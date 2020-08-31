In June of this year, McKesson's (MCK) 10-month moving average crossed above its 50-month moving average. As we can see from the chart, this buying signal has been pretty trustworthy in past times. An additional bullish sign would be a visible upturn of the 50-month moving average.

We have been long this stock from time to time but are at present without a position. Our stance may change now as a result of the opioid settlement which brings transparency to the situation with respect to settlement payments. Why? Well, considering the inflation which will undoubtedly occur in drug prices going forward along with McKesson's robust cash flows, the drug distributor should easily be able to absorb these payments which will be spanned out over a number of years.

McKesson finished its fiscal first quarter at the end of June this year and results were announced on the 3rd of August last. Although the top- and bottom-line were down in Q1 this year compared to the quarter of twelve months prior, one just has to look at Q2 (EPS of $3.81) projections to see momentum is definitely with McKesson at present. If the distributor can hit this number, it would be a $0.21 beat over Q2 last year. The $3.81 projection incidentally has increased by around $0.60 per share over the last 30 days alone (Clear momentum).

CEO, Brain Tyler stated on the latest earnings call that because of this growing momentum which began in the latter part of June, guidance would be raised for the year to the $14.70 to $15.50 range. McKesson's delivery prowess along with the clear demand for its products was clearly seen in the first quarter especially in the pharmaceutical & specialty solutions in the US.

Trading at close to the $154 mark, McKesson's valuation especially its earnings, sales, and cash flow multiples remain attractive. The forward non-GAAP earnings multiple came in at 10.15, the forward cash flow multiple at 10.05 whereas the forward sales multiple came in at 0.10.

Firstly, with respect to sales, McKesson's 5-year average multiple for this metric is 0.15 meaning its sales are 33% cheaper at present than the average over this time frame. Despite operating through the teeth of the pandemic, McKesson is expected to report a 3.3%+ increase in top-line sales this fiscal year followed by 5% the following year.

Why is this significant given the firm's present valuation? Well, apart from expecting a reversion to the mean type event which will price the shares higher, cash flow should increase meaningfully. Over the past four quarters, for example, MCK generated $3.36 billion of operating cash flow and only $580 million was used for investing purposes. In fact, the lion's share of this cash flow was given back to shareholders in the form of buybacks ($1.277 billion) and dividends ($293 million). Yet, still, there was a surplus of cash ($917 million) to add on to the balance sheet.

What does this mean going forward? Projected earnings and sales growth are going to increase the net worth of the firm due to McKesson not being a capital-intensive firm. In fact, future acquisitions should be able to be paid from the company's strong cash flows which again stacks the odds in favour of the long-term investor (increasing assets). This demonstrates the leverage of the firm spinning off $3-4 billion of operating cash flow with no significant outgoings other than shareholder commitments.

In our opinion, considering the big three distributors in this industry control almost all the market, we do not see disruption in this space any time soon. Furthermore, in the latest quarter, McKesson reported a debt to equity ratio of 1.47 and an interest coverage ratio of 5.62 and operating income still is 10+ times the net interest expense on the balance sheet. Therefore, even if the firm were to encounter adverse trading conditions over the near term, we believe there is plenty of buffer here in the financials to be able to weather any potential downturn.

Therefore, to sum up, a solid buying signal for us would be to see that 50-month moving average turn up. We may have to wait for this though due to stocks definitely overdue for a trip down into an intermediate cycle low. Let's see what the second quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.