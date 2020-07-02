6 Dividend Stocks Insiders Recently Bought Big

In this article, I highlight six companies that have seen significant insider buying in the last few weeks.

Introduction

In an article from April of this year, I talked about why heavy insider buying is a strongly bullish signal for a stock. Academic studies have demonstrated it, in fact. Buying when insiders do tends to outperform the market by 6-10% per year, and most of this excess return accrues in the first few weeks and months after the insider makes the purchase.

After regaining nearly all of its market capitalization this year (down only ~3.5% year-to-date), the stock market is looking particularly frothy. Then again, "the stock market" is heavily and increasingly dominated by its top components, namely the FAANG stocks. Many other stocks remain in the doldrums, and many of those stocks pay generous dividends to their shareholders.

In an ultra-low interest rate environment that seems poised to stay for a while, the following six dividend stocks that insiders have recently been buying could make attractive buying opportunities.

1. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

EPD is a midstream oil & gas master limited partnership that mostly focuses on natural gas and NGLs. The Houston-based company is one of the best managed midstream energy companies in the world, due in no small part to the strong alignment of interests between unitholders (i.e. the shareholders of the MLP world) and company insiders (executives and directors).

Year to date, the unit price has lost a little more than 36% of its value, mostly following the price of oil. But the beauty of EPD's business model is that most of its revenue is derived from long-term fixed-fee contracts. Take-or-pay contracts make up about half of its operating profit, while storage accounts for another roughly quarter of operating profit. Nat-gas storage has likely benefited from overproduction in the last several months, as the excess commodity has to be put somewhere until demand returns. Only about a quarter (give or take 10%) of operating profits are volumetrically determined — meaning that they fluctuate based on the amount of utilization — and almost none (~3% in Q1) are determined by commodity prices.

Of course, the volume of the commodities that pass through EPD's midstream assets is largely determined by the amount of production that upstream companies do, and production is mostly determined by oil & gas prices. So seeing the price drop along with the collapse of oil & gas prices is not wholly unjustified.

Even so, EPD currently offers a ~10% dividend yield, has raised its distribution for 21 consecutive years, and was paying out only 72% of distributable cash flow prior to COVID-19. What's more, debt remains under control, with debt to EBITDA sitting at 3.3x and not expected to rise above 3.5x this year. Insiders purchased regularly throughout the selloff, and the latest big purchase came in mid-June, when the chief operating officer bought nearly $200,000 worth of units for $19.70 a piece.

2. Phillips 66 (PSX)

PSX mostly operates as a downstream energy company. In other words, most of its revenue comes from oil refining, with the balance derived from midstream assets and a chemicals joint venture with Chevron (CVX). The company was created when ConocoPhillips (COP) decided to spin off their downstream and midstream assets in order to focus on the upstream business.

At least as of the first quarter of this year, PSX remains profitable in the face of the oil price collapse, insulated somewhat by its diversification of revenue streams. It generated $1.02 in EPS in Q1, compared to $1.54 in Q4 2019 and only $0.40 in the same quarter a year ago. Even so, analysts expect a slight loss in Q2 followed by a muted rebound in the second half of the year.

From 2014 to 2016, when the price of oil plummeted, PSX's revenue declined 52% and EPS collapsed 65%. The payout ratio jumped from 22% to 82% while the company raised its dividend by 30% in those two years. PSX entered the coronavirus pandemic with a ~50% payout ratio and 2019 revenue a mere 73% of its 2014 level. Its dividend yield currently sits at 5.2%.

On the positive side, though, the company has an excellent balance sheet, as demonstrated by its investment-grade credit rating (BBB). Debt has only ticked up slightly since the outbreak began, and long-term debt to EBITDA sits at a modest 2.15x. Perhaps this is why a director recently pulled the trigger on a few purchases of PSX stock worth around $170,000.

3. Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

RHP is a REIT that owns large, group-oriented hotels and resorts along with entertainment venues. For instance, they own the five Gaylord Hotels across the country and the Grand Ole Opry theater in Nashville, Tennessee. These are large, luxurious spaces that tend to attract groups for conferences, retreats, family reunions, and other get-togethers. RHP owns four of the five largest non-gaming hotels in the nation (all Gaylords).

Now, admittedly, a business model that relies on groups of people "getting together" is uniquely vulnerable during a pandemic. Hence RHP's 61% stock price drop year-to-date (~85% at its lowest point). As early as March 20th, RHP began closing entertainment venues and hotels due to COVID-19. Immediately, the company suspended all dividends for the remainder of the year, committing only to pay out the minimum required amount to maintain REIT status by the end of the year.

The company performs phenomenally well during economic expansions. From 2013 to 2019, AFFO (distributable cash flow) rose at an 9.4% compound annual growth rate, and the REIT enjoyed an ultra-low AFFO payout ratio of 52% in 2019. As of May 1st, RHP had $828 million in cash, no near-term debt maturities, and the ability to sustain up to 22 months of total lockdowns. What's more, the company already has a solid amount of business booked for 2021 and after. Many companies will book conference rooms three or more years out. As such, RHP has the ability to look forward to the post-COVID future more than the average hotelier.

Many states are ordering more shutdown measures, just days after RHP reopened four of its Gaylord hotels. This may put a damper on the REIT's ability to rebound this year, but the pandemic won't last forever, and the future beyond it looks much better. Even if RHP had to reduce its annual dividend all the way back to $2 per share (the amount it paid coming out of the Great Recession in 2011), buying today would eventually render a 6% dividend yield.

Insiders, including the Chairman and CEO, have been loading up the truck in the last few months.

4. Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

If RHP's hotels are mainly geared toward group gatherings, HT's 48 high-end hotels fall more into the category of leisure and lifestyle. Only four of its hotels generate more than 30% of revenue from group business. Its hotels are luxury destinations located in gateway cities, clustered largely in New England cities (including 10 in New York City) but also in South Florida and along the West Coast. Unsurprisingly, these hotels were hit just as hard, though some remained open through the Spring months.

Occupancy at the hotels that HT kept open fell to 18.6% at the lowest, rising back up to 38% by the end of May. If the trend of occupancy continues to rise, HT should have already achieved its property-level breakeven rate of 40-50% occupancy, assuming 40% discounts on room rates. At the corporate level, which includes interest expenses, the breakeven rate is 55-60% occupancy at 20-25% discounts. Naturally, a resurgence of COVID-19 and more shutdowns would severely restrict HT's ability to increase occupancy to its corporate breakeven level.

Luckily, HT has no debt maturities this year and is working on extending its near-term debt maturities further out. However, the debt load is quite high, with total consolidated debt to 2019 EBITDA of 7.95x. Net debt to EBITDA comes in a little lower: 7.8x. Though if HT could get back to 2017's level of EBITDA, total debt to EBITDA would be a much lower 4.8x. On the plus side, the REIT's debt is very low-cost at a weighted average interest rate of 3.94%.

Insiders (most notably the Shah brothers, Jay and Neil — sons of the founder) own 14% of the company and have shown considerable confidence by increasing their ownership recently. On June 24th, each of the Shah brothers purchased a little over $172,000 worth of shares at a price of $5.75 per share.

5. Consolidated Edison (ED)

ED is the utility that most residents of New York City pay for electricity and natural gas each month. With the Big Apple being ground zero for the spread of COVID-19, at least for a time, and with business activity and movement severely curtailed in the city, people will naturally be using less electricity and gas overall.

This will dent ED's revenue and earnings for 2020. After a slight earnings miss in Q1, the company trimmed EPS guidance from $4.30-$4.50 to $4.15-$4.35. That would only be 3% down from last year's EPS of $4.38. And yet the stock price is down over 16% from where it sat a year ago.

The New York utility company has paid a rising dividend for the past 46 years. Four more years of dividend growth and the company will join the exclusive ranks of the Dividend Kings — those companies that have managed to raise their dividends each year for 50 years or more. ED's payout ratio, based on the midpoint of EPS guidance, is a mere 72%, making the ~4.2% dividend yield appear quite safe. What the company lacks in speedy dividend growth, having raised the dividend at a 2.3% CAGR over the last decade, it makes up for in reliability and consistency.

Maybe that's why company executives were buying heavily in June. On June 25th, the CFO bought $143,300 worth of shares at $71.65 a piece.

6. Principal Financial Group (PFG)

PFG could perhaps be described as a non-bank financial conglomerate. It has multiple business segments in the financials space, including retirement account management, investment products, and various types of insurance.

The largest segment is "Retirement and Income Solutions," which provides 401k, 403b, pension plans, annuities, and employee stock ownership plans. Its investment management is mostly for international investors, and its insurance products are mostly for life and supplemental health policies like dental, vision, and disability. And, of course, as with other insurance companies, PFG has its own investment portfolio to accompany its policies.

Obviously, with the unemployment rate shooting up and with fewer people contributing to retirement accounts that could, one way or another, bring in income for PFG, the company's earnings are likely to dip this year. Analysts estimate an earnings drop of 12% this year, but they also see earnings rising at 5.4% per year on average over the next five years, compared to earnings growth over the previous five years of 6.2% per year.

The company ended the first quarter on a strong financial footing, with $3 billion in cash and liquid assets and $800 million available on the credit facility. The dividend appears safe, with a 2020 payout ratio of 45.7% based on analysts' EPS expectation. That makes the 5.58% dividend yield look particularly attractive.

One of PFG's directors purchased nearly $1 million of the company at the end of June.

Conclusion

While insiders may sell stock for any number of reasons, buying stock is a signal of one thing: the insider's opinion that shares are significantly cheaper than they are worth. It is a signal that the insider who buys believes the company's future is brighter than the market gives it credit for. When insiders plunk down hundreds of thousands of dollars, as the ones above have done, it's a strong signal of their optimism and drive to make their company succeed. It's a further interweaving of the interests between shareholders and management.

While some companies with strong alignment of interests between various stakeholders still fail or underperform, research has shown that, by and large, these arrangements help businesses succeed.

As for me, I view EPD as the safer choice between the two energy companies and RHP the safer choice between the two hotel REITs, although PSX and HT might provide higher total returns if all goes according to plan. ED strikes me as a safe income opportunity, but dividend growth is too slow to make a good DGI investment. Lastly, while PFG is somewhat complex with all of its elements, it looks like probably the most attractive dividend growth opportunity in the list.

But that's just my opinion. I'd love to hear yours in the comments below! And don't forget to click the "Follow" button for more dividend stock ideas like these in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, HT, PFG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in RHP in the next 72 hours.