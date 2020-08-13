U.S. LNG Shipping Stocks Lack Volume

Stocks of the LNG shipping sector go up globally accompanied by Natural Gas prices and shipping spot rates.

Take a quick look at the whole LNG maritime transport sector. There was good news published last week.

First the Natural Gas prices started rising accompanied by the world LNG shipping companies as shown in the first chart. UP World LNG Shipping Stock Index includes 17 world LNG shipping companies and is described in my previous article.

UP World LNG Shipping Stock Index versus Natural Gas prices (source: UP-Indices.com)

This price recovery was accompanied by a small rise of spot prices as shown on the second chart. One-year time charters didn´t move. Many inquiries have come in for winter shipping requirements but charterers want shorter tenors than what shipowners desire, says Poten & Partners.

UP World LNG Shipping Stock Index versus Spot rates and 1-year charter rates. (source: UP-Indices.com, this chart also uses data from Fearnleys)

The third chart compares UP World LNG Shipping Index with ETF SPY. You can see that the world LNG shipping stocks are moving less than the rest of the US market. But last week the UP Index rose over 6 % while SPY added "only" 2.5 %.

UP World LNG Shipping Stock Index versus ETF SPY (source: UP-Indices.com)

How is this positive sentiment reflected by US listed companies? The general answer is: not so far.

Dynagas LNG

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) has a rest after a successful period. The resistance at $4 persists as same as the support line around $3. Volume is now low again and will be low till a significant move. Thanks to long-term high-rates contracts, DLNG is in a better position than the others.

DLNG weekly chart (source: author via Amibroker platform)

Flex LNG

The fleet of Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is still rising. On July 29 was delivered Flex Aurora as the first newbuilding this year and will shortly be followed by three sister ships, Flex Amber, Flex Volunteer and Flex Vigilant.

Price of the stock did not react to this news as there is a resistance at $6. You can see that the price is really close to this level and I expect a breaking attempt soon. After that I consider opening a position. Announcement of the first charter for new Flex Aurora might be the starter same as rising spot rates.

FLNG weekly chart (source: author via Amibroker platform)

Golar LNG

Rising attempt of Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG) from last week was accompanied with a low volume and took the price only to the lower border of the previous gap level. As the gap is closed now, its relevance is low, but still works as a resistance line.

The first resistance is at $10, but the real challenge for the price is $10.50. There will be only fast moves up and down below these levels.

GLNG weekly chart (source: Author via Amibroker platform)

Golar Partners

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) goes sideways at a very low volume. Same as the GP, fast moves up and down are likely.

GMLP weekly chart (source: Author via Amibroker platform)

GasLog

Management of GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) expects, that rising spot price is good for older steam-turbine vessels.

There have been a number of reports about this company. One that CEO does not want to move to Greece, so will step down and second about a new shareholder.

This may indicate other changes in the company caused by shareholders. The price of stock is now below a resistance level and hopes to move up.

GLOG weekly chart (source: Author via Amibroker platform)

GasLog Partners

As a confirmation of GLOG management expectations, it can be stated that GasLog Partners (GLOP) has fixed one of its steam vessels for two years. GLOP has also announced an unchanged distribution of $0.125 for Q2.

Price of the unit behaves similar to the General Partner and goes sideway with low traded volume. Attempts at moving above the gap were unsuccessful now. The price has to close above $4.35 to move further.

GLOP weekly chart (source: Author via Amibroker platform)

Höegh Partners

FSRU are expected to be lucrative business in near future as the number of LNG-to-power projects is rising. This is good not only for GLNG, but also for Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP).

Price of this partnership has stayed at the previous low volume area for so long, as it changed to a ledge, where price moves sideways.

HMLP weekly chart (source: Author via Amibroker platform)

Teekay LNG

The last sideway mover is Teekay LNG Partners (TGP). Last week's rise was accompanied by a low volume. Price added 7 % but nothing is solved. The resistance level at about $12.80 is still far.

TGP weekly chart (source: Author via Amibroker platform)

Conclusion

Good news and coming winter may vitalize the US LNG shipping stocks. In the first quarter a lot of institutional investors entered back to this sector after a one year-pause and they moved the LNG shipping stocks up. Now the volume is very low and all the stocks go sideway.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.