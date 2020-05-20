Furthermore, its backlog is solid and should grow. The question is "when?", not "if?".

Acquisitions were always part of the strategic equation. The pandemic may facilitate such activity.

Its longer-term goal of revenue over $2 billion by fiscal 2022 may be jeopardized. But Matrix carries little debt and has ample cash with access to a decent credit facility.

Matrix reported third quarter results on May 7th, validating the pandemic was causing business disruption. Revenue was down, and the company reported an adjusted loss of $0.02 on diluted shares.

When Matrix Service Company reported fiscal 2020 second quarter results in February, I was of the opinion the market overreacted. Since, the COVID-10 pandemic has driven share prices even lower.

It was my opinion the market overreacted when the share price for Matrix Service Company (MTRX) fell over 35% in early February after it reported fiscal 2020 second quarter results. Since, the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic has driven the price down another 35+%. It's now trading at a 67% discount to its 52-week high of $24.36 in December 2019.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction and repair & maintenance services in four segments - 1) Electrical Infrastructure, 2) Industrial, 3) Storage Solutions and 4) Oil Gas & Chemical. When crude oil prices were pressured in 2014, Matrix Service was one of the many victims. By 2016, the number of projects in its backlog had slowed, and margins were squeezed.

But the Matrix of 2014 is not the Matrix of 2020. In the middle of the prior decade, the company purposely diversified into other markets, specifically electrical infrastructure. It also focused on building its brand and reputation.

Matrix is paying particular attention to its exposure to business areas it no longer considers "aligned with its long-term growth strategy". In fiscal 2018, in the Electrical Infrastructure segment, Matrix decided to shift its focus from full EPC (engineering, procurement & construction) power generation projects toward smaller high-voltage projects. Of late, it has been focusing on "corrective actions to improve performance" in that segment. In its Industrial segment, it has wound down its exposure to the iron and steel industry.

In addition to the credibility of its business strategy, a sound investment thesis for an industrial company, as it relates to the pandemic, would likely be based on its liquidity and ability to outlast the COVID-19 crisis. The health of its backlog and loyalty of its customers would also be reasonable factors. Based on these factors, it appears Matrix Service has been unreasonably punished.

Initial & Updated 2020 Guidance

In the fall of 2018, Matrix Service shared its longer-term target to generate over $2 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal 2022. When it offered fiscal 2020 guidance at fiscal 2019 year-end, it maintained its ability to reach the goal.

We expect to grow organically year-over-year at a rate of 5% to 8%, with remaining revenue to achieve a top line of over $2 billion coming from acquisitions. (emphasis added)

The original revenue projection for fiscal 2020 was a range of $1.4 billion to $1.55 billion, which, at the high, represented year-over-year improvement up to 9.2%. Diluted EPS for fiscal 2020 was projected in a range of $1.10 to $1.40, representing an increase of 8.9% to 38.6%.

For the first six months of fiscal 2020, Matrix Service's consolidated revenue totaled $656.8 million, and non-GAAP adjusted earnings totaled $0.41 per diluted share. But the company's attention to challenging businesses in early fiscal 2020 necessitated a mid-year update to full-year guidance. The company lowered revenue guidance by $200 million at the lower end of the range and by $250 million on the higher end. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted earnings were to show a profit between $0.70 and $0.90 per share.

Source

2020 Third Quarter Results

On May 7th, Matrix Service Company reported fiscal 2020 third quarter results for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. In addition to the purposeful impacts rooted in the company's strategic direction changes, Matrix was already experiencing negative blows as a result of the pandemic.

Revenue declined nearly 31% from $358.89 million in the fiscal 2019 third quarter to $248.33 million in the current fiscal year. Three segments experienced significant year-over-year revenue declines - Industrial by over 70%, Electrical Infrastructure by over 53%, and Oil Gas & Chemical by nearly 36%. Revenue in the Storage Solutions segment increased year over year by over 7%.

The large year-over-year revenue decline in the Industrial segment was, primarily, a result of narrowing its exposure away from the iron and steel industry.

The Oil Gas & Chemical segment was hit the hardest by the pandemic.

There have been project cancellations, delays and temporary suspensions of planned seasonal work, however, in most cases the revenue volumes are moving out in time from a few weeks to quarters, but not eliminated.

Because its geographic presence is concentrated in the Northeast and the coronavirus hit the region so hard, the Electrical Infrastructure segment also suffered.

We have experienced suspensions of work at certain job sites and client proposal activity has slowed as they manage other pandemic-related challenges.

For the year to date, Matrix's consolidated revenue was 10.9% less at $910.6 million compared to $1.02 billion in fiscal 2019 through the first three quarters.

Total backlog at the end of the quarter was $727.1 million compared to $1.1 billion at the beginning of fiscal 2020. Matrix was awarded projects in three segments in the quarter - $60.6 million in Storage Solutions, $34.6 million in Oil Gas & Chemical and $15.1 million in Electrical Infrastructure. Projects in the Storage Solutions segment represented 71.6% of backlog, while the Oil, Gas & Chemical, Electrical Infrastructure and Industrial segments represented 18.2%, 5.8%, and 4.4%, respectively.

Source

Before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, Matrix was actively repurchasing its common stock. In the fiscal 2020 third quarter, it spent $7.1 million on 547,606 shares. In the first three quarters of fiscal 2020, it repurchased nearly 1.05 million shares for $17 million. The company's authorization allows the repurchase of another 1.35 million shares. However, Matrix has opted to suspend share buybacks to preserve capital.

The GAAP loss for the fiscal 2020 third quarter tallied -$0.21 per share. The majority of the loss, $0.19, was attributed to restructuring costs. The non-GAAP adjusted loss was -$-0.02 per diluted share. For the first nine months of fiscal 2020, non-GAAP adjusted earnings total $0.40 per diluted share.

As has been typical for most companies, Matrix Service Company withdrew its guidance for fiscal 2020.

Liquidity & Backlog

Matrix had $87.5 million in cash and equivalents on its book at the end of the fiscal 2020 third quarter, only slightly lower than the $89.7 million at year-begin.

Borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility increased $3.5 million from $5.35 million at year-begin to $8.89 million at the end of the fiscal 2020 third quarter. Nearly $129 million remains available under its credit facility. The credit agreement is set to expire in February 2022.

As mentioned previously, Matrix's backlog totals just over $727 million. This does happen to be the second lowest backlog total in the past seven years. However, backlog is but a point-in-time measure, and the current total does not yet include two "good-sized" LNG projects.

Source

The first LNG project has not yet been announced.

We were recently awarded the limited notice to proceed on an LNG peak shaving facility, similar in scope to the facility we are currently constructing for Piedmont Natural Gas. With client approval, we anticipate making formal announcement on that award soon.

The Robeson County, North Carolina facility for Duke Energy's (DUK) Piedmont Natural Gas began construction in May 2019 and is scheduled for completion in May 2021.

The second project was announced in early January 2020 but is not yet included in the backlog total.

While the project for Eagle LNG mid-scale export facility in Jacksonville, Florida, has yet to commence, we are finalizing the terms of the limited notice to proceed.

Matrix was selected by Eagle LNG Partners for the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction of an LNG export facility costing approximately $500 million.

Eagle LNG is experiencing a growing demand for LNG to serve small-scale export markets, while domestic demand for fuel-grade LNG continues to increase.

Matrix anticipates further project opportunities for its Storage Solutions segment.

Bidding activity remains strong across crude, small to mid-scale LNG, and NGL's with significant near-term booking opportunities.

Opportunities in the crude oil market are being created directly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since travel has been limited, resources are accumulating.

With an immediate need for additional storage created by the oversupply of crude oil, our inspection, maintenance and repair teams are also seeing increased bidding opportunities by customers who have previously idled storage assets.

On the other hand, there have been project cancellations as a result of the pandemic. In the 2020 third quarter, cancellations totaled $10.2 million. Of that, $3.5 million was transferred to another contractor because it was iron and steel work, while the remaining $6.7 million could be linked to the pandemic.

On a positive note, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of health, safety and environmental awareness. To its credit, even before the crisis, Matrix was focused on safety as evidenced by its EAZI (Eliminate Accidents/Zero Incidents) commitment.

This commitment has not gone unnoticed by clients. The president of Piedmont Natural Gas specified safety as a requirement on the LNG peak shaving facility project.

The contractor we selected had to share our emphasis on safety, offer proven excellence in this specialized construction, and commit to minimize disruption to our neighbors in Robeson County.

As the grindstone kicks back in, it is quite likely companies making safety a habit may garner favor.

Looking forward, Matrix does not anticipate a dwindling in the quantity of project work available. Rather, though, there is definitely a slowing relative to project awards and project starts.

It's just the visibility for us on the timing in this market is a little murkier...

Takeaway

As has happened to many companies, the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting business. The same is certainly true for Matrix. In fact, the pandemic may even derail the company's ability to achieve its established goal of over $2 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal 2022.

However, crisis and turmoil often result in attractive M&A opportunities for companies with solid resources. Matrix carries very little debt, has a decent stash of cash, and has ample access to credit. Furthermore, it always intended to reach that 2022 goal by acquisition. The pandemic may just facilitate such activity.

Matrix also has not only a solid backlog but a growing backlog. And, its established and proven commitment to safety should grant it advantage over competitors in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Since its fiscal year ends with the second quarter of the calendar year, it's not likely Matrix Service will offer fiscal 2021 guidance when it reports at the end of August. However, it should not be forgotten the impairment charges and restructuring costs impacting fiscal 2020 should not recur in fiscal 2021. And, relative to those business-alignment efforts, Matrix anticipates $40 million in cost reductions. With only 26.5 million shares outstanding, it's easy to see the impact if even a portion of the $40 million manages to fall to the bottom line.

Management's observations on visibility and timing are pertinent. For Matrix Service Company, it doesn't seem to be a question of "If?" but rather a question of "When?".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be recommending Matrix Service Company to my investment club for investment consideration.