Nickel Miners News For The Month Of August 2021

Welcome to the nickel miners news for August. The past month saw slightly weaker nickel prices and plenty of news from the nickel miners. The sector is generally doing very well right now thanks to strong stainless steel demand and booming EV sales, despite some minor slowdown in the growth rate of Chinese industrial production (down to 6.4% yoy in July, from 8.3% yoy in June).

Nickel price news

As of August 27, the nickel spot price was USD 8.56, down from USD 8.88 last month. LME shows the price at USD 18,914/tonne. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was lower than last month at 195,252 tonnes (217,878 tonnes last month).

Nickel spot prices - Long term chart - Current price = USD 8.56/lb

Source: Mining.com

Nickel Long-term Price Projection

Source: Kalkine Media courtesy DIS

Nickel demand v supply charts

Battery nickel demand set to surge over tenfold this decade as the EV boom takes off

Source: Bloomberg

2019 to 2030 'battery' demand increase forecast for EV metals - Nickel 'battery' demand forecast to increase by 14x

Source: Courtesy BloombergNEF

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Simon Moores' - forecasts

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Twitter

BloombergNEF EV metals demand forecast

Source: BloombergNEF

UBS forecasts Year battery metals go into deficit

Source: UBS courtesy Carlos Vicens LinkedIn

Nickel demand v supply forecast - Deficits widening from 2021/22 onwards

Source: Garibaldi Resources March 2021 presentation and courtesy of Wood Mackenzie

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x

Source: International Energy Agency 2021 report

On June 30 Mining.com reported:

CHART: Study predicts over 400% increase in copper, lithium, nickel battery demand. BNEF predicts annual demand for lithium-ion batteries will pass 2.7 terawatt-hours per year by 2030 - a 35% increase from the analytics company's forecast made last year.

Nickel Market News

On July 23 Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported:

Supply disruption leaves MHP nickel refiners high and dry... Supply disruption came as nickel demand from the battery industry began to skyrocket in response to surging EV sales globally, leaving consumers scrambling for alternative feed to fulfil their contractual obligations. Several refiners in China reported being forced to scale back nickel sulphate production in response to a lack of available feed, creating a further drag on the availability of nickel sulphate supply domestically... As China's battery cell production reached a record 15.2 GWh in June, surging demand from the lithium ion battery has helped fuel a dramatic increase in nickel metal imports into China in recent months, with new MHP volumes unlikely to be able to offset this demand step change. Further to this, the next wave of Indonesian HPAL plants in Indonesia, PT QMB New Materials (majority owned by GEM) and Huayue Nickel & Cobalt (joint venture between Huayou Cobalt and Tsinghshan), are not expected to begin commissioning before 2022 at the earliest. Indeed, as new MHP supply has flowed into Chinese ports in recent weeks, Benchmark has heard reports that suppliers have pressed consumers for payables close to 100% on spot transactions, indicating a robust sellers' market.

On August 4 FNArena reported:

Material Matters: Iron Ore, Copper & Nickel. Demand for nickel is exceptionally strong, Morgan Stanley notes, as output of stainless steel rises globally to meet demand from the construction, manufacturing and oil & gas sectors. Stainless steel prices are at 14-year highs, underpinned by container shortages and higher raw material costs. Even as chip shortages emerge, electric vehicle (EV) battery demand is also elevated and this will help to lift the nickel price to the mid US$19,000/t region. While a recovery in supply could ease some of this tightness into the second half, the broker notes fresh disruptions and the strength of demand looks set to keep prices higher for longer. Norilsk is operating at 85% of normal levels and has guided to a probable full-year loss of -30,000t of nickel. There are also disruptions to Vale's Sudbury mine in Canada which has tightened the US market. Further, protests in New Caledonia have meant the suspension of Glencore's operation and bad weather is disrupting shipments from the Philippines to China. Indonesia's lockdown has extended and potentially affected labour supply for expansions. Also, the Indonesian government policy is restricting expansion of capacity to produce intermediate products if there is no investment in value-added products. As a result, nickel pig iron prices have gained 10% since July 1 and nickel sulphate is up 7%. Ultimately, any drop in China's stainless steel output is likely to be balanced by a rise in Indonesian production but, as Morgan Stanley points out, in the meantime the outlook is bullish for nickel. The broker expects the market will remain tight through the second half and there is upside risk to its forecast of US$16,700/t.

On August 11 Resource World reported:

Will battery minerals demand outstrip supply in the future? ... This switch to EVs is an important part of the goal of the International Energy Agency's Paris Agreement to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050... Another challenge facing critical mineral miners is the long lag time to explore a prospect, develop an economic resource, complete the Environmental Assessment process, gain social acceptance, prepare a bankable feasibility study and, finally, build a mine. According to the IHS report, between 2010 and 2019, this process averaged 16.5 years... The Clean Energy Transitions report also notes that in order to adhere to climate goals, the expected supply from existing mines and projects under construction will only meet half of the projected lithium and cobalt demands and 80% of copper needs by 2030. As a result, recycling efforts will play an important role.

On August 17 Bloomberg Hyperdrive reported:

EV makers eye bigger battery-metals role by inking mining deals... Electric-vehicle makers are pushing for an intermediary role in mining to secure supplies of key battery metals, according to the head of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. "We've had discussions on that and Tesla has definitely explored these options," Chief Executive Officer Randy Smallwood said Friday in a phone interview. "There is a real concern on the battery metal side in terms of supply." ... Smallwood said he's seeing increasing interest from electric-vehicle makers to get more involved in the industry and has even had talks with "potential partners" interested in starting their own streaming companies for battery metals including cobalt, nickel and lithium... Tesla Inc. struck a nickel-supply deal with BHP Group last month after CEO Elon Musk had expressed concern about supply due to challenges in sustainable sourcing.

Nickel Company News

Producers

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost their nickel production. Construction began in 2018 and is expected to be complete by 2022. You can read more here.

On July 28, Vale SA announced:

Vale's performance in 2Q21... In June, Reid Brook deposit at the Voisey's Bay Mine Expansion Project in Northern Labrador produced its first ore. The project involves developing two underground mines - Reid Brook and Eastern Deeps - and will reach an annual production rate of 40,000 tons of nickel in concentrate by 2025, with about 20,000 tons of copper and 2,600 tons of cobalt as by-products. The project is 66% complete, with executed capital expenditures of US$ 1,323 million and Eastern Deeps start-up expected for 2022. We also signed a Project Cooperation Framework Agreement (PCFA) for the Bahodopi Nickel Processing Facility in Indonesia with TISCO and Xinhai4. The parties will conclude the technical and financial requirements needed for the final investment decision to develop the 73,000-ton ferronickel facility in the next six months. Finally, we approved the investment of US$ 150 million to extend current mine activities in Thompson, Manitoba by ten years.

Vale's Voisey's Bay expansion project set to start nickel production in 2022

Source: Vale

Norilsk Nickel (LSX: MNOD) (OTCPK:NILSY)

On August 5, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel reports 1Н 2021 interim consolidated IFRS financial results." Highlights include:

Consolidated revenue increased 33% y-o-y to USD 8.9 billion owing to higher metal prices and increase of palladium sales volumes, which have more than offset production losses caused by the temporary suspension of Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines due to their flooding and Norilsk concentrator, following an incident in February this year...



EBITDA increased three-fold y-o-y to USD 5.7 billion due to higher revenue and lower base effect of 1H2020, when USD 2.1 billion environmental provision related to the diesel fuel spill in Norilsk industrial area in May 2020 was recognized.



CAPEX increased 80% y-o-y to almost USD 1 billion driven by stepped up investments in Sulfur project, South Cluster development as well as increased capital repairs and equipment upgrades investments aiming at the improvement of industrial safety and modernization of core assets...



Free cash flow decreased 48% y-o-y to USD 1.4 billion driven by the reimbursement for the environmental damages in the amount of USD 2.0 billion and increased capital expenditures.



Net debt increased 64% y-o-y to USD 7.7 billion owing to lower free cash flow, payment of final dividend for 2020 and the share buyback, with net debt/EBITDA ratio increased marginally to 0.7x as of June 30, 2021.



On June 1, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved holistic environmental strategy covering six major areas (air, water, soil, tailings and waste management, biodiversity and climate change) and setting 21 concrete targets for 2030.



In June 2021, the Company paid final dividend for 2020 in the amount of RUR 1,021.22 (approximately USD 13.89) per ordinary share;



In June 2021, the Company completed share buyback, having repurchased from 5,382,079 ordinary shares at RUB 27,780 (around USD 384) per share for a total amount of approximately USD 2.1 billion.

Recent Developments

In July 2021, Nornickel got a lawsuit from the Federal Agency for Fishery for 58.7 billion rubles. Based on the preliminary analysis the Group believes that the amount of damages in monetary terms to aquatic bioresources resulting from the 2020 diesel fuel spill as stated in the lawsuit by Rosrybolovstvo is overstated...

On August 24, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel reclaims land in Norilsk spill area."

Location map of Nornickel's Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines in Russia

Source: Nornickel

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

BHP's Nickel West (includes the Mt Keith nickel mine in Australia) has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.1Mt contained nickel with a Total Resource contained nickel of 6.3Mt, with an average grade of 0.58% Ni in sulphide ore. Nickel West produced 80 kt of nickel in FY 2020. BHP's new Kwinana Nickel Refinery is due for completion in the first half of FY2021, with first product due in the second half of FY2021, Stage 1 production is aimed to be 100ktpa nickel sulphate.

On August 3 Mining.com reported:

BHP to expand nickel operations to meet soaring demand. BHP [ASX, LON, NYSE: BHP] will make a final investment decision on a major expansion of the processing plant at its Mt. Keith nickel mine in Western Australia as it invests further in battery metals to meet expected soaring demand... "We believe that over 2020 to 2030, overall nickel demand will grow at 5% compound annual growth rate, and that nickel-in-battery demand will grow at a rate of 21% CAGR."

On August 17, BHP Group announced:

BHP results and strategic update growing value and positioning for the future financial year ended 30 June 2021. BHP delivered a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, with a safe and reliable operational performance and strong financial returns. On the back of these results, the Board has announced a record final dividend of US$2.00 per share, bringing BHP's returns to shareholder to more than US$15 billion for the full year.

BHP to expand Nickel West operation to meet soaring demand

Source: BHP

Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]

On July 30, Jinchuan Group announced: "Operational update for the six months ended 30 June 2021." No nickel details.

On August 20, Jinchuan Group announced: "Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021."

On 26 Mining Weekly reported:

Battery giant CATL weighs buying stake in miner Jinchuan... Ningde, Fujian-based CATL, which is the world's biggest electric vehicle battery maker, is in initial discussions with Jinchuan International about acquiring a roughly 10% stake in the miner... CATL could offer more than one and a half times Hong Kong-listed Jinchuan's share price, the people said.

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On July 30, Glencore announced: "Half-year production report 2021." Highlights include:

Own sourced nickel production of 47,700 tonnes was 7,500 tonnes (14%) below H1 2020 due to planned major maintenance at Murrin and various operational issues at Koniambo.

On August 5, Glencore announced: "2021 half-year report." Highlights include:

Higher commodity prices drive six-month adjusted EBITDA to $8.7 billion.

Industrial Adjusted EBITDA of $6.6 billion (H1 2020: $2.6 billion) reflects a significantly improved Adjusted EBITDA mining margin of 38% (H1 2020: 22%).

Strong Marketing Adjusted EBIT performance of $1.8 billion, albeit down $220 million (11%) on H1 2020, reflecting the exceptional oil trading conditions in the prior period. All key commodity departments materially contributed.

Full year Marketing Adjusted EBIT expected at the top end of our long-term $2.2-3.2 billion p.a. range. Industrial unit costs in line with expectations.

H1 unit costs were: Copper 85¢/lb, zinc -18¢/lb (18¢/lb ex-gold), nickel (ex Koniambo) 254¢/lb and thermal coal $54/t.



Full year estimated unit costs: Copper 80¢/lb, zinc -13¢/lb (28¢/lb ex-gold), nickel (ex Koniambo) 277¢/lb and thermal coal $55/t (all including by-product credits as appropriate).



H1 Industrial capex was $1.8 billion (H1 2020: $1.8 billion); full year expected around $5.0 billion...



Net income attributable to equity holders of $1.3 billion.



Net debt of $10.6 billion (including $1.0 billion of Marketing-related lease liabilities).



Announced today an additional cash distribution of c. $530 million ($0.04/share) and a $650 million share buyback.



Brings total shareholder returns for 2021 to $2.8 billion, being the 12¢/share base distribution announced in February and the above "top-up" elements.

On August 17, Glencore announced: "Glencore and Britishvolt sign strategic partnership for long-term supply of cobalt."

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On August 16, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

Success in demonstration experiments for secondary battery recycling technology that includes cobalt recovery...

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)

On July 29, Anglo American announced:

Anglo American to return an additional $2 billion to shareholders. Anglo American plc ("Anglo American") announces its intention to return an additional $2 billion to its shareholders through: [i] an on-market irrevocable and non-discretionary share buyback programme of $1 billion (the "Buyback Programme"); and [II] a special dividend of $0.80 per ordinary share, equal to $1 billion (the "Special Dividend"). Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: "We entered this period of strong demand and prices for many of our products with a strong balance sheet and we are therefore in a position to deliver both the investment in our sequence of margin-enhancing growth projects and also return excess cash to our shareholders. Today's additional return of $2 billion demonstrates our applied capital discipline and the Board's confidence in the business."

Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAY)

On July 28, Eramet announced: "Eramet: Strong increase in first-half results." Highlights include:

Strong increase in Group EBITDA to €293m in H1 2021, including intrinsic progress of more than €110m.



Positive Free Cash-Flow ("FCF") of €111m; reduction in net debt to €1.2bn at 30 June 2021.



Net income, Group share at €53m.



Stable manganese ore prices. Favorable price environment for manganese alloys and nickel, partly offset by the strong increase in freight prices and the negative currency impact.



First-half well oriented with a good operating performance: Continued organic growth in manganese ore production in Gabon (+13%), and favorable change in the manganese alloys mix in favour of refined products. Excellent performance of Weda Bay Nickel: nearly 7 Mwmt of nickel ore produced, with an acceleration in growth dynamics and a contribution of €70m to Group FCF. Mining production low season accentuated by particularly unfavorable weather conditions in New Caledonia. Continued adaptation of the High-Performance Alloys division to the aerospace market environment which is still depressed. EBITDA improvement: significantly reduced loss versus H1 2020.



Validation of the commitment to reduce CO2 emissions by 40% for 2035.



Outlook: Mining production targets maintained in Gabon and New Caledonia, with a considerably more favorable seasonality in H2, and revised upwards for Weda Bay Nickel. Forecast EBITDA over the year revised up...

On July 28, Eramet announced: "2021 Interim financial report."

On July 30, Eramet announced: "Sibanye Stillwater grants Eramet a put option for the acquisition of its Sandouville hydrometallurgical plant in France."

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]

On July 29, Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt reports strong nickel and cobalt production in Q2 and upgrades ESG targets." Highlights include:

Leon Binedell, a 25-year mining industry veteran with a history of building shareholder value, was appointed President and CEO of Sherritt International effective June 1, 2021.



Adjusted EBITDA[1] was $18 million, up 114% from last year. The higher total was indicative of strong production totals at the Moa Joint Venture (Moa JV) and improved nickel and cobalt prices, but offset by increased input costs and $1.8 million of expenses relating to a 10% workforce reduction in Sherritt's Corporate office...



Sherritt's share of finished nickel production at the Moa JV was 4,230 tonnes, up 2% from last year while Sherritt's share of finished cobalt production was 476 tonnes, up 12%...



Generated $1.5 million of cash from continuing operations for operating activities, representing a turnaround of $14.1 million from Q2 2020...

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY) (formerly Independence Group)

On August 18, IGO Limited announced: "Nickel-Copper assays - Diamond drill hole Symons Hill - Fraser Range." Highlights include:

Assay results for the drill hole revealed the core hole contained numerous intersections totaling 95.5m of nickel up to 617ppm Ni from 65m...

On August 19, IGO Limited announced:

Response to Western Areas announcement. IGO Limited notes today's announcement by Western Areas Limited ("WSA or Western Areas") regarding a potential transaction involving IGO and Western Areas Limited. IGO confirms that it is in preliminary discussions with Western Areas in relation to a change of control proposal and the basis upon which engagement and due diligence could proceed.

On August 23, IGO Limited announced: "First lithium hydroxide successfully produced at Kwinana."

Western Areas Ltd. [ASX:WSA](OTCPK:WNARF)

On July 30, Western Areas Ltd. announced: "Western Areas long term production profile & FY22 guidance metrics... Odysseus will be our next operating mine, underpinning long-term nickel production for the Company."

On August 24, Western Areas Ltd. announced: "Western Areas reports full year financial results." Highlights include:

Sales revenue of A$257.2m (A$308.4m).



Average realised price of nickel (before payability) of A$10.07/lb (A$9.42/lb).



Nickel produced in concentrate 16.2kt (20.9kt), nickel in concentrate sales 15.5kt (19.9kt). Nickel production impacted by lower grades due to unplanned operational issues at Forrestania in 1H FY21, but a significant improvement in 2H FY21, with production up 22% from the first half.



EBITDA A$73.5m (A$121.9m) and EBITDA margin of 29% (39%).



Net Loss After Tax of A$7.7m (NPAT A$31.9m).



Strong balance sheet with cash at bank of A$151m and no debt.



A$75m Revolving Credit Facility terms agreed with CBA, now proceeding to fully executed documentation.



Odysseus mine well advanced with over 3km of underground development completed and shaft haulage infrastructure substantially progressed.



AM6 Ore Reserve of 47kt nickel adds further value as third mining area to Odysseus with work on an integrated 10 plus year mine plan progressing well.



First ore from Odysseus on target this September quarter and offtake tender process commenced for new Odysseus nickel concentrate.

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.

On August 2, Panoramic Resources announced: "Three-year processing contract executed with Primero."

Nickel Mines Ltd [ASX:NIC]

On August 26, Nickel Mines Ltd. announced:

Half year reports and dividend declaration. The Directors are pleased to announce the declaration of an interim dividend of A$0.02 per share, being a distribution of A$50.3M...

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC]

On August 3, Nickel 28 announced: "Nickel 28 releases Ramu Q2 and H1 2021 performance." Highlights include:

Ramu H1 2021 production of 16,578 tonnes of contained nickel, which is 102% of nameplate capacity.



Ramu nickel sales of 10,975 tonnes of contained nickel in Q2 2021, a 45% increase from the same period last year.



LME average nickel price of US$7.87/lb. in Q2 2021, a 42% increase from the same period last year.

Other nickel producers

First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF), Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY).

Nickel juniors

Mincor Resources [ASX:MCR] (OTCPK:MCRZF)

Owns the Cassini nickel sulphide mine, just south of Kambalda in Western Australia. First nickel concentrate is set to begin in Q1 2022.

On August 25 Mincor Resources reported:

Regional exploration delivers early encouragement with high grade nickel massive sulphides intersected at location 1. Continuous high-grade nickel intersected over a strike length of 100m, opening up a significant new search space north of the historic Wannaway mine... it has recorded two significant new high-grade massive sulphide nickel intersections (MDD371 & MDD372) in the 3km untested zone north of the Wannaway nickel mine, located 17km north-west of its new Cassini Operations... MDD371 - 0.8m @ 5.4% Ni (max assay of 0.1m @ 17.9% Ni in the massive vein, on contact); and 2.7m @ 1.4% Ni (off contact, in a hangingwall position).

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

On July 27, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Latest Drilling and assay results add to Golden Swan." Highlights include:

Latest Golden Swan assay results received include: Hole PGSD031 - 1.65 m at 2.27% Ni and 0.45% Cu. Hole PGSD033 - 2.75m at 1.18% Ni, 4.75m at 1.18% Ni and 8m at 1.35% Ni.

On July 30, Poseidon Nickel announced:

Quarterly report 30 June 2021... Cash position of $7.9 million on 30 June 2021, down from $15.4 million at the end of the March 2021 quarter.

On August 2, Poseidon Nickel announced: "$22m placement to drive progress toward commencement of operations at Black Swan."

On August 9, Poseidon Nickel announced: "More high-grade nickel at Golden Swan." Highlights include:

Additional high-grade intersections have been returned within the Golden Swan mineralised zone from the latest batch of assays. Results include: PGSD036: 9.8m at 4.95% Ni including: 2.95m at 11.1% Ni and 0.56% Cu from 216.2m. 0.95m at 14.9% Ni from 216.8m. 0.4m at 15.8% Ni from 217.75m...



Drilling underway from the Gosling Drill Drive to further test the prospectivity of the Southern Terrace.

On August 11, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Invitation to participate in Share Purchase Plan."

On August 16, Poseidon Nickel announced: "More high-grade assays for Golden Swan." Highlights include:

PGSD035: 0.8m at 14.3% Ni from 178.85m.



PGSD042: 2.95m at 4.46% Ni from 166.85m.



PGSD044: 3.95m at 5.1% Ni from 168m. Including 0.7m at 11.9% Ni from 168.45m...

Amur Minerals Corp. [LSE:AMC] [GR:A7L] (OTCPK:AMMCF)

On August 20, Amur Minerals Corp. announced:

Kun-Manie TEO submitted for review. Amur Minerals Corporation ("Amur" or the "Company"), the exploration and resource development company, is pleased to announce that Oreall LLC ("Oreall") has completed the Permanent Conditions Report ("TEO") on its far east Russia Kun-Manie nickel copper sulfide project. Oreall's analysis and documentation is complete and is now undergoing the mandatory review process by the Russian Government Commission for Natural Resources Reserves ("GKZ"). Completion of the GKZ review will establish the reserves available for open pit mining at its "Detailed Exploration and Mining Production" licence (BLG 15883 TE). Subsequent approval, the reserves will be utilised to establish the Russian approved mine plan for Kun-Manie.

Talon Metals [TSX:TLO] (OTCPK:TLOFF) Tamarack - (JV with Rio Tinto)

Tamarack is a high grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals is earning in to own a 51% share by March 2022, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.

On August 5, Talon Metals announced: "Talon Metals grows the new 'Pool' of massive nickel-copper mineralization at the Tamarack Nickel Project." Highlights include:

... In a news release on July 6, 2021, Talon announced the first assays received for the newly discovered pool of massive nickel-copper mineralization from drill hole 21TK0313, with 13.92 meters (45.7 feet) of mixed and massive nickel-copper sulphide mineralization grading 5.54% Ni, 2.14% Cu, 0.16% Co, 0.21 g/t Pd, 0.26 g/t Pt and 0.08 g/t Au (6.70% NiEq[1] or 17.86% CuEq[2]) starting at only 225.44 meters...



In today's news release, Talon is reporting five (5) new drill holes in the CGO West area, all of which hit accumulations of nickel-copper mineralization, including two thick intersections of mixed and massive nickel-copper mineralization to the east of the thick pool of massive sulphide mineralization found in discovery drill hole 21TK0313. More specifically, these two thick intersections are located 100 meters to the east (drill hole 21TK0323), and 115 meters to the east (drill hole 21TK0329), respectively, of drill hole 21TK0313 in the CGO West area...

On August 13, Talon Metals announced:

Talon Metals reports results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Talon Metals Corp. reported a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $2.2 million or $nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation.

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTCPK:GGIFF)

No news for the month.

OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)

Owns the West Musgrave nickel-copper project in Western Australia.

On July 27, OZ Minerals announced:

OZ Minerals June 2021 quarterly report... Growth projects advancing with key milestones and decision points on track for H2 2021.

On August 18, OZ Minerals announced: "Green Light for Prominent Hill Wira Shaft expansion."

On August 18, OZ Minerals announced: "Strong financial performance supports prominent hill expansion and special dividend." Highlights include:

Net Profit After Tax [NPAT] of $269 million for the Half year (up 237%) driven by operational performance, higher copper volumes and stronger prices...

St George Mining Ltd [ASX:SGQ] [GR:SOG]

The Cathedrals, Stricklands and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.

On August 2, St George Mining Ltd announced:

Soil assays highlight exciting potential for nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation in unexplored area of Mt Alexander.

On August 16, St George Mining Ltd announced: "Drilling underway at Mt Alexander nickel-copper sulphide project."

Resource definition drilling to commence at the cathedrals prospect:

Infill drilling for the shallow, high-grade nickel-copper sulphide deposit at the Cathedrals Prospect."



Drilling will test continuity of known high-grade mineralisation ahead of potential resource estimation.

On August 18, St George Mining Ltd announced:

Growing 'field of EM conductors' points to compelling nickel-copper sulphide potential at Mt Alexander.

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR;8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

No news for the month.

North American Nickel [TSXV:NAN]

On August 26, North American Nickel announced:

North American Nickel maintains 10% ownership in Premium Nickel Resources through recent financing.

Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC](OTCQB:CNIKF)

No news for the month.

Investors can view a CEO video here, or my CEO interview here on Trend Investing.

Giga Metals [TSXV:GIGA][FSE: BRR2] (OTCQX:HNCKF)

On August 10, Giga Metals announced: "Giga Metals begins trading on the OTCQX market in the United States."

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)

On August 18, Ardea Resources announced: "Nickel sulphide exploration drilling to resume at Emu Lake." Highlights include:

An RC drill rig has been secured to follow-up on the recent Mise a la Masse and downhole magneto-metric resistivity geophysical target defined up plunge of the basal nickel sulphide occurrence in AELD00021: 1.1m @ 4.78% Ni, 0.16% Cu, 0.47g/t Pt, 0.20g/t Pd from 366.9m downhole consisting of semi-massive and matrix-style nickel sulphides, within a broader zone of; 4.8m @ 1.44% Ni and 0.09% Cu, 0.20g/t Pt, 0.09g/t Pd from 365.9m depth.



The priority drill target is the middle of an 80m strike length conductive body extending to within 150m of surface and plunging steeply to the northeast.



The first drill hole is planned to intersect this zone at a depth of approximately 180m below surface (~210m down-hole).



In the broader Kalpini Project area, a second RC hole will also be drilled to test an MLEM anomaly immediately west of the mapped Wellington East Eastern Ultramafic in a likely felsic setting.

Other juniors

Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI] (OTC:CSSQF), Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. [CSE:NICO] (OTCQB:NICLF), Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], FPX Nickel [TSXV:FPX], Grid Metals Corp [TSXV:GRDM], Horizonte Minerals Plc [TSXV:HZM] [LON:HZM] (OTCPK:HZMMF), Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV][TSXV:JRV] (OTCPK:JRVMF), New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining [TSX:POM], Rox Resources [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Talisman Mining Ltd. [ASX:TLM], Transition Metals [TSXV:XTM], URU Metals Ltd. [LSE:URU] [GR:NVRA], and Wallbridge Mining [TSX:WM].

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices were lower and LME nickel inventory was lower in August.

Highlights for the month were:

BMI - Supply disruption leaves MHP nickel refiners high and dry.

Demand for nickel is exceptionally strong, Morgan Stanley notes, as output of stainless steel rises globally to meet demand from the construction, manufacturing and oil & gas sectors.

EV makers eye bigger battery-metals role by inking mining deals.

Vale's Reid Brook deposit at the Voisey's Bay Mine Expansion Project in Northern Labrador produced its first ore. The project is 66% complete, with start-up expected for 2022.

Nornickel consolidated revenue increased 33% YoY to US$8.9b owing to higher metal prices and increase of palladium sales volumes, offsetting lower nickel production.

BHP to expand Nickel West operations to meet soaring demand.

Battery giant CATL weighs buying stake in miner Jinchuan.

Glencore - Higher commodity prices drive six-month adjusted EBITDA to $8.7 billion.

Anglo American to return an additional $2 billion to shareholders.

IGO Limited confirms that it is in preliminary discussions with Western Areas in relation to a change of control proposal.

Western Areas first ore from Odysseus on target this September quarter.

North American Nickel maintains 10% ownership in Premium Nickel Resources through recent financing.

As usual, all comments are welcome.