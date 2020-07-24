Management pointed out that timber sales may be slower, but they're not lost, merely deferred.

The continuing COVID-19 crisis has wiped out many, many businesses, due to huge amounts of lost sales. Imagine if you owned a business dealing in perishable goods when this crisis hit.

A different side of this scenario is found in the timber business - where business has also slowed down, but those trees keep growing, creating more product to sell.

CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) is a REIT which "seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets."

CTT owns a lot of acreage in the Southeast, but its biggest holdings are in Texas, where it owns more than 1 million acres. 95% of CatchMark’s timberlands are located in the top five markets in the U.S. South.

Management commented on how the crisis has deferred some of CTT's revenue on the May 5 Q1 '20 earnings call:

"For CatchMark, particularly with regard to saw timber, the impacts relate to deferring some revenue, not losing revenue.

Our trees are still growing in the forest and the raw materials we provide cause us to be an essential business. Our operating model based on owning and investing in the highest quality timberlands near superior mill markets and working with credit-worthy counterparties has positioned us to manage through this period." (Q1 '20 call)

CTT has three main income sources - Harvest brings in 50%, while Real Estate and Investment Mgt. each bring in 25%. The business model has become more diversified since 2014:

Its two biggest harvest volume customers are large cap players: International Paper, with a market cap $14.6B, and WestRock, with a market cap of $7.9B.

Segments:

With no commercial land development or international exposure, CTT concentrates on its timber operations and asset management.

Harvest EBITDA has been fairly steady over the past four years, running from ~$31M to ~$33.8M, while Real Estate EBITDA rose considerably from 2016 vs. 2017-2019. Asset management fees, which began in 2017, jumped to much higher levels in 2018 and 2019:

CTT also has two JVs - a 21.6% ownership in the Texas-based Triple T, which CTT invested $200M into in 2018, and Dawsonville Bluffs, in Georgia, a 50/50 venture fund in which CTT partnered with MPERS - the Missouri Department of Transportation & Patrol Retirement System.

CatchMark uses the hypothetical-liquidation-at-book-value method (“HLBV”) to determine its equity in the earnings of the Triple T Joint Venture.

During 2019, the Dawsonville Bluffs Joint Venture completed the disposition of all of its remaining 5,000 acres of timberlands for $10.2 million.

Earnings:

2019 saw strong growth in revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA, with Cash available for Distribution, CAD, rising 7.3%. CTT's CAD payout ratio improved from 77% in 2018 to 73.6% in 2019.

The growth kept coming in Q1 2020, with all categories up by big percentages, which helped CTT achieve a lower payout ratio vs. Q1 '19:

2020 Guidance:

Management revised its full year guidance on the Q1 2020 earnings release. The biggest decline is expected in CTT's two joint ventures, which, fortunately only formed a minor part of its 2019 earnings. Land sales are expected to drop -15 to 26%. Harvest volume is expected to grow from -2% to 7%. Asset management fees are forecast to be down -8% to flat for 2020.

Management guided to a range of $43M to $50M for full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA, but didn't offer Cash Available for Distribution - CAD guidance.

We put together this table to ballpark the implied 2020 CAD dividend payout ratio, using CTT's 2019 CAD/EBITDA conversion rate of 62.7%.

At the low end for EBITDA guidance, the implied CAD dividend payout ratio is 98.67%, while at the high end, it improves to 79.64%:

Distributions:

Although CTT's yield may not be as high as many of the high dividend stocks we've covered in our recent articles, it does have an attractive 5.55% dividend yield. Management has maintained the quarterly payout at $.135 since Q2 2016, hence the low 2.85% dividend growth rate.

CTT pays in a March/June/Sept./Dec. schedule, going ex-dividend in the preceding months. CTT's trailing 12-month payout ratio is 69%, but, as seen above, that average will rise as we progress further into 2020. We'll get more data on that when CTT reports its Q2 '20 earnings on Aug. 3.

Taxes:

CTT's distributions were 100% Return of Capital in 2019. ROC can help you to defer the taxes on your distributions, but keep in mind that it lowers your basis, so if you eventually sell, you'll have a lower tax basis.

Valuations:

This table compares CTT to some other timber industry companies, Potlatch/Deltic, Rayonier, and Weyerhaeuser. CTT is by far the smallest in the group, with a $465M market cap. Its dividend yield is the highest, at 5.56%, vs. ~3.86% for Potlatch and Rayonier. Weyerhaeuser eliminated its dividend in 2020, in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

CTT appears to be getting a bit of a premium valuation from the market, with a price/book of 3.07X, while its 4.19X price/book also is near the high end.

CTT's management included a review of these three lumber industry peers' CAD payout ratio in its Q1 '20 presentation, which shows higher payout ratios for all three of them:

Financials:

CTT's negative ROA and ROE stem from net income of -$93M in 2019, which was mostly from its JVs, with -$90M reported by CTT via the HBLV method for the Triple T JV.

The metric which jumps out here is the much higher leverage for CTT of 7.2X Net Debt/EBITDA. Its EBITDA/Interest coverage factor is 3.5X.

Debt and Liquidity:

This table gives you the history of CTT's leverage, which appears to have peaked in 2018 at over 10X, with the Triple T acquisition.

Other than a $35M letter of credit, CTT's first debt maturity isn't until 2024, which should give management plenty of time to refinance:

CTT had $10.4M and $166.3M in available liquidity as of 3/31/20:

Analysts' Targets:

At $9.71, CTT is slightly above analysts average $9.67 price target, and just 2.9% below the $10.00 highest price target. Not a lot of excitement with these spreads.

Options:

With CTT not showing much upside, even for its highest price target, we had hoped for a possible Cash Secured Put trade, but there aren't any attractive put bids so far.

If you're interested a longer term option trade, we added this February covered call trade to our Covered Calls table, where you can see more details.

The $10.00 call strike bid is $.75, a 7.72% yield. If your shares don't get assigned before either of the two $.135 quarterly distributions, your nominal yield would be 10.5% for ~7 months, or 18.43% annualized.

Summary:

Although we've successfully invested in timber companies in the past. we're remaining neutral on CTT at present. Technically, it looks overbought, and we prefer to wait for a more attractive entry point. This one is for the watch list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

