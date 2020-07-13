AT&T (T) is expected to perform enviously well next year, and the market estimates it will be performing quite well in the following years.

Investing in the company presents an optimal risk-reward proposition with low downside and outstanding upside potential, and as for its price, it is somewhat undervalued with high dividends.

5G and HBO Max will mark the future of the company, and if it goes the way the company is planning, the stock will shine in any portfolio. While the price has dropped considerably in the last few months, its long term prospects are almost intact.

5G & HBO Max

Two catalysts will push AT&T higher 5G and HBO Max. The introduction of 5G will motivate users to change their phones and contracts to get faster and better internet. With a higher internet speed, the company will be able to increase the prices and probably the margin of the contract. While the implementation of 5G will require capital investments, the additional revenue should offset the capital expenditure. As the video below shows, capital expenditure will need to increase, and the rollout of 5G will take time, but the increase in demand for 5G will increase the revenue of the company.

The other catalyst is HBO Max, while the platform has some omissions, and the rollout has been anything but smooth. AT&T has the amount of content needed to become the leading player and perhaps the most significant player in the streaming wars. While Netflix(NFLX) and Disney(NYSE:DIS) also have an enormous amount of content and are likely to get a slice of the pie, AT&T's share could increase as it will become available worldwide faster that Disney+.

While the company might have some hurts during the transition, streaming will likely provide a higher margin than cable, which should increase the company's earnings.

With both catalysts set to start developing during this year and a more than reasonable valuation of the stock, the time could be right for AT&T to rise again.

Valuation

In the recent past, revenue growth has been between -2% and 11.6%, and the tendency has been decreasing. The forecast modeled an average revenue growth of 2.9% compared to the past average of 5.5%. The gross margin has had a maximum and minimum of 36.3% and 39.3%, and the tendency has been negative. The prediction estimates an average gross margin of 39% compared to the past average of 37.6%. With the previous considerations, we have the following chart

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for AT&T in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In October of last year, I wrote an article on AT&T, and while the stock price has gone down, the earnings expectation remains in line with the current expectations.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings. While the assessment considers the dividend to estimate the fair price, it is not taken into account for the average yearly return.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 12% and, at best, undervalued by 51%. So the stock is likely undervalued.

Source: Author's Charts

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 14.82% probability that AT&T will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of 14.6%

To better display the upside and downside potential of the stock in the long term, we need to include the dividends. The chart below shows the average yearly return considering dividends.

Source: Author's Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is an 8% probability that AT&T will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 10.4%. The possible loss is statistically unlikely and only susceptible to black swan scenarios. A double-digit value of the opportunity is rare, especially when it has such a low downside potential.

Conclusions

5G and HBO Max could deliver a significant result for the stock and move the price considerably. Still, even if these catalysts take longer than expected, the core business of AT&T is favorable, and the current price is somewhat undervalued.

Given the excellent growth in revenue that the company has shown in the past, the decent financials, and the hefty dividend, it could be time to get the stock. The most concerning aspect of the stock is the high amount of debt that the company holds, but recently the level of debt has been declining, and with that, the level of risk of the stock.

While Netflix is figuring out how to maintain its level of content with Disney and AT&T pulling their content form the platform and Disney suffering from its parks closing, AT&T could be the best stock in the streaming wars.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.