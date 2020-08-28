Phase 3 results will follow over the next two years.

After predicting that Moderna (MRNA) would have trouble trading at $100 a few months ago and then going nowhere next, readers may think this update will turn bearish.

It will not.

Investors should have expected the bearish selling on Moderna, Novavax (NVAX), and especially Sorrento (SRNE) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO). Markets honed in their frenzied buying on the electric vehicle segment and cloud-computing technology stocks. Plus, clinical results from the vaccine players no longer give the biotechnology stocks a reason to bid shares higher. The “sell on the news” cycle happened faster than ever before. So, as Moderna’s Phase III trial tests continue, what happens to its share price in the near term?

Pre-clinical Data Posted

Moderna posted strong pre-clinical results on Aug. 26. The study involved just 20 subjects but gave the company many key data points. Two weeks after a dose of between 25 mcg and 250 mcg, all participants had neutralizing antibodies (“nAbs”).

Data courtesy of Moderna

Importantly, the second vaccination resulted in a response in all age groups. The age group that benefits the most from a vaccine responded with the symptoms listed below.

With all groups exceeding the median of convalescent sera, subjects demonstrate an immune response. As this astute reader posted, “this vaccine is harmless because of it's [sic] simple design (a plasmid + lipid nanoprotein + genetic code for Covid-19 spike protein). There is no irritant added to make the vaccine work better; no dead virus to cause adverse effects later.”

When Moderna mass produces the vaccine and distributes it worldwide, it will need to advertise its efficacy and safety. Otherwise, society will give into the anti-vaxxer movement. Instead of protecting the population from SARS-2, those unwilling to take the two-dose vaccine will spread the virus and endanger the vulnerable groups.

Phase 3 Update

Phase 3 (NCT04470427) is “a Phase 3, randomized, stratified, observer-blind, placebo-controlled study.” It will evaluate the vaccine's efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity. Started on July 27, the study has 30,000 subjects and is fully enrolled. The study duration is 25 months.

Moderna has two primary endpoints:

Courtesy of Moderna

Although Moderna stock is in a deep correction phase after topping $95.21 in mid-July, patient shareholders should come out ahead with profits in the long run. Other sectors like EV, and my coverage on Nio (NIO), may reward speculators with quick gains, but Moderna is in a different league. Nio, for example, benefited from Tesla (TSLA) splitting shares and lifting all EV stocks.

Data by YCharts

Above: Novavax leads the charge in Covid-19 vaccine stock performance

Moderna has a potential vaccine that will help prevent the continued spread of the coronavirus worldwide. People will need two doses initially. If this first documented reinfection report is a precursor of things to come, then repeated vaccines are a possibility. This increases Moderna’s total addressable market and raises its revenue potential. At a $27 billion market capitalization, investors may have decided the valuations are too rich at this time.

Related Investments

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Exact Sciences (EXAS) know all too well how markets react to quarterly revenue results. Both trade at a market capitalization of around $11 billion. This is less than half that of Moderna’s valuation.

Novavax’s incredible 43% drop from 52-week highs is another worry for Moderna stock. Conversely, the lack of trust for Sorrento stock is understandable. Its CFO suddenly left the company. A few months before that, the company had to respond to criticism on neutralizing antibodies, back in May.

Below, Moderna still scores highly on Momentum:

Data courtesy of SA Premium

Analysts are sticking to their bullish view on Moderna. The average price target is $93.38. More recently, analysts with a 5-star rating posted a “buy” rating:

Data courtesy of Tipranks

Emerging biotech companies need high cash on the balance sheet and low debt. Moderna's stock sales lifted its cash level in the billions. Conversely, Novavax has more debt and less cash than Moderna.

Company Cash Debt Percent Long-Term Debt Total Debt Moderna 2,717 1% 168 168 Novavax 502 4% 321 321 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 372 5% 99 101 Sorrento Therapeutics 24 10% 198 221 in $ million

Data courtesy of Stock Rover

Inovio has a low debt percent compared to Sorrento. Sorrento also has significantly more debt and would probably have to raise cash soon. This would explain the stock's sharp drop. Inovio’s under-performance is expected. The company neither secured funding from the government nor won a large pre-order. Having access to billions in funding is critical in getting a vaccine to market.

Conversely, In the table below, Novavax has the highest overall Stock Rover score.

If Novavax meets analysts' future expectations, its growth (96/100) dwarfs that of Moderna's 8/100 score.

Your Takeaway

The short term in and out trading in Moderna ended a while ago. Investors are fickle and left to chase the next fad. Biotech investors have a chance to hold a Covid-19 vaccine supplier that is poised to post billions in annual revenue.

