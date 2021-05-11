Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Iakov Fatianov as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Despite the significant growth of the stock recently, we believe that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has the potential to grow by at least 10% due to its monopoly position in the taxi market, active development of the ecosystem and e-commerce business.

Photo by Pavel Byrkin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Advertising

Yandex recently reported results for the 1st quarter of 2021. For the first time, the share of non-advertising revenue in revenue exceeded 50%. However, it's worth noting that the advertising business generates a large percentage of EBITDA and FCF, while the rest of the business segments (except taxi) generate negative EBITDA. This article presents an analysis of the essential business segments - advertising, taxi, e-commerce, and subscription.

Revenue from online advertising increased by 20% compared to Q1 2020 to RUB 35 billion. EBITDA increased by 11% to RUB 16,3 billion. According to Yandex.Radar, the company's share in the search engine market in Russia is 59.7%.

In the context of the recovery of the Russian economy in 2021 and 2022, the Russian advertising market, including online advertising, is expected to grow faster. According to our estimates, the advertising market will grow by 31.5% in 2 years and amount to RUB 620-630 billion, while the share of the Internet advertising market will reach 60% or RUB 372 billion. We expect Yandex to increase advertising revenue by 30% and EBITDA by 20% by the end of 2022. It is worth noting that the share of advertising revenue will continue to decline due to the active development of new business areas (Yandex.Taxi, Yandex.Market) to 45% by the end of 2025.

The online advertising market showed the worst dynamics in 20 years due to the COVID pandemic. According to AKAR, the advertising market for 2020 decreased by only 4%, while the segment of online advertising grew by 1% to RUB 104.5 billion. Thus, Yandex showed outperforming growth in comparison with the market.

Table 1: Russian advertising market from 2001 to 2020

Source: AKAR advertising market report 2020

According to our calculations, the advertising market is considerably sensitive to the overall macroeconomic situation. During the crisis in 2009 and 2015, the market declined by 28% and 8%, respectively, while GDP decreased by 8.5% and 3.7%. In the case of a crisis, the market shrinks at least twice as much as the entire economy. A similar situation is observed with the growth of the economy when the growth rate of the advertising market is more than two times higher than the rate of economic recovery:

Source: AKAR and Federal State Statistics Service

We examined the dependence of the Russian advertising market on the economy and estimated how the growth rate of the advertising market compares with the growth rate of the economy. The hypothesis is the advertising market is growing (shrinking) faster than the growth (decline) of the economy. The minimum ratio of the growth rate of the advertising market to the economy is 3x.

Index 2014 2015 2017 2018 2019 2020 Average Δ Advertising market\ΔGDP 8.58 4.04 8.15 4.39 2.68 1.38 4.87

Source: AKAR and Federal State Statistics Service

According to the analysis, the growth rate of the advertising market is five times higher than the growth rate of the economy.

According to the World Bank, the Russian economy will grow by 2.9% and 3.2% in 2021 and 2022. This assessment is in the World Bank's economic report on the Europe and Central Asia region.

Thus, in my opinion, the projected growth rates of the advertising market will be 14% and 15.5%, respectively, which will allow the advertising market to increase to RUB 620-630 billion by 2023. It will allow Yandex to increase revenue by 30% and EBITDA in the direction of advertising by more than 20% by 2023.

An additional trigger for the growth of advertising revenue is the gradual increase of online advertising in the total advertising market. Since 2014, the proportion of online advertising in the advertising market has increased from 27.3% to 53.4%. According to our estimates, by 2023, the share of the Internet advertising market will reach 60% and amount to RUB 370-380 billion rubles.

Source: AKAR advertising market report 2020

Even though Yandex's advertising revenue was below 50% for the first time, the company remains dependent on this business area. It consistently generates positive EBITDA and FCF. Yandex uses the money for the development of new business areas, including taxi and e-commerce.

Taxi

The company boosted revenue from Yandex.Taxi by 89% to RUB 26.5 billion and a positive EBITDA of RUB 3.7 billion (EBITDA margin of 14.1%). The rapid growth of the key indicators is associated with the recovery of activity in cities, dynamic pricing due to bad weather in January and February 2021.

We expect that in the next five years, the revenue of the taxi segment will continue to grow at the level of 15% per annum due to the further growth of the taxi market, the lack of serious competition in the market, the ability to influence pricing, as well as the best mapping solution in the market compared to Google (GOOG) (GOOGL). We also expect EBITDA to grow by 10% annually, with an EBITDA margin of 10-12%.

In February 2021, Yandex closed a deal to buy competitor Vezyot for $178 million. The purchase is to be completed after lengthy proceedings with the antimonopoly authorities, which didn't approve the transaction due to the likely emergence of the monopolist in the market, especially outside of Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the Vezyot had an extensive client base. The need to approve the deal with the antimonopoly authority passed after the book value of Visit" assets fell below a certain level, which must be agreed. The main reason for this was the pandemic. Before the limitations caused by COVID, the company's market share was 12%, now it is estimated at 6%.

The main competitors in the taxi market are Citymobil and Didi (DIDI).

Citymobil managed to occupy 30% of the Moscow market during the pandemic. It is going to grow in the regions. The company's losses for 2019 amounted to RUB 5.9 billion. In our opinion, it seriously reduces the chance of further price dumping to expand market share and develop in the regions. Citymobil is part of the Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) ecosystem. It allows the company to receive an additional stream of customers from subscribers of the SberPrime program and funding. We do not expect further growth of Citimobil's market share since the company creates vital losses. Moreover, it negatively affects Sberbank's financial results. Thus, we suppose that the company will drop the policy of low prices to reduce huge losses. That will allow Yandex to regain a part of the market that Citymobil took away in the process of expansion.

The Chinese Didi announced entry into the Russian market in 2020. The company has entered several regional markets and plans to scale further in major cities (Moscow and St. Petersburg). However, the company faced delays in the release dates in large cities due to failures in smaller towns. The company plans to use price dumping, low fees for drivers. We expect that the company will be able to take no more than 5% of the market for the following reasons. Firstly, during the aggressive entry into the market, the company will use low prices and bonuses to attract clients and drivers. After reducing incentives, customers will return to the market leader (Yandex), as was previously the case with Uber (UBER) and Bolt. Secondly, the company will use Google's mapping services, which are seriously inferior to Yandex's solution.

E-commerce

The revenue of Yandex.Market for 1Q 2021 amounted to RUB 7.3 billion, which is 10% of the total consolidated revenue of Yandex. Adjusted EBITDA was negative RUB 6.5 billion. It is almost three times more than last year's results. This business line actively utilizes the cash flows generated by the Yandex advertising business. We expect the company will invest FCF from the advertising business in the expansion of this business unit for at least the next three years while at the same time receiving vital losses, as it was earlier with the Taxi business.

Given the competitive advantages, this direction can strengthen its position in the market soon. We believe that revenue from this area will grow annually by 25% in the next five years and will reach 15% in the total revenue structure of Yandex by 2025. We expect positive EBITDA no earlier than 2024. The company will invest in the extension of logistics capacities (purchase of fulfillment centers, expansion of the product lines) and promotion.

According to INFOline, in 2025, the size of the Russian e-commerce market may reach RUB 7.64 trillion - the average annual growth rate in 2019-2025 is supposed to be 24.8%. E-commerce penetration in Russia will achieve 16.5% in 2025 against 6% in 2019.

In this market, the company's key competitors are Ozon (OZON) and Wildberries. The companies have a similar business model of a marketplace with a wide range of products, fast delivery, and Russian-speaking support. In our opinion, competitors will not be able to prevent Yandex from scaling the e-commerce division at a pace below the market for the following reasons.

Yandex.Market is integrated into the ecosystem through a Yandex.Plus subscription with 9 million active users. It provides discounts and bonuses to its subscribers and continues to grow fast.

Yandex has deep expertise in the logistics business (Taxi, Maps) and can use this to seize a significant part of the e-commerce market. For example, in response to the boom in orders during the pandemic, the company pulled its drivers from Yandex.Taxi to fulfill orders on Yandex.Market. Moreover, Yandex can use search results to prioritize the direction of Internet users to their e-commerce projects.

Subscription

According to the reporting data, the company has increased the number of Yandex. Plus subscribers by 141% to 9 million active users. It allows increasing revenue by 171% to RUB 4.7 billion. However, this business generates significant losses in the amount of RUB 2.4 billion.

We expect that by 2025 the company will increase the number of users to 25 million people and increase revenue in this area to RUB 20 billion. However, in our model, we assumed that by 2025 it won't generate positive FCF due to the significant production and purchase of content for the online cinema Kinopoisk.

Valuation

Key assumptions for my DCF model for the period 2021-25:

Search. The Revenue CAGR is set on the level of 19.6% The EBIT CAGR is set on the level of 11.2%;

Taxi. The Revenue CAGR is set on the level of 15% The EBIT CAGR is set on the level of 10%;

E-commerce. The Revenue CAGR is set on the level of 25% The EBIT margin is set on the level of 2.5% for 2024-25 and negative for 2021-23;

Subscription. Revenue CAGR is set on the level of 30%. The EBIT is negative;

Beta is 1.33 (5Y Monthly);

The cost of equity is 23.5%;

WACC is 18,8%;

Terminal EV/EBITDA is 9.

Source: Created by author using data from DCF model

Key risks

The essential risk for further growth of Yandex shares is a monopoly position in the search and taxi markets. In August last year, many competitors complained about the exploitation of a monopoly position and the use of a search engine to promote Yandex services. If this risk is realized, the company will be subject to a turnover penalty of 1 to 15% revenue. We estimate, in a pessimistic scenario and receiving a penalty of 15%, the share price decreases by no more than 1%.

For the taxi segment, there is a risk that antimonopoly authorities will block the purchase of Vezyot, which occupies about 6% of the market, which will reduce the growth rate of Yandex.Taxi in the forecast period. Moreover, additional risks are the possible forced separation of Yandex.Taxi due to the monopoly position in the market, the introduction of regulated pricing in the market.

We estimate the likelihood of these events to be average and consider the risk acceptable.

Conclusion

According to our valuation model, there is a potential for the stock to grow by 10%-12% in the long term to the level of $73-$75 per share. Even though Yandex's advertising revenue was below 50% for the first time, the company remains dependent on this business area. It consistently generates positive EBITDA and FCF. Yandex uses this money for the development of new business areas, including taxi and e-commerce. According to our estimates, the taxi segment will grow by an average of 15%, while becoming a new cash cow for other Yandex projects. It will generate a positive FCF due to its monopoly position in many markets and unique ability to influence pricing. The e-commerce segment continues to cause losses until at least 2024 and spends the FCF advertising business and taxi companies generate. We expect that the company will increase the number of subscribers to 25 million by 2025, but won't generate positive FCF.