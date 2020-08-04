On Sunday night, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) announced an end to its Speedway saga, selling the unit for $21 billion. It followed up that decision with a solid quarterly report on Monday morning. Together, these events strengthen my conviction in MPC as one of the most compelling value stock opportunities in the market. Based on the better than expected result from the Speedway sale, I believe shares should trade close to $70 over the next twelve months.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Speedway Sale Exceeded Expectations

On Sunday, MPC announced that it would sell its Speedway retail gasoline stations and convenience stores in a $21 billion all cash transaction to 7-Eleven. By opting for an all-cash offer, MPC immediately unlocks value for shareholders rather than having to monetize a minority equity stake over time. Another positive aspect of this deal is that 7-Eleven commits to purchase 7.7 billion gallons of gasoline per year for 15 years, ensuring a buyer for the majority of MPC's refined product. With this contract, MPC gets some of the benefit of its old integrated model, a buyer of its gasoline, while also monetizing the holding.

Critically, this sales price far exceeded expectations. Pre-COVID-19, it was believed that bids would be in the $15 to $18 billion range. When I last wrote on MPC, I assumed Speedway would only bring in $13 billion of cash proceeds. Instead with this sales price, the company will bring in $16.5 billion of after-tax cash proceeds. Given the company has a smaller size post transaction, a significant portion of this total will go to repurchase debt and defend the company's investment grade balance sheet. But, the company will have $3.5 billion more than I expected to give shareholders either via a buyback or special dividend when the deal closes, which is expected to be in Q1 of 2021.

Q2 Results Were Solid Considering COVID-19 Headwinds

In the company's second quarter (financials available here), Marathon lost $1.33 on a non-GAAP basis, $0.43 better than feared while the combination of lower gasoline prices and lower volumes pushed down revenue by 55% to $15.2 billion.

The value of the retail franchise was evident this quarter. Even though fuel volumes were 36% lower than last year, EBITDA only marginally declined from $644 million to $626 million last quarter thanks to better merchandise sales and a $0.40 per gallon margin as the company didn't pass on lower oil prices entirely. This wider margin helped to offset lower volumes. It is because MPC is selling the steady income business that part of the proceeds will have to go to debt reduction to keep its balance sheet in keeping with the more volatile refining business.

Conversely, the refining business had -$1.024 billion of EBITDA as utilizations fell to 71% and crack spreads tightened given the significant drop in demand, particularly for jet fuel. The refining and marketing margin was halved to $7.13 from $15.24 as a glut of product inventory weighed on prices.

The midstream business, which MPC primarily has exposure to via its 666 million share holding in MPLX (MPLX) also proved stable thanks to its fee based-contract. EBITDA was only down 4% to $1.199 billion.

On the positive side, the company realized $366 million of cost savings, well on the way to $950 million this year. Indeed, refining and marketing costs were $64 million below management estimates at $1.27 billion. The company has ample liquidity for continued uncertainty with $1.1 billion in cash on hand and $7.7 billion available on its revolver.

Importantly, the company is seeing improvement. Fuel demand troughed in April, which is allowing the company to gradually increase throughput. In Q2, daily throughput was 2.276 million barrels per day; that should rise to 2.345 million in Q3, a 3% increase. Gasoline demand is now down 10-15% while diesel is down 10%. Jet fuel is the underperformer, down 34% this year, and it will likely take years to normalize.

While the return to peak 2017 year is some time away, we should see significant sequential improvement as the company moves toward mid-cycle earnings next year. If margins only recoup half of their losses, that will provide an incremental $900 million of quarterly cash flow. As lockdowns fade, refining operations should continue to show sequential improvement and could return to mid-cycle operating income of $2.2-2.5 billion next year, barring another set of lockdowns.

Sum of the Parts Valuation Is Very Compelling

The best way to value MPC is to break up its three discrete parts. We now know that the Speedway unit is worth $16.5 billion after-tax. On the midstream business, we know MPC owns 666 million shares of MPLX. At market prices, that stake is worth $12.65 billion. These two units are worth $29.15 billion.

Today, MPC has a market capitalization of $25.1 billion and net debt of $10.5 billion, for an enterprise value of $35.6 billion. Subtracting out the $29.15 billion, the refining operation is being valued by the market at $6.45 billion. Again, in 2018 and 2017, this unit was generating $2.5 and $2.3 billion of operating income.

This unit is trading for less than 3x mid-cycle operating income. Given the cyclicality of refining, 10x mid-cycle operating income is a fair valuation in my view, pointing to about $18 billion of hidden value, which would bring shares to about $66. Next year, I expect MPC to cut its debt balance in half, leaving $11 billion in share buyback capacity, enough to buy back nearly 40% of the company. Indeed, the lower the share price, the more accretive the buyback will be as shares can be retired substantially below their intrinsic value. This buyback will be a significant driver of value and will help propel shares nearer their fair value. Stay long MPC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPC, MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.