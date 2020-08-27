If you believe in data center investments from other firms, HDD's will power their development.

Seagate is transitioning from the consumer market to focus mostly on enterprise sales.

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we typically do not invest in the latest "in vogue" sector. We are immediate income investors with a strong value investing streak, all of which are guided by the principles within our Income Method.

Today we want to look at a technology company that offers a compelling yield for its sector and a large potential for capital gains as well.

Seagate Technology (STX) offers a current yield of 5.7% and is one of two major players in the HDD (Hard Disk Drive) space. For years it was directly competing with Western Digital (WDC) for supremacy.

Recently both have lagged the market (SPY) in performance:

Data by YCharts

WDC has clearly underperformed both STX and SPY in general. WDC also was cut from consideration as an "income" stock due to the suspension of its dividend in April.

Company Overview

To understand STX's headwinds and direction, we need to take a moment to review a brief history of where they are coming from.

STX was founded in 1979 and released its first product in 1980 - a 5mb HDD. Ever since then it has been a major player in the technology space. Usually, it's seen in direct competition with WDC. HDDs enjoyed a long life as the major successful way to store data, and as personal computing exploded globally, STX and WDC were the main places to get HDDs.

Many of you will likely remember seeing STX HDDs for sale as a way to upgrade your PC's overall memory.

Fast forward to today. The need for storage is everywhere. Cell phones, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, and an assortment of other devices all require data storage. The issue with these devices is they do not require HDD to operate. They use flash-based memory or SSD (solid-state drive) to function. This is not STX's cup of tea.

To put it into perspective, HDD sales compose approximately 92% of total revenue this past quarter. The remaining 8% is broken down between SSD sales, Enterprise Data Solutions, and any other income STX produces.

So STX saw the writing on the wall, the future of home computing was rapidly moving away from large stationary tower computers to small, faster devices that depend on the cloud for their larger storage and computing power.

STX has shifted its focus from the consumer to enterprises to power the storage of the hub instead of the spokes. This shift meant building long-term relationships with service providers and cloud powerhouses. Microsoft (MSFT) uses STX devices in its cloud servers to provide storage solutions.

Transitioning to Enterprise as the Focus

STX has wisely started to ditch their focus on the consumer space. In most "visions" of the future of computing, the average person will need a nimble and quick device to access a stationary, large, and powerful server via the internet. A Chromebook by Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) works as a simple example of this. It's a fast booting, light device that runs on SSD for memory. It isn't designed for large storage or strong processing but relies on an Internet connection to be fully powered.

Source: STX Earning Slides – Q4 FY20 (July 29)

Quarter over quarter, STX has seen a steady rise in the revenue percent generated by its Mass Capacity – large HDDs sold to enterprise customers – vs its legacy consumer market. One shouldn't outright think that their legacy volumes are dropping, as they are actually growing slowly as well, however they are being outpaced by enterprise sales. The past two quarters saw significant headwinds from COVID-19 slowing sales and businesses reducing capital outlays on storage to preserve cash until uncertainty ends.

The Future of Storage

A lot of hype has been made about NAND chip prices lowering. As a form of technology gets more established, the cost per gigabyte usually decreases. NAND is a type of SSD that is used in cellphones and other devices where power is not constantly present.

NAND chip prices are lowering but their overall storage capacity is currently not up to the job that data centers need. HDD continues to see the growing ability for larger amounts of storage in the same dimensional space. STX's drives are essentially interchangeable, removing an older smaller-capacity drive and plugging in a more powerful one.

Data Center Growth Is Exploding, Driving Secular Storage Demand

STX has positioned itself in a rapidly-growing market. Data centers are rapidly being built.

Source: DataCenter Knowledge

Consider this, your Google Drive, OneDrive, DropBox (DBX) account, Amazon's (AMZN) AWS service, Netflix (NFLX), Facebook (FB), and the list goes on, all require massive amounts of stored data. As we shift to a more and more online-focused society, all that information needs to be housed. STX is selling massive amounts of storage to companies that are seeing rapidly rising demand.

REITs also are seeing a focus on data centers – Iron Mountain (IRM) inked a deal for usage in June with increased storage to boot. Colony Capital (CLNY) is leading deals to develop more data centers in Europe and North America.

STX is less worried about being on the shelf of your local Wal-Mart (WMT) or Best Buy (BBY) and more interested in providing the data storage they use to power their websites and data collection for their marketing.

STX's Financial Health and Dividend

STX has shown the ability to keep paying its dividend while changing focus on enterprise sales. STX consistently is able to generate positive free cash flow. This is calculated by cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures prior to dividends and share buybacks.

Source: STX Earning Slides

STX in total for their FY2020 generated $1,129 million while paying out only $673 million in dividends. STX also repurchased $850 million worth of shares throughout their FY2020.

Data by YCharts

STX has been committed to reducing their overall share count while maintaining strong dividend payments.

The other concern is their debt balance. WDC stated they wanted to focus on paying down their debt before resuming dividends. STX has maintained the view that their debt is manageable.

Data by YCharts

Objectively, I would agree that WDC needs to get their debt profile in better standing while also seeing that STX has a reasonable ratio of debt to EBITDA at this time.

Source: STX Earning Slides

STX's overall debt picture is well established. STX has a small term loan in fiscal year 2021, which we have just entered - and no notes to refinance until the next fiscal year.

Source: FINRA

The bond market does not seem concerned about STX's ability to pay their debts either. Currently, all the bonds are trading above PAR value. Meanwhile, WDC does not share this positive outlook, with bonds trading slightly below PAR.

Valuation

STX is an island of value in an expensive technology market. STX currently trades at a forward price/earnings ratio of 10 times, and an enterprise value / EBITDA of 7.3 times. This is pretty cheap. Compare this to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) for example, you get a Price/Earnings ratio of 75 times and an Enterprise Value / EBITDA of 56 times. You will find such grossly overvalued stocks like AMD across the Nasdaq Index (QQQ) including FAANG stocks. STX is truly a cheap stock given its outlook, balance sheet, and future earnings prospects.

Conclusion

Investing in STX provides an alternative means to gain exposure to an explosive growth opportunity in technology. It does so while providing a dividend that is covered and occasionally has seen growth. Investors however should note that STX is a company in the midst of a transition. Over 50% of their revenue now comes from enterprise sales vs consumer legacy sales. This milestone is positive and important as this is their new focus.

Continued share buybacks reduce the cost burden of their dividend and clears a path for it to continue to be paid moving forward. This mingled with the bond markets provides very strong evidence about the lack of investor concern over STX's ability to pay its debt or manage its maturities. Today, STX's 2034 bonds trades above par with a yield of 4.4%. The bond market is mostly comprised of banks and financial institutions and given this low bond yield for such a long maturity clearly provides good evidence that STX will not only pay its long-term debts, but will keep going strong for many years to come.

