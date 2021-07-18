Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 18

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 7/30 8/16 0.19 0.25 31.58% 2.00% 6 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 7/29 8/12 0.21 0.22 4.76% 3.52% 9 Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 7/22 7/30 0.045 0.0451 0.22% 2.26% 7 Morgan Stanley (MS) 7/29 8/13 0.35 0.7 100.00% 3.07% 8 Star Group LP (SGU) 7/23 9/3 0.1325 0.1425 7.55% 4.92% 9

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jul 19 (Ex-Div 7/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 9/1 0.25 199.68 0.50% 9

Tuesday Jul 20 (Ex-Div 7/21)

None

Wednesday Jul 21 (Ex-Div 7/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First Busey Corp. (BUSE) 7/30 0.23 23.71 3.88% 8 FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) 8/6 0.14 35.21 1.59% 9 Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 7/30 0.07 14.44 5.82% 9 Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 7/30 0.0451 23.95 2.26% 7

Thursday Jul 22 (Ex-Div 7/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Star Group LP (SGU) 8/3 0.1425 11.58 4.92% 9

Friday Jul 23 (Ex-Div 7/26)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Dollar General Corp. (DG) 7/20 0.42 0.8% Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) 7/20 0.16 3.3% Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) 7/22 0.05 2.9% Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) 7/22 0.25 0.9%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.