices begin to recover into 2021.

We believe there is very significant upside from current levels for long-term investors who can weather short-term volatility. We are similarly bullish on Pioneer Natural Resources, but EOG remains our highest conviction pick. We are simultaneously warning that the opportunities to purchase these companies at bargain rates will not last forever. Another (far riskier) one of our picks – Cenovus Energy – is already up 30% in the four weeks following publication.

Liquidity Position Further Improved

Unlike many of its independent shale peers, EOG’s financial discipline and balance sheet strength have left it with ample liquidity to endure the current price downturn. At end-March 2020, the company had $2.9 billion of cash on hand and $2.0 billion of headroom available under an unsecured revolving line of credit that expires in 2024.

Still, management is not resting on its laurels and has moved to further shore-up that position, displaying an awareness of the severity of the current headwinds facing the industry. On April 14 – the same day that front-month NYMEX WTI settled at $19.87 – EOG successfully closed its offering of 10 and 30 year bonds totalling $1.5 billion.

We consider this issuance to be a highly impressive result given the current market environment. It is a very strong vote of confidence from creditors who wouldn’t touch most shale debt with a barge pole at present. Pioneer is perhaps the only other player in the space capable of a similar result, as seen in its recent convertible offering: Pioneer Natural Resources prices upsized offering of $1.15B convertible senior notes (NYSE:PXD).

Value Over Volume

Because of its privileged liquidity position, EOG has been able to take a step back and make strategic decisions about production deferrals based on long-term value creation rather than short-term desperation.

As a result, the company began curtailing production in 1Q20 and has dropped guidance for full-year crude oil production to 390,000 bbls/d, a decline of 15% year-on-year. This drop reflects a sharp reduction in the number of wells scheduled to be brought online in 2020 from 800 to 485, as well as the shut-in of 40,000 bbls/d of current production over the course of the year.

While this lower production guidance looks bearish to some, to us it serves as a positive reaffirmation of management’s commitment to value and its refusal to get caught in the “shale trap” of producing simply for the headline numbers.

It's also important to note that 90% of EOG's shut-in production is cash flow positive at $10 WTI, according to CEO Bill Thomas. In other words, production is not being curtailed because cash costs are above the marginal revenue per barrel - it's being curtailed because of management's view that it will be more valuable to produce that barrel in the future than today.

Given the steep decline profile of horizontal shale wells, this is logical. Cost recovery is heavily concentrated in the early stages of the well’s producing life. Deferring initial production to a higher price environment will therefore have a positive impact on the portfolio's NPV and long-term financial position.

In fact, it is the very antithesis of the typical, short-sighted shale operating model of the past decade. And that's precisely why we love it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG, PXD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.