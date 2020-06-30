Deutsche Lufthansa AG's (OTCQX:DLAKF;OTCQX:DLAKY) extraordinary general meeting has approved the bailout package with an overwhelming majority of 98 percent. The company's largest shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele - who could have blocked the deal in the general meeting with his 15 percent stake (before the approved capital increase) - voted in favor of the deal in a somewhat unexpected move. Earlier, Mr. Thiele who is also the majority owner of Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCPK:KNBHF) and controlling shareholder of Vossloh AG (OTC:VOSSF;OTCPK:VOSSY), had voiced harsh criticism of the terms of the bailout package and openly called for renegotiations. Previously, I described the terms extensively, so I will not go into detail in this article.

Heinz Hermann Thiele; source: Knorr-Bremse AG

Now that Lufthansa's liquidity is secured, I believe Europe's largest airline group is very well positioned to maintain and possibly increase its lead. An agreement with an important labor union is another encouraging sign. In this article, I will explain why I am taking a rather optimistic view with regard to Lufthansa in the long run and also point to where I still see risk factors.

A starting Lufthansa Boeing 747 airplane; source: Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Unions Appear To Be Reasonable

Immediately prior to the general meeting, Lufthansa reached an agreement with the Ufo union which represents cabin crews. Under the terms of the agreement, employees will be offered early retirement in order to reduce the number of jobs. Furthermore, there will be reduced hours and lower wages. Pension contributions will be capped. Also, there will be no pay rises for the foreseeable future. All in all, the measures are expected to lead to about -17 percent personnel cost and annual savings in excess of €500 million. The deal still requires the approval of union members, but I am rather confident that this will not be an obstacle.

Reaching an agreement this soon certainly is positive news. Especially since, in the past, the relationship had been rather confrontational. Admittedly, there is one major caveat: in return for their concessions crew members will have a job guarantee until 2023. In theory at least, it would probably have been more effective to lay off some 20 percent of the workforce and deal with the remaining employees afterwards in terms of cost savings. However, one has to keep in mind that terminations are significantly more costly under German law than they would be in other jurisdictions. Also, an employer is not free in its decision whom to terminate but has to do so based on social criteria. This may lead to a situation where the employer is forced to keep the less efficient employees (for example those who are older, have disabilities or children) while losing especially the young, socially mobile workers. Also, the process would take time, as union resistance would be all but certain. Given these circumstances, the present outcome - while not perfect - is still a positive from my point of view.

Negotiations with two other unions, Vereinigung Cockpit ("VC"; represents the pilots) and Verdi (represents ground staff), are ongoing. CEO Carsten Spohr described the negotiations with Verdi as "disappointing". Unlike Ufo and VC which represent particular professions, Verdi is a much larger union representing all kinds of employees throughout a plethora of industries. Initially, it had been Verdi's strategy to demand job guarantees in exchange for government aid. Since this did not come to pass, Lufthansa is in a comparably strong position to demand concessions. It can take a tougher line against Verdi than it could against the other unions. Notably, layoffs of ground staff have already begun, albeit so far on a limited scale. One way or another, I think that there is a good chance that Lufthansa will be able to implement significant cost cuts.

Lufthansa employees; source: Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Negotiations with VC may be the hardest, as the pilots arguably are in the strongest position of all Lufthansa employees. After all, you need two pilots for an airplane to take off and trained pilots are not exactly available in abundance, even now. Much will depend on how the overall employment opportunities for pilots will develop. For example I could imagine that due to enduring concerns regarding infection risks private aviation could see a surge in popularity with business travelers. Lufthansa's aim is to achieve a similar rate of cost savings as with Ufo. I am not convinced that this target will be met, but neither do I believe that it necessarily has to be met. Pilots are of course much higher paid than cabin crew or ground staff, but they also make up the smallest part of the workforce in terms of numbers. I believe that the company could live with savings in the range of €350 million as have been offered by VC.

Management Has The Right Incentives

One stipulation of the bailout is that senior executives will be paid no bonuses and take a paycut until the government has been repaid in full (at which point the equity stake will be sold at market price). While that obviously saves a few millions, the total amount is insignificant. First and foremost, this is pure symbolic. Political theater to appease emotional voters. However, there is one aspect about this that clearly works in investors' favor. While it makes no material difference for the company at large whether its top executives earn €2.5 million or just €1 million or even less. For the individual, however, these are significant sums. Thus, I assume that senior management will be highly motivated to get rid of the government as an investor and creditor as fast as possible.

There is of course a certain risk of losing talent due to unattractive pay. Notably, CIO Thorsten Dirks (who also served as CFO ad interim following Ulrik Svensson's departure for health reasons) left the company with immediate effect, since he was not willing to forego bonus payments. But Mr. Dirks, a former CEO of Telefonica SA's (NYSE:TEF) German operations, is more of a generalist with particular expertise in terms of digitalization. He will probably be able to find a suitable new position rather easily. Others, especially Spohr may not find an alternative so easily as they are aviation experts. After all, this is not a crisis of Lufthansa in particular but of the whole sector. So all in all, I doubt that this will lead to mass departures.

Thiele Could Push For Changes

Another positive aspect is that Heinz Hermann Thiele will remain on board as a significant shareholder. He seems determined to play an active role going forward. Notably, he recently sold 8 million Knorr-Bremse shares thus filling the war chest with more than €700 million. This could very well be a sign of Mr. Thiele's intention to once again increase his stake in the company (a possibility that he explicitly does not rule out).

The soon second largest shareholder has already given some impulses. In particular he suggests a clearer focus on the core business. He also made concrete proposals. For example he explicitly demands to explore the possibility of a sale of the international catering business LSG Sky Chefs (the European catering business was sold to Swiss Gategroup Holding AG last year). More importantly, he also calls for a (partial) sale of the group's maintenance division Lufthansa Technik. As I have stated before, I believe that this would be an excellent opportunity to unlock considerable value. In order to achieve an attractive price it would of course be advisable to wait with such a move until the industry has begun to recover, but in the medium term this may be an excellent opportunity to raise funds in order to pay off the government as soon as possible.

Politics - The Biggest Risk Factor

While the German government will have a 20 percent equity stake and the right to appoint two members of the supervisory board, it will have otherwise show reasonable restraint. Most importantly, the two board seats are to be filled with independent experts thus reducing the risk of politically influenced decisions (especially due to government appointees siding with employee representatives who make up half of the board). There are certain environmental targets, but those are explicitly to be met through taking delivery of new, more fuel efficient airplanes. This way, Lufthansa will not incur any harm from meeting the targets. On the contrary: less fuel consumption automatically results in lower cost. Environmentalism and Lufthansa's economic interest are in perfect alignment in this regard.

In the best case the government will try to help its flag carrier wherever possible (although its ability to do so is - for good reasons, I should add - restrained by European law). At least, the direct ownership interest may be an incentive to refrain from stricter environmental requirements etc. All in all, I believe that the level of government involvement is acceptable given the alternatives.

That is assuming that there will not be a major policy change as a result of the upcoming 2021 election. Naturally, a new government might change the situation materially. Chancellor Angela Merkel will not stand for re-election, yet her conservative party CDU (or its Bavarian sister party CSU) is likely to lead the next government. Potential candidates for the top office are Armin Laschet, Prime Minister of North-Rhine Westphalia, the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder and former CDU-fraction chairman in the Bundestag (an office similar to that of Senate majority leader in the US) Friedrich Merz. Dr. Söder and Mr. Merz are decidedly pro business (the latter arguably even more so), while Mr. Laschet is considered more or less in line with Chancellor Merkel in that regard.

A left wing coalition formed by the Green Party, the social democrats and maybe the Leftist Party ("Linkspartei"; the successor organization of the former Eastern German communist party) is very unrealistic, but not impossible. Such a government could result in the state becoming a harmful shareholder in terms of business. Then again, a left-leaning, radically environmentalist government would be a problem anyway. And not just for Lufthansa, but for everyone else in the industry (and many other industries for that matter) as well. If radicals where to gain political control, they would certainly not need to be shareholders in order to ruin a company.

In practice, it will be more relevant who will be the conservatives' coalition partner(s). The optimal case for Lufthansa investors would arguably be a coalition with the Liberal Democrats (for American readers: in continental Europe "liberal" is not synonymous with progressivism but refers to what an American might call "libertarian") but the probability for this outcome is rather low. A new "grand coalition" with the Social Democrats seems more likely. In terms of the government's role as a Lufthansa shareholder that would likely mean continuity.

Unlike pre-corona (when environmental issues dominated the political debate) the Green Party has no realistic shot at leading a government, but the role of junior partner run a coalition is not unrealistic. Naturally, environmentalist in the government would be a reason for concern from Lufthansa shareholders' point of view, but despite what is said on the campaign trail, the Green Party has historically behaved quite reasonable once in power. For example Baden-Württemberg, where Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) has its headquarters, is ruled by a Green Party prime minister, Winfried Kretschmann, whose government usually acts in the best interest of the local industry. So all in all, I believe that the risk of negative political influence is acceptable. Especially given the fact that in Heinz Hermann Thiele there is a vocal counterweight, who does not scare away from a fight if necessary.

Conclusion

All in all, I believe that the conditions of the bailout package are rather favorable for Lufthansa. I am also confident that negotiations with labor unions will yield acceptable results. It will not even be necessary to squeeze every last cent out of employees as long as results are achieved fast. The German government shows relative restraint compared to concessions that other airlines such as Air France-KLM SA (OTCPK:AFRAF;OTCPK:AFLYY) were forced to make. In addition to that, Lufthansa's management clearly has incentives to pay back the silent participations and credits as soon as possible. Doing so will require operational profitability, so the same achievements required to reach this goal will continue to benefit shareholders afterwards.

Obviously, Lufthansa will not simply recover overnight. This is clearly a long term play. But for patient investors with a long time horizon, Lufthansa may be an interesting play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.