Top Stocks To Buy Now

Here are the best stocks in every sector.

Last week, I reminded investors "stocks don't rise or fall in a straight line, so expecting some form of mean reversion is understandable," and this week, we saw high-flying NASDAQ stocks decline and lessor-loved baskets, such as industrial goods, climb.

This rotation isn't too surprising, given the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) relative outperformance to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) since March. I suspect the S&P 500 will outperform the NASDAQ a little longer, but I also believe both will find their footing and resume up trends, because investors are sitting on gobs of zero-to-low yielding assets, and they're itching to buy dips.

Data by YCharts

Our overbought/oversold indicator is little changed this week.

About 34% of our 1,500-stock universe trades 5% or more above the 200-day moving average, a "cautionary" reading that suggests selling second-tier stocks and reducing margin. If this measure eclipses 40%, then it would signal it's time get more defensive, but prudently pruning portfolios and proactively picking prices to pay for stocks that go on sale makes sense for now.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.

To be clear, I don't recommend wholesale selling winners. Top-scoring stocks often continue winning long term, and historically, investors fail to buy back stocks for fear of incorrectly timing their reentry. If a stock has an impaired business model and you've got gains, then book some profit. However, if a company's targeting a large market opportunity and it's enjoying revenue and profit growth, then stick to your long-term thesis until it's broken.

That being said, suitability and concentration risk is a concern. Cloud software stocks have been big winners since March (and many remain top scoring in our research), but a portfolio consisting solely of these companies can expose investors to panic-inspiring, short-term drawdowns. If your holdings have become too concentrated, then using market weakness to hunt for stocks in high-scoring, under-weighted sectors and industries could be wise.

The strongest sectors to buy

Last week, I shared the industry ranking we provide members weekly. This week, I'm back to sharing our weekly sector ranking.

As a reminder, we score every stock in our universe weekly using a 7-factor model that's explained more here. Once scores are calculated, we aggregate them by sector and industry to identify the best baskets to focus on for new ideas.

This week, healthcare, technology, services, and industrial goods are the best sectors to search for stocks to buy in large cap. Technology, consumer goods, healthcare, services, and basics are top-ranked in mid cap, while the best small cap sectors are technology, healthcare, financials, and basic materials.

Semiconductors and software are among the top technology industries to own. Auto parts stores, beverages, diagnostics, and biotech are some of the best industries in other high-scoring sectors.

Alternatively, energy remains hamstrung by low prices caused by oversupply, resulting in solvency risk. REITs score poorly despite low funding costs because of risks to occupancy rates, and financials are hit-and-miss, with non-banking industries, such as financial data, offering upside, and lenders facing credit default risks.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow

Visualizing sector scores differently can also help sector investors narrow their search by market cap. For example, we're better off focusing on large cap rather than small-cap healthcare stocks.

Top stocks to target

Our system quantitatively ranks stocks based on the following key drivers of price:

Forward earnings growth expectations,

Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates,

Insider buying,

Short-term and long-term institutional money flow,

Forward valuation relative to historical valuation,

Contra-trend short interest analysis, and

Quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Because stocks follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, high-scoring stocks can produce significant excess returns.

This week, we shared over 100 ideas with our members, including these 68 stocks. Those stocks making the biggest jump up in score are highlighted for convenience.

Best Scoring 7/16/2020 4 WEEK MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE Basics Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) BASIC MATERIALS LUMBER & WOOD PRODUCTION 110 90 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 100 90 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 95 86.25 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS 85 73.75 FMC Corporation (FMC) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 85 81.25 Consumer goods The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 100 72.5 National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 100 95 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 95 86.25 Ball Corporation (BLL) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGING & CONTAINERS 95 66.25 Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) CONSUMER GOODS FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 95 88.75 Purple Innovation (PRPL) CONSUMER GOODS FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES 95 88.75 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 90 88.75 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 90 92.5 Financials Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 100 80 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 100 100 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 95 77.5 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 90 Moody's Corporation (MCO) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 93.75 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 93.75 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 95 90 Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED 95 95 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 90 73.75 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 90 92.5 Healthcare Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 110 103.75 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 105 97.5 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 88.75 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 98.75 Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 100 95 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 98.75 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 97.5 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 80 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 95 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 71.25 Industrials Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 105 105 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) INDUSTRIALS INTEGRATED FREIGHT & LOGISTICS 95 73.75 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) INDUSTRIALS RAILROADS 95 75 Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) INDUSTRIALS WASTE MANAGEMENT 95 76.25 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 95 86.25 SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION 95 97.5 Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) INDUSTRIALS BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT 95 87.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 90 85 Deere & Company (DE) INDUSTRIALS FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY 90 63.75 Patrick Industries (PATK) INDUSTRIALS BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT 90 85 REITs American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) REITS REITS-SPECIALTY 90 92.5 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 85 87.5 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 85 70 Services Churchill Downs (CHDN) SERVICES GAMBLING 115 112.5 Medifast, Inc. (MED) SERVICES PERSONAL SERVICES 100 101.25 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) SERVICES HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL 100 95 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) SERVICES HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL 100 91.25 Equifax Inc. (EFX) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 100 102.5 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 100 95 Dollar General Corporation (DG) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 100 97.5 CarMax, Inc. (KMX) SERVICES AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 100 97.5 Target Corporation (TGT) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 95 76.25 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 95 75 Technology Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 95 Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 100 Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 93.75 Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 100 Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 100 97.5 NICE Ltd. (NICE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 93.75 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 95 Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 98.75 Infosys Limited (INFY) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 95 73.75 Accenture plc (ACN) TECHNOLOGY Information Technology Services 95 92.5 Utilities Terraform Power (TERP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS 100 98.75 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-RENEWABLE 90 73.75

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL, BMRN, DXCM, FSLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.