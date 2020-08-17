The Treasury Market Continues To Move Lower (Technically Speaking For 8/17)

Here are last week's ETF fund flows from ETF.com: The QQQ had the largest inflow, raking in $1.6 billion. But notice that small-caps received the second-largest inflow, taking in a bit more than $1 billion. The long-end of the treasury market lost $700 million. This is something we've been hoping for as the treasury market sells-off. As I noted on Friday, small-caps have moved through resistance and recently formed pennant pattern. This is why the (IWM) and (IWC) are on my buy list. Industrials and financials were the big gainers, with the former seeing $673 million in new money while the latter had a $460 million inflow. Two sectors lost cash: communication services (-$151 million) and consumer staples (-$328 million). The consumer staples sector is currently on my buy list.

Oil prices have stabilized: Oil prices fell in the Spring as traders correctly bet that lockdowns would dent demand. Then there was the negative price scare in April when oil storage was near its peak. This temporarily sent oil prices into negative territory. OPEC sharply cut production, and, as a result, prices have rebounded and stabilized in the lower 40s -- right around the 200-day EMA.

What's driving the treasury market sell-off? From Marketwatch (emphasis added):

The bond market showed signs of stabilizing on Friday after a weeklong selloff sparked by a round of larger debt auctions, increased by the Treasury Department last week.

Last week's debt auction had a lower-than-desired bit-to-cover ratio, which concerned the market. However, it's doubtful this is a long-term problem. Treasuries are the bedrock bond investment for mutual funds, pensions, and insurance companies.

Another round of stronger-than-expected economic numbers added to the signs that the U.S. recovery continued to make steady progress, as data showed a boost in consumer and wholesale prices in July.

The bond market has rallied strongly for the last several months, which means bond traders believed the recovery would be weak. But both ISM indexes are now showing expansion, retail sales have returned to pre-pandemic levels, recent employment gains have been strong, and industrial production is rising. Leading economic indicators have "turned the corner" and there is ample liquidity to fuel growth. The weight of the economic data is pointing towards a modest rebound, which takes the wind out of bond bulls' sails.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: The QQQ is a bit of a misnomer right now. It's basically a tech index, meaning it has disproportionately benefited from the pandemic lockdowns, which have encouraged online activity. Once again, the QQQ led the pack. Micro-caps were up nearly 1%. After that, the performance trails off. Financials and energy were the top losers. Consumer discretionary, real estate, and technology occupied the top three spots.

Right now, the main activity in the market is the treasury market sell-off. Let's start with the 2-week chart of the IEF to better see what's happening: Prices gapped lower last week and have since formed a rounding bottom formation. Pay particular attention to prices as they approach the 122 price area -- the high from August 12. On the 30-day chart, the IEF rebounded to the 38.2% Fibonacci level today and then fell back. The TLT is moving lower in a stair-step pattern -- it's gapping lower at the opening and then trending more or less sideways for the rest of the session. On the 30-day chart, the TLT continues to move lower. It has nearly retraced the rally from June 22 to the beginning of August.

Meanwhile the SPY has been remarkably tranquil: The SPY advanced from 328-338 between August 4-August 12. But since it has been consolidating gains in a narrow point range.

The best news for the bulls is that the treasury market continues to sell-off. That will hopefully provide fuel for an additional equity market rally.

