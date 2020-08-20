Chasing Capital Gains Can Ruin Your Retirement

No matter the scenario, I want to rely on the relative stability of income, not the classic uncertainty of capital gains.

In this article, we consider what different investors might face at, in, or around retirement when the market tumbles or crashes.

I love having this conversation. There's plenty of passion, but it's easy to see both sides.

I tend to agree with fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Regarded Solutions on the income versus capital appreciation debate. He recently wrote an excellent defense of the Monthly Dividend Company, Realty Income (O):

I suppose a short-term investor seeking a capital gain would be disappointed over the last few years. I know I would, but why do investors own shares of O anyway if not for the income?...



My intent has been to explain why most long-term shareholders of O simply do not care if there is a rough patch in the share price. Of course, if the company cut or stopped paying its dividend, then all bets would be off - which is a risk, of course, however small.

Right on.

In fact, I would go so far as to say that, to a certain degree and in the present environment, I don't care how much it costs to buy a share of Realty Income or brother in income, AT&T (T).

I don't worry at all about the principal value of these investments. It has about zero bearing on my reason for being in income investments such as O or T. I do not own these stocks for any reason other than the income.

As long as the dividends remain intact and consistently grow, I'm good. I would not say this about just any company.

I can say it about O because it's a best-of-breed REIT with a stable roster of clients. As a company and investment, it's built for times like the one we're living through now.

While not as impressive a company (though it could be), AT&T might be one of the best-managed corporations in the world, from a cash flow perspective, particularly when you consider the spaces it runs in. There's lots of debt involved and attendant financial maneuvering. AT&T executes as well, if not better, than anyone in this area, which makes it easy to have confidence in its dividend.

The numbers don't lie. Realty Income just became a Dividend Aristocrat, raising its payout for 26 consecutive years. AT&T comes in at 36 years in a row.

Everything's Easy When The Stock Market Goes Up

When the market's going up, particularly the stocks you own, it's easy to preach the mantra of drawing from your nest egg or skimming capital gains to fund your present or future retirement.

If you have owned a significant amount of Apple (AAPL) or Netflix (NFLX) over the last ten years, it's like shooting fish in a barrel. Except, in real life, it's usually not like shooting fish in a barrel.

The pandemic, and now the California heatwave, prompted me to do much of my work outside, sitting in a camping chair on a patch of grass under a shade tree. I love it. Lots of great people watching. I have been super-productive. Friends and acquaintances even stop and say hello from time to time.

They usually ask what I'm doing. I say "working." They ask what type of work I'm doing. I tell them "I write about stocks and investing." After a blank stare, I usually get a litany of questions or a story. By the way, it's incredible to realize how little otherwise intelligent and productive people know about investing.

Anyhow, earlier this week, a friend of mine told me that when stocks crashed in March, his father panicked and pulled all of his money out of the stock market. Of course, that turned out to be a bad move. My friend says his dad lost about $70,000. It doesn't sound like he gained it back.

I don't know what percentage $70,000 of his total nest egg is, but any way you cut it, $70,000 is a lot of money. If he's living high, it's a year's worth of expenses. If he has low expenses, it could cover a year and a half or even two years.

His particulars aside, this is the classic case of emotion driving an important investment decision. I'm not making a value judgment. It's completely and wholly understandable why my friend's father sold in March. It's terrifying to see the value of your portfolio plummet. It must be especially terrifying if you're not an income investor, living off of or poised to live off the income your investments generate.

You usually don't hear this type of real-life story in the comments section of Seeking Alpha articles. Also understandable.

Don't Bring A Knife To A Gunfight

Thanks to the great Taylor Swift for the subheading. I love her, but it's also relevant to the story.

As an investor, you never want to be at the mercy of a falling knife. If you rely on the principal value of shares of stock, you're essentially doing this.

When all hell breaks loose and your $1,000,000 portfolio of non-dividend paying growth stocks turns into $750,000 of non-dividend paying growth stocks, you have issues. You also have reason to freak out. What if the market never goes back up? What if it keeps going down?

Meantime, the dividend growth investor breathes a relative sigh of relief, particularly if they own best-of-breed stocks with sound management and a history of stable dividend growth.

I know a few people (see you in the comments section!) who like to laugh at AT&T's less than impressive and exciting stock performance over the last ten years, especially when you compare it to Apple and Netflix. But that's your first mistake. We shouldn't be comparing AT&T to Apple or Netflix.

Hopefully, someday AT&T will get its act together and be worthy of these comparisons, from an innovation and marketing standpoint. It has many of the tools necessary to compete with the best in tech and media. For the foreseeable future, that's not happening.

You invest in T because no matter what's going on with the stock price today (mostly stagnation), you're bringing in $208 in annual income for every 100 shares you own. You can reinvest that dividend into more AT&T shares to continue to build the wealth you'll need to access one day. Or you can use it now to make your way through retirement or whatever else you need money for.

Chasing Yield The Smart Way

I'm never going to chase capital gains. I'm not even going to chase $1 million. Neither of these things work out all that well for me. I think they tend to not work out well for a significant number of investors.

As income investors, our fellow investors and retirement experts warn us to not "chase yield." I think it might be more dangerous to chase capital gains or a symbolic number for your nest egg.

Like with any investment, you're investing in the story. With Realty Income, the story is its relatively reliable base of retail clients and its fantastic monthly dividend. With AT&T, it's the consistent and reliable income coming from a well-managed company that has all of the tools in place to be a stronger company, even one that enters a phase of significant growth.

But there are other stories.

I recently added an ETF to my portfolio. After reading an article by Seeking Alpha contributor Rida Morwa, I did some research and initiated a position in the Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA). See Rida's article for the lowdown on the fund. He provides a nice synopsis.

At the moment, PFFA yields about 12%. That's impressive. But it's also a red flag for many investors. Some would write PFFA off as having something horribly wrong with it because of the yield.

It's too high. You're chasing yield. But it's also an ETF. As it turns out, it's the perfect fund for my situation.

I have been trying to wrap my head around the many types of preferred shares on the market. Frankly, I have had difficulty making sense of the space. There are too many intricacies. But Rida explained PFFA well, and I have a solid general understanding of what the fund holds and how the fund managers execute their investment strategy. As I dug deeper, it was a no-brainer.

I bring this up because I haven't even considered chasing Netflix or Amazon (AMZN) or any of the high-flyers over the last 6-12 months. I'm buying Apple, but that's only because it happens to pay a growing dividend alongside its impressive growth.

I'd rather own PFFA because, as with O and T, it helps me with exactly what I'm trying to achieve. And that's created the ultimate income portfolio and sleep well at night (even during the heatwave) while I'm doing it.

