With a 2.5% yield and the same 6.0-7.0% annual earnings growth potential, I would rate shares of Essential Utilities as a buy given the steady nature of the utility.

Between its 2.2% yield, 6.0-7.0% annual earnings growth potential, and 1.5% annual valuation multiple contraction, shares of Essential Utilities aren't quite attractive enough to warrant a buy rating.

Unfortunately, shares of Essential Utilities are trading at a 16% premium to fair value.

Essential Utilities delivered a solid 7% dividend increase in August, which along with the payout ratio indicates the sustainability of the dividend going forward.

As I have repeatedly emphasized in my (nearly) 2 years as a Seeking Alpha contributor, it is of utmost importance that dividend growth investors choose to invest in high-quality stocks within durable industries.

Given that abundant access to water and natural gas services is necessary regardless of economic conditions, it should be no surprise that the utility industry is holding up well despite COVID-19.

With that in mind, I will be revisiting Essential Utilities (WTRG) for the first time since December 2019 to reexamine Essential Utilities' dividend safety and growth potential, discuss recent operating results and Essential Utilities' risk profile, as well as Essential Utilities' stock price with relation to my estimated fair value using a couple valuation metrics and a valuation model, which led me to reiterate my hold rating on shares of Essential Utilities.

Essential Utilities' Dividend Remains Safe While Mid-Single Digit Annual Growth Potential Is Intact

Even though Essential Utilities' yield of 2.19% itself is barely above the S&P 500's 1.62% yield, suggesting that the dividend is rather safe for the foreseeable future, I will be measuring the YTD adjusted income/share against the YTD dividends/share to assess the safety of the dividend and the growth potential going forward.

While I usually like to examine a stock's non-GAAP earnings and FCF payout ratios to determine the sustainability of its dividend, I am refraining from doing so in the case of Essential Utilities, and utilities in general.

As I have noted in my previous two articles on American Electric Power and WEC Energy Group, and as I will reiterate again in the case of Essential Utilities, utilities are consistently investing capital to expand their rate base (and in turn, to grow their revenue and earnings), causing FCF to often be negative.

Provided that a utility is able to secure allowed rates of return that are higher than their weighted cost of capital (i.e. using share issuances and debt issuances), shareholder wealth will be created, and the utility's FCF payout ratio will be an inappropriate measure to gauge the safety of a utility's dividend.

Through the first 9 months of this fiscal year, Essential Utilities has generated $1.12 in adjusted income/share against dividends/share of $0.719 paid out during that time, for an adjusted income/share payout ratio of 64.2%.

Given that Essential Utilities maintains an adjusted income/share payout ratio in the mid-60% range and this is in the sweet spot for a utility in my opinion, Essential Utilities' dividend is quite safe for the foreseeable future.

Since Essential Utilities' payout ratio is positioned to slightly expand over the long term, I expect that dividend growth will slightly exceed whatever earnings growth the company is able to deliver over the long term.

When I consider that Yahoo Finance is forecasting 6.7% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years for Essential Utilities, I believe that a 7.5% annual dividend growth rate over the long term is a reasonable assumption for Essential Utilities.

Essential Utilities' Operating Fundamentals Remain Strong Despite COVID-19

Given the difficulty that many businesses have experienced this year from an operational and financial standpoint, I believe that Essential Utilities produced fair results for both the quarter and year to date.

Starting with revenue, Essential Utilities reported $348.6 million during Q3 2020, which was a 43.1% YoY increase in revenue compared to the $243.6 million generated in Q3 2019 (according to page 1 of Essential Utilities' Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Aside from the caveat that $92.1 million of $105.0 million increase in revenue was due to the addition of the Peoples natural gas segment, the remaining $12.9 million of Essential Utilities' revenue increase was a result of increased volume, growth from the regulated water segment, and rates and surcharges from the regulated water segment, as indicated by CFO Dan Schuller's opening remarks during Essential Utilities' Q3 2020 earnings call.

Essential Utilities' adjusted income/share fell from $0.48 in Q3 2019 to $0.23 in Q3 2020, which was the result of a $0.07 increase in volume, regulated water segment rates, and growth, and was offset by $0.23 from the Peoples' contribution, and $0.086 from increased depreciation, amortization and interest and decreased Aqua Pennsylvania repair benefit compared to last year, according to CFO Dan Schuller's opening remarks in Essential Utilities' Q3 2020 earnings call.

Essential Utilities' revenues have increased 49.0% from $663.7 million in the 9 months ended 2019 to $988.7 million in the 9 months ended this fiscal year (as indicated on page 1 of Essential Utilities' Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Aside from the $280.3 million in contributions from Peoples, Essential Utilities benefited from a $23.4 million increase in rates and surcharges, $13.9 million in volume, $11.3 million in Water and Wastewater growth, and $0.2 million of other changes in revenues, which was offset by $4.1 million of rate credits issued to water utility customers (according to slide 30 of Essential Utilities' November 2020 Investor Presentation).

Essential Utilities' adjusted income/share fell 0.9% from $1.13 through the 9 months ended 2019 to $1.12 through the 9 months ended this fiscal year (page 6 of Essential Utilities' Q3 2020 earnings press release).

As a result of Essential Utilities' $1.555 guidance midpoint in adjusted income/share, Essential Utilities is poised to deliver ~5.5% YoY growth, which is in line with its 5-7% CAGR target through 2022 as illustrated by the above slide.

Essential Utilities plans on delivering annual mid-single digit adjusted income/share growth as a result of its commitment to invest $2.8 billion in capital expenditures this fiscal year through FY 2022, with more than half of these capital expenditures expected to be recoverable through surcharges as indicated by the slide above.

As a result of Essential Utilities' continued commitment to capital spending, the company is forecasting a respectable 6-7% CAGR in the Water segment's rate base from 2019 to 2022 (without even considering bolt-on acquisitions in the segment) and a robust 8-10% CAGR in the Gas segment's rate base from 2019 to 2022, (according to slide 43 of Essential Utilities' November 2020 Investor Presentation).

Moving to Essential Utilities' balance sheet, the company is forecasting a respectable debt to total capitalization ratio of 50-55% from this fiscal year through FY 2022.

Essential Utilities forecasts that its FFO to net debt ratio will be in the range of 12-14% during this time range, which is once again respectable for this particular metric.

Moving to the interest coverage ratio, Essential Utilities' interest coverage ratio through the first 9 months of this fiscal year of ~1.3 is lower than its interest coverage ratio of ~1.6 through the first 9 months of last fiscal year (as per data sourced from page 4 of Essential Utilities' Q3 2020 earnings press release), although that is understandable given the recent acquisition of Peoples Gas.

When considering the strength of the first two balance sheet metrics and the unfavorable near-term impact that the recent acquisition of Peoples Gas is having on the interest coverage ratio, it makes sense why Essential Utilities enjoys investment grade A and Baa2 issuer ratings from S&P and Moody's.

Taking into consideration Essential Utilities' recent operating results, capital spending plan, and investment grade credit ratings, I believe that shares of Essential Utilities are capable of being a great long-term investment if acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider

While Essential Utilities is a Dividend Aristocrat, it's important for current shareholders to periodically monitor the stock's risk profile to ensure that the investment thesis remains intact, which is why I will be discussing risks outlined in both Essential Utilities' previous 10-K and its most recent 10-Q.

The first COVID-19 related risk to Essential Utilities is that although no material risks to its supply chain were identified in working with its suppliers, there is always the possibility that global raw material shortages could impact Essential Utilities' ability to operate its facilities, which would come with potentially adverse consequences for Essential Utilities' operating and financial results (page 44 of Essential Utilities' most recent 10-Q).

Another key COVID-19 related risk to Essential Utilities is that while residential customer usage has increased, commercial and industrial usage has decreased due to the COVID-19 restrictions that are currently in place across many of Essential Utilities' service areas (page 44 of Essential Utilities' most recent 10-Q).

The near-term risk pertaining to this is that any prolonged or additional COVID-19 restrictions in Essential Utilities' service areas could further impact commercial and industrial usage, as well as collectability on customer accounts, which could unfavorably impact the company's operating and financial results.

The first non-COVID-19 related risk to Essential Utilities is that its acquisition of Peoples Gas that was completed in March may ultimately disrupt or have a negative impact on Essential Utilities' business (page 14 of Essential Utilities' previous 10-K).

Given that the acquisition of Peoples Gas was a multi-billion dollar acquisition, there is a great deal of moving parts that are involved with successfully integrating the assets, personnel, and operations into the overall business, which carries with it the risk of adversely impacting Essential Utilities' business if the company is unable to successfully integrate Peoples Gas.

The next non-COVID-19 related risk to Essential Utilities is the possibility of failure of its natural gas pipelines/storage facilities, water/wastewater treatment plants, water/wastewater pipes, or water reservoirs could result in serious injuries, property damage, and/or significant interruptions to business operations (pages 16-17 of Essential Utilities' previous 10-K).

If any of these events were to manifest themselves, Essential Utilities could be harmed from a financial standpoint through losses that aren't covered by insurance policies or recoverable in rates, which would be materially adverse to Essential Utilities' operating and financial results.

The final risk to Essential Utilities is that as a capital-intensive business, Essential Utilities is dependent on capital markets to fund property, plant, and equipment upgrades, as well as new capital projects (page 19 of Essential Utilities' previous 10-K).

If Essential Utilities is unable to access adequate capital at reasonable terms to fund its planned capital spending (via share issuances and debt issuances), the company's growth potential and investment thesis could be significantly impacted over the long term.

Although I have discussed several key risks associated with an investment in Essential Utilities, the above doesn't represent a complete discussion of Essential Utilities' risk profile. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks facing Essential Utilities, I would refer interested readers to pages 14-27 of Essential Utilities' previous 10-K, Essential Utilities' most recent 10-Q, and my previous articles on the stock.

A Dividend Aristocrat Trading At A Moderate Premium

While the quality of Essential Utilities is reflected in the fact that the stock is a Dividend Aristocrat, it is key for prospective and current shareholders to avoid overpaying for shares of the stock to minimize the risks that go along with a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower annual total return potential.

It is for this very reason that I will be using two valuation metrics and a valuation model to determine the fair value for shares of Essential Utilities.

The first valuation metric that I'll utilize to arrive at a fair value for Essential Utilities' shares is the TTM dividend yield to 13-year median TTM yield.

As indicated by GuruFocus, Essential Utilities' TTM dividend yield of 2.12% is below its 13-year median TTM yield of 2.39%.

Factoring in a reversion to its 13-year median TTM yield of 2.39% and a fair value of $40.59 a share, shares of Essential Utilities are trading at a 12.8% premium to fair value and pose 11.4% downside from the current price of $45.79 a share (as of November 28, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I will use to approximate the fair value of Essential Utilities' shares is the Shiller PE ratio to 13-year median Shiller PE ratio, which accounts for the cyclicality of corporate earnings.

According to GuruFocus, Essential Utilities is trading at a Shiller PE ratio of 37.53, which is significantly higher than its 13-year median Shiller PE ratio of 30.79.

Assuming a reversion in Essential Utilities' Shiller PE ratio to 30.79 and a fair value of $37.56 a share, shares of Essential Utilities are priced at a 21.9% discount to fair value and pose 18.0% capital depreciation from the current share price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I'll utilize to assign a fair value to Essential Utilities' shares is the dividend discount model or DDM, which is made up of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend/share. In the case of Essential Utilities, that amount is currently $1.0028.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. While this often varies from one investor to the next, I require a 10% annual total return rate on my investments because I believe that offers ample reward for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The third input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate over the long term or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM that merely require data retrieval to find the annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to set a required annual total return rate, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous variables, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long term), annual earnings growth potential, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

When I take into consideration that Essential Utilities is positioned to deliver 6-7% annual earnings growth over the next decade and that the payout ratio is poised to slightly expand, I believe that Essential Utilities is capable of delivering a 7.5% annual dividend growth rate over the long term.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $40.11 a share, which implies that Essential Utilities' shares are trading at a 14.2% premium to fair value and pose 12.4% downside from the current share price.

When I average the above three fair values together, I compute a fair value of $39.42 a share, which indicates that shares of Essential Utilities are priced at a 16.2% premium to fair value and pose 13.9% capital depreciation from the current share price.

Summary: Essential Utilities Is A Solid Buy Under $40/Share

Essential Utilities' most recent dividend increase of 7% marked its 30th dividend increase in 29 consecutive years, which is an impressive feat that places the company in rarified air among publicly traded companies.

When I take into consideration Essential Utilities' payout ratio and the fact that the operating fundamentals remain intact despite COVID-19 (YTD operating income/share is only down 0.9% YoY), I believe that Essential Utilities is positioned well to deliver many more years of solid dividend increases.

The only factor that is preventing me from rating shares of Essential Utilities as a buy is valuation, which is due to the fact that Essential Utilities is currently trading at a 16% premium to fair value.

Between its 2.2% yield, 6.0-7.0% annual earnings growth potential, and 1.5% annual valuation multiple contraction, shares of Essential Utilities aren't quite attractive enough to warrant a buy rating.

With a 2.5% yield and the same 6.0-7.0% annual earnings growth potential, I would rate shares of Essential Utilities as a buy given the steady nature of the utility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.