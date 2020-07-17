This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Alico (ALCO) is a large (probably the largest) producer of citrus in Florida. The company has a long history, having been founded to manage the land holdings of a railway from the 1800s. Over time they have sold land, leased mineral rights, run ranches, and planted citrus. The citrus has become the primary business of the company, although there is also a potential catalyst here related to water management rights.

Source: Alicoinc.com

The two pillar note in the title of this article refers to the fact that you can value the firm in two different ways: earnings or assets. The value of many firms is based on one or the other - a land bank company often produces little earnings but owns valuable assets. While many more modern business types have few tangible assets (and potentially minimal liquidation value) and are valued solely on their earnings. While Alico is a land company and therefore can also be valued on an asset basis, they also have are generating earnings and can be valued on that basis as well. There are a great many land companies that have been value traps for years (or decades!) because management doesn't sell the land and it doesn't produce much if anything in the way of earnings in the meantime. I think Alico is trading at approximately its fair value on an earnings or asset basis at present.

Sale of Alico Ranch and Other Non-Citrus Lands

The company has recently entered in to an option agreement with the State of Florida to sell 10,684 acres on the west side of their Alico Ranch property for $28.5 MM. This isn't a firm sale, but I think it is likely to go through for a few reasons. The first is that they have successfully sold land to this program last year, at almost exactly the same price per acre. The second is that there was money in the Florida state budget to pay Alico for a water management project using this land, and once the state owns it there would be potential to execute that project without those payments. I suspect full state ownership would improve the permitting process for the project, which had been held up by local permits. The CEO noted that, if exercised, they expect the deal to close prior to the end of their 2020 fiscal year, which is the end of September, 2020. That corresponds with the 120 day term of the option from its late May approval. This is much less than the value they would have received from the aforementioned water management project, and they won't be able to execute that project without this land. However, that project had been delayed for years and years, and so cash now might be a preferable option in this case.

The company also has its Alico East Ranch listed for sale. This property is 25,690 acres and is listed for $83.5 MM. Obviously that's a list price, so a haircut is appropriate. I'm going to value this parcel at the same $2,667 per acre they negotiated with the State for their Alico West parcels. That suggests a value for Alico East Ranch of $68.5 MM.

The company also owns 36,695 acres of other farm, ranch, and mining lands. These lands would vary in value, with the irrigated farmland being the most valuable. I'll take out the 11,600 acres of land with a conservation easement on it. The company has some rights to this land (it can rent it out for hunting and fishing uses) but practically speaking it isn't very valuable. That leaves ~25,000 acres of "other" land. I'm going to conservatively assume $2,000 per acre here, which gets us to $50 MM in value.

Balance Sheet

The firm had $139.9 MM of debt net of cash at the end of the last quarter. Both debt and cash increased meaningfully, as they did draw down their line of credit and keep the money in cash during Q1. I think its reasonably likely they will repay this money as it now appears the Fed will do anything necessary to keep the banking system from freezing up. I will deduct this $139.9 MM from my valuation.

Citrus Greening and Citrus Prices

Citrus greening is a risk here. Citrus greening is a plant disease caused by bacterial infection, which is transmitted by small bugs. Citrus greening has been an issue in Florida for over a decade now, and management techniques to limit its effect have helped but not solved the problem. This includes pesticides to kill the psyllids that spread the disease, as well as moving tree nurseries inside to prevent spread in juvenile trees. These measures have an associated cost to them, which is one reason why citrus acreage has been declining. Research is ongoing to generate citrus varieties that would be resistant to the disease, and that would be a potentially significant catalyst to the firm as it would lower their costs. Ultimately, it seems reasonable to expect that in the long term the price and production of citrus will find an equilibrium where producers are sustainable even with citrus greening costs.

The price of orange juice has had recent lows, with three contracts closing below $1.00 per pound three times since May of 2019. Prices have rebounded, as the March 2020 contract closed at $1.04 per pound, while the current cash price as I write this is $1.25 per pound. That is a pretty substantial improvement in pricing. Alico is not directly exposed to futures pricing, as they lock their pricing in with major buyers (notably Tropicana) in advance. That provides them more stable income, but of course higher spot prices are likely to result in higher contract prices going forward.

Greening has reduced exports from the US materially in recent years. That should also improve pricing somewhat, or at least reduce volatility as the strength of the US dollar is less of a factor in domestic markets than in export markets. While imports of orange juice (largely from Brazil) are also a factor, I think trade action is likely to protect US citrus growers.

The pandemic has also caused significant increases in consumption of not-from-concentrate orange juice. In their recent earnings press release, they noted that based on data from Nielsen consumption during the 4-week period ended April 11 was up over 49% year over year. That is dramatic, and should result in lower inventories. While the orange harvest in Florida wraps up in May, Brazil harvests from July-January. COVID has taken hold in both Florida and Brazil lately, but the Florida harvest would have been complete while the Brazillian harvest would be just starting. Any disruption to Brazillian supplies would potentially be a meaningful catalyst to orange pricing.

The company owns 40,800 acres of citrus land. That is a gross acreage number, with some used for support activities. That is how land is sold however, as the support activities (irrigation, roads, etc) are mixed in with the orchards. I've been able to find listings with citrus crops at $6600 per acre (see here for example). Assuming list prices are higher than sale prices I'll use $6,000 per acre, which suggests a value of $244.8 MM for the citrus acreage.

Valuation

This is more of a liquidation valuation, as I haven't included any deduction for ongoing G&A, which is a real cost that is required.

Earnings Valuation

Dividend was raised 50% at the end of 2019 to $0.09 per share. While the yield isn't particularly exciting at 1%, I think the significant boost is a good sign. The dividend had previously been stable since 2014. Their most recent investor presentation notes they intend to "steadily increase their dividend." A steadily increasing dividend is a good thing from a valuation multiple point of view, as it can attract dividend growth investors who may be less price sensitive than the deep value investors who have been typically attracted to land value type stocks.

Over the last three fiscal years, they have reported an average EPS of $1.84. While the average S&P multiple is about 27, I think the average S&P 500 company has better growth prospects than Alico, and a small cap discount is justified as well. Therefore, I think a multiple of 15X is more appropriate, which would provide a target price of $27.60 based on earnings.

I'm using three year average earnings here for a few reasons. One is that their earnings are volatile. Some years they have bad harvests and some years they collect government disaster relief from previous bad harvests. Using an average earnings takes that into account.

Downside Case

I think the worst case scenario here is that citrus greening makes the production of citrus non-economic in Florida. That would be pretty unfortunate for them, as it would reduce their lands to undifferentiated Florida farmland. Their irrigation and other infrastructure would likely still have value to convert the properties to other crops (sugar cane, etc) but I think in that case the $2,667 they are receiving from the State for their ranchland is a more appropriate value. Florida improved farmland for non-citrus uses sells for more than that now, but if citrus in Florida dies out there would be a surplus of former citrus lands available. Taking out their conservation acres they have 102,000 acres. That implies a worst case value for the land of $272 MM. That implies a downside case value here of around $17.75 per share.

Upside Case

They paid considerably more than my estimated citrus land valuation for much of their current citrus acreage. If orange juice prices respond in a more permanent way to recent demand increases or if a solution is found to the citrus greening problem, I would expect citrus acreage to once again be worth in the range of what they paid for those lands. In that case, something like $12,000 per acre for citrus lands could be viable, which results in an upside potential (holding everything else constant) of $66.45 per share.

Conclusion

While I think the company is probably worth right around its current share price $29.97, there is potential downside if citrus greening continues to impact the industry in Florida. The biggest potential upside would be meaningful increases in orange juice pricing if recent COVID-19 induced consumption gains become part of people's ongoing habits. Given the potential downside and that the fair value of the firm appears to approximate its current share price, I think Alico is more of a stock to watch than a current buy or short candidate. I would be interested in adding shares if the price declined closer to my downside case value, as the asset protection would be significant in the low $20s per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.