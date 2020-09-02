Dividend Changes: August 22-28, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks, and we highlight an interesting candidate.

We monitor dividend announcements of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past week, six companies in Dividend Radar decided to increase their dividends. There were no announcements of dividend cuts or suspensions.

The following table presents a summary of the dividend increases.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF)

BANF is a financial holding company that conducts all of its operating activities through its principal wholly-owned subsidiary, BancFirst, a state-chartered bank in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. BANF operates through 4 principal business units: metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive operations and support.

On Aug 27, BANF declared a quarterly dividend of 34¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior dividend of 32¢.

Payable Oct 15, to shareholders of record on Sep 30; ex-div: Sep 29.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP)

EGP is an equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. The company’s properties are located mainly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. EGP was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

On Aug 27, EGP declared a quarterly dividend of 79¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.33% from the prior dividend of 75¢.

Payable Oct 15, to shareholders of record on Sep 30; ex-div: Sep 29.

Intuit Inc. (INTU)

INTU provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner. INTU was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

On Aug 21, INTU declared a quarterly dividend of 59¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.32% from the prior dividend of 53¢.

Payable Oct 19, to shareholders of record on Oct 9; ex-div: Oct 8.

LCI Industries (LCII)

LCII, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Aftermarket. LCII was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

On Aug 25, LCII declared a quarterly dividend of 75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 15.38% from the prior dividend of 65¢.

Payable Sep 18, to shareholders of record on Sep 4; ex-div: Sep 3.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. Nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. LRCX was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

On Aug 27, LRCX declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share.

This is an increase of 13.04% from the prior dividend of $1.15.

Payable Oct 14, to shareholders of record on Sep 30; ex-div: Sep 29.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM)

NRIM operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. NRIM. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

On Aug 28, NRIM declared a quarterly dividend of 35¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.94% from the prior dividend of 34¢.

Payable Sep 18, to shareholders of record on Sep 10; ex-div: Sep 9.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from FASTGraphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, LCII, LRCX, and INTU.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

LCII's price line [black] is below the primary valuation line [orange] and at the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in LCII in January 2010 would have returned 18.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

LRCX's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in LRCX in July 2010 would have returned 24.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

INTU's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in INTU in August 2010 would have returned 24.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet. There were no announcements of dividend cuts or suspensions last week.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: August 31-September 13, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (14.Aug) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 31 August (Ex-Div Date 08/31) Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 9 $13.94 5.16% 12.7% 0.18 09/15 Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 7 $25.67 4.83% 24.8% 0.31 09/11 Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) 10 $22.54 5.32% 5.1% 0.3 09/18 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FNCB) 5 $6.35 3.46% 0.0% 0.055 09/15 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 9 $207.71 2.41% 15.8% 1.25 09/29 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 10 $41.51 3.13% 11.7% 0.325 10/02 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 8 $42.61 2.98% 2.7% 0.3175 09/15 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 8 $18.54 5.50% 17.9% 0.255 09/15 Kellogg Company (K) 16 $70.54 3.23% 3.1% 0.57 09/15 KeyCorp (KEY) 10 $12.77 5.79% 22.4% 0.185 09/15 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 18 $395.59 2.43% 10.0% 2.4 09/25 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 45 $214.91 2.33% 7.9% 1.25 09/15 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 13 $153.87 1.09% 11.3% 0.42 10/01 MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 45 $65.66 2.25% 4.5% 0.37 09/15 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 5 $207.32 1.10% 6.6% 0.57 09/30 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 10 $19.49 4.52% 7.5% 0.22 09/15 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 8 $31.16 3.47% 4.7% 0.27 09/15 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 6 $66.06 1.21% 14.3% 0.2 09/15 Realty Income Corporation (O) 26 $63.44 4.41% 4.3% 0.2335 09/15 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 12 $44.33 5.05% 9.4% 0.56 09/25 Polaris Inc. (PII) 25 $104.23 2.38% 4.0% 0.62 09/15 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) 9 $21.69 3.69% 3.9% 0.2 09/15 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 16 $38.21 1.26% 8.2% 0.12 09/15 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 53 $165.52 1.69% 5.8% 0.7 09/15 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 9 $63.91 2.63% 34.3% 0.42 09/15 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 6 $55.97 0.64% 22.6% 0.09 09/15 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 8 $97.92 0.94% 8.2% 0.23 09/15 Tuesday, 1 September (Ex-Div Date 09/01) Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 27 $28.47 3.65% 3.6% 0.26 09/15 Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 10 $118.18 1.96% 10.3% 0.58 09/16 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 5 $59.46 2.22% 0.0% 0.33 09/15 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 5 $7.89 4.06% 0.0% 0.08 09/16 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 6 $60.03 1.73% 20.6% 0.26 09/16 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 7 $525.91 0.12% 12.7% 0.16 09/24 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) 8 $221.67 2.80% 11.0% 1.55 09/16 Wednesday, 2 September (Ex-Div Date 09/02) The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 11 $286.29 2.10% 22.0% 1.5 09/17 Linde plc (OTC:LIN) 27 $253.57 1.52% 6.1% 0.963 09/18 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 8 $17.16 3.50% 23.7% 0.15 09/15 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 18 $118.20 2.20% 7.6% 0.65 09/24 Thursday, 3 September (Ex-Div Date 09/03) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 10 $105.05 1.71% 3.8% 0.45 09/18 American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 6 $23.38 4.62% 3.3% 0.27 09/18 Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 7 $26.30 2.74% 29.2% 0.18 09/25 Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A) 21 $66.61 1.05% 6.9% 0.175 10/01 Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) 36 $73.60 0.95% 6.9% 0.1743 10/01 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 11 $601.06 2.42% 11.0% 3.63 09/22 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 19 $39.96 2.70% 11.2% 0.27 09/15 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:CBSH) 52 $59.59 1.81% 8.5% 0.27 09/21 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 22 $98.73 2.07% 6.4% 0.51 09/30 FedEx Corporation (FDX) 17 $221.90 1.17% 25.1% 0.65 10/01 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 9 $26.11 3.98% 24.3% 0.26 09/18 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 64 $94.88 3.33% 5.5% 0.79 10/01 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 48 $156.50 2.73% 4.1% 1.07 10/02 LCI Industries (LCII) 5 $119.38 2.51% 0.0% 0.75 09/18 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 8 $22.56 4.96% 16.2% 0.28 09/16 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 39 $16.49 5.09% 2.2% 0.21 09/15 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 7 $46.18 1.52% 14.3% 0.1746 09/25 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 48 $139.94 2.92% 7.8% 1.0225 09/30 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 8 $11.71 5.29% 24.2% 0.155 10/01 Trane Technologies plc (TT) 9 $120.30 1.76% 14.5% 0.53 09/30 United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) 8 $25.92 5.09% 10.0% 0.33 09/18 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 17 $114.01 1.91% 6.8% 0.545 09/18 Friday, 4 September (Ex-Div Date 09/04) Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 5 $38.10 4.20% 0.0% 0.4 10/01 First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 10 $53.21 3.31% 11.9% 0.44 09/15 Tuesday, 8 September (Ex-Div Date 09/08) Ameren Corporation (AEE) 7 $78.66 2.52% 3.8% 0.495 09/30 Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 7 $28.12 2.99% 5.6% 0.21 09/23 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 48 $242.80 1.30% 6.0% 0.79 09/30 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 25 $106.34 1.62% 12.0% 0.43 09/30 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) 5 $9.83 4.88% 0.0% 0.12 10/07 HP Inc. (HPQ) 11 $19.85 3.53% 1.0% 0.1762 10/07 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 30 $167.48 1.03% 12.1% 0.43 09/28 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 58 $174.55 1.60% 8.6% 0.7 09/30 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 19 $179.89 1.89% 11.2% 0.85 09/22 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 9 $52.16 3.76% 4.8% 0.49 09/30 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 6 $15.58 7.19% 31.5% 0.28 09/23 Wednesday, 9 September (Ex-Div Date 09/09) Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) 10 $277.28 1.37% 10.5% 0.95 09/25 Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 19 $42.98 2.37% 3.0% 0.255 09/25 CME Group Inc. (CME) 10 $177.03 1.92% 10.5% 0.85 09/25 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 8 $16.80 2.86% 12.5% 0.12 09/24 Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 13 $149.18 0.70% 4.5% 0.26 09/24 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 29 $23.69 3.50% 2.6% 0.2075 10/01 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 8 $18.57 5.82% 4.3% 0.27 10/08 Newmont Corporation (NEM) 5 $66.71 1.50% 46.3% 0.25 09/24 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 11 $26.57 5.12% 13.2% 0.35 09/18 PPL Corporation (PPL) 21 $27.72 5.99% 2.1% 0.415 10/01 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) 21 $22.30 5.29% 3.5% 0.295 10/02 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 18 $115.89 2.93% 7.9% 0.85 09/30 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 7 $11.48 4.97% 10.0% 0.1425 09/18 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 28 $54.64 2.27% 5.8% 0.31 10/01 V.F. Corporation (VFC) 46 $67.94 2.83% 8.9% 0.48 09/21 Thursday, 10 September (Ex-Div Date 09/10) Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 45 $141.34 2.58% 12.5% 0.91 10/01 Air Lease Corporation (AL) 8 $32.31 1.86% 31.1% 0.15 10/09 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 8 $66.92 1.61% 14.0% 0.27 09/25 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 6 $53.16 2.35% 17.5% 0.3125 09/25 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 8 $82.35 0.92% 20.6% 0.19 09/25 Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) 6 $12.12 6.93% 6.3% 0.21 09/25 First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) 9 $9.72 6.17% 21.4% 0.15 10/01 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 10 $16.87 6.16% 5.3% 0.26 10/02 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 5 $11.82 3.72% 28.5% 0.11 09/30 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 5 $14.89 6.98% 5.4% 0.26 10/01 ITT Inc. (ITT) 8 $64.04 1.06% 6.7% 0.169 10/05 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 8 $131.84 1.49% 22.1% 0.49 09/25 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 10 $69.44 2.30% 28.8% 0.4 09/25 Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) 9 $83.91 3.34% 15.7% 0.7 10/01 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 10 $20.16 3.82% 8.5% 0.1925 09/30 Spire Inc. (SR) 17 $58.22 4.28% 6.2% 0.6225 10/02 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 16 $104.93 2.48% 9.8% 0.65 09/25 United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) 46 $26.32 5.32% 1.7% 0.35 10/01 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 7 $13.70 2.34% 24.0% 0.08 09/25 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 5 $16.41 2.32% 9.6% 0.095 09/24 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 10 $22.84 5.60% 7.0% 0.32 10/01 Friday, 11 September (Ex-Div Date 09/11) Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 7 $20.54 2.73% 37.5% 0.14 09/28 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 11 $314.37 1.59% 22.6% 1.25 09/22

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

We screen for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety or At Fair Value with positive 3-yr trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Next, we like to look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than their 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). Several stocks pass these screens, and this week we'll look at SLGN.

Dividend Contender SLGN manufactures and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products. SLGN yields 1.26% at $38.21 per share and has very consistent dividend growth, as evidenced in the following chart:

The stock has a quality score of 14 (Rating: Poor), so readers should be extra circumspect when researching the stock.

Patrick Doyle wrote a bullish article on SLGN in March when the stock traded below $30 per share:

The author notes that most of the company's debt isn't due for years and that it has sufficient resources to maintain the dividend. SLGN's debt figures strongly in its quality score, with a BB+ S&P Credit Rating and a B+ Financial Strength assessment by Value Line.

As always, we encourage readers to do their own due diligence research before investing in any stocks we write about.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

