BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) continues to perform well by building on one of the best business models in the asset management space. I wrote an article about their model more than six years ago that has aged well. The share price then was in the low $300 and, today, it is over $550. Returns have been acceptable even though the fierce price war on fees has continued during this period.

This article will review performance on a five-year look back and offer some thoughts on the outlook for BlackRock.

Performance and trends:

Assets under management (AUM) have grown impressively. Driven by a combination of market share gains and raising equity and bond prices, total AUM for BlackRock has increased from $4.3 Tln in 2014 to $7.4 Tln in 2019. This is equivalent to a cumulative aggregate five-year growth rate of 11.4%.

Source: Author

However, revenue growth has lagged behind AUM. This is the result of what has been called the "Vanguard effect". BlackRock's main competitor, which pioneered index fund investing, has also aggressively lowered fund and ETF fees forcing everyone else to follow. Not everyone can follow, and as a result, scale has become even more important to survive a low fee environment. Most of Vanguard's and BlackRock's biggest ETFs now charge low single-digit fees; effectively discouraging any future competitors and splitting the market for some of the largest and widely-owned index trackers.

By dividing the base fee revenue for a given year by the year-end AUM amount we get an idea of the average fee rate for all products. The trend on "base fee rate" is a direct indicator of the impact of the fee war on BlackRock margins.

Because the markets and AUM have increased during this period, this measure will slightly understate the weighted average fee rate; however, it should still serve as a valid indicator of the direction and degree of impact from competitive pressure.

Source: Author

Fee rate has decreased from over 21 bps to about 15 bps today. This is a drop of 30% in this most-crucial metric and is the reason for lagging revenue growth. Base fees are still the main component of BlackRock revenue.

Source: Author

BlackRock Strategy to offset fee wars:

BlackRock product mix has not changed much in the last 5 years. Equity and fixed income are its largest asset class followed by cash. All of these are subject to fee compression. BlackRock has tried to grow in Multi-Asset and Alternative asset classes, which continue to command higher fees. In 2014, these two asset classes comprised 12% of AUM but contributed 21% of fees, more than carrying their weight. In 2019, the AUM share had dropped to 10% but the fee contribution was a still-respectable 19%. BlackRock is trying to stem the decline base fees by growing in less liquid private equity strategies in a bid to maintain base fee levels; it is a logical step for management to undertake.

Other sources of revenue are securities lending, about $400 million five years ago; $600 million now. Lower rates are a headwind that has caused lending fee growth of 6% per year to lag AUM of 11.4%.

Another strategy that seems to be working is the monetization of technology tool Aladdin. Its technology segment has grown from $400 million to $1.0 Bln in the 5-year span. An 18% CAGR on a revenue item that is not tied to AUM. In the Q2 call, management indicated 18 clients had Aladdin "go-live" since the pandemic started. There will be some delays on a new implementation, for sure, but the long-term trend in the business is encouraging.

Source: Author

Despite all these efforts, base fees are still the main driver of BlackRock revenues. The efforts to generate additional revenue streams have managed to reduce the contribution of "base fees" from 83% in 2014 to 77% today.

Shareholder returns have been acceptable. Five-year price has grown at an annualized 10% with dividends contributing another 2% or so. Dividend growth has outpaced revenue increase and is helped by share repurchases of more than $1Bln every year. Dividend increased from $7.72/share in 2014 to $12.2/share in 2019. This growth rate of 11% closely tracks AUM and may indicate that AUM is a useful metric to model future dividend growth. As for recent repurchases, the company participated in the sale of shares by its largest shareholder - PNC Bank - by repurchasing $1.1Bln worth of stock at $415 per share which looks like a very good value for remaining shareholders.

Outlook

Revenue growth should improve in the coming years. BlackRock has demonstrated its ability to grow AUM in different types of markets. Because it is diversified among asset class, client type, and geography, it is always in a position to grow some part of its business while others face pressure. Its efforts on alternative investments are especially important to track. Last year, the firm deployed $9 Bln in the high-fee asset class and is reportedly holding on to $23 Bln in private equity commitments starting 2020. When deployed, these funds will provide material support to recurring and performance fees.

Another likely support for fee revenue and AUM growth is the relatively new, and powerful, trend towards ESG investing. In this area, the firm was an early mover and is well on its way to offer 150 products within three years. These products will very likely enjoy increasing demand in the future and carry fees in the 20-25bps range for equities. At the same time, the firm is pioneering the KPIs to measure ESG performance and working with boards to improve transparency and disclosure; all of this should allow it to expand its leadership role in the field.

The firm's size and reputation are a relevant part of its competitive advantage. It gives BlackRock some "anti-fragile" characteristics that come to shine when markets hit extreme stress. Back in 2008, it helped the Federal Reserve (and other central banks and institutions) manage through the meltdown in mortgage-backed securities. This year, it got another mandate from the same notorious client, the Fed, to help it manage the stimulus programs aimed at boosting credit markets that were beginning to freeze up in March. So far, these programs have been a success. BlackRock will waive fees on its ETFs for the Fed and this mandate will not represent a meaningful source of revenue, but it is definitely an endorsement that can be leveraged to gain prospective clients.

The headwind on fees should subside at some point in the near future. There is a theoretical minimum level that should hold given the concentration of assets between the largest two or three players, which includes State Street Corporation (STT). This diminishing pressure is key to an investment thesis on BlackRock due to the relevance of fees to the overall revenue picture.

The fee war cannot go on forever. It has resulted in levels that simply look like a floor by now. BlackRock's "core" ETF product set has 11 ETFs that charge single-digit basis point fee rates, with two (the S&P and the total market index-tracking ETFs) charging 3 bps. There is simply not enough room to continue this push to lower fees. My thesis is that the 15 bps is likely the lowest base fee rate will ever go for BlackRock and future revenue growth will more closely track AUM growth. This headwind will not turn into a tailwind anytime soon, but that is not required to see revenue growing in-line with AUM. All of this would naturally lead to multiple expansion and better returns in the next 5 years.

Data by

YCharts

Multiples have fallen from +30x growth-company levels to "mature-business like" multiple levels of below 20x in the last decade. This downgrade was deserved due to the intense competitive situation of recent years. As pressures begin to subside into the early 2020s, growth in revenue should drive multiples higher. Today, earnings are around $30 per share. It only takes 25x multiple to translate $40/share earnings into $1,000/share price.

