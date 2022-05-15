The RoseNose profile gets updated, minimally monthly, and currently lists 93 portfolio investments by sectors beginning with the highest value first. My last article here for July, also has the portfolio listed by sectors, along with showing the Rose cost/share, % PV and % income information. The portfolio goal is to have 50% income coming from defensive sectors and stocks. Below is a summary of the sectors with defensive ones listed first and in bold.
#Co = Number of companies in the sector
% PV = % Portfolio value
%21 Inc = % portfolio income for 2021
%22 Inc = % estimated portfolio income for 2022
|#Co
|% PV
|% 21 Inc
|% 22 Inc
|11
|Cons-S
|10.80%
|10.00%
|9.97%
|12
|H-Care
|19.50%
|14.70%
|15.27%
|5
|Com-T
|6.70%
|9.40%
|7.76%
|8
|Ute
|11.90%
|9.30%
|10.06%
|1
|Fix bond
|0.70%
|0.80%
|0.72%
|49.50%
|44.10%
|43.78%
|2
|Ind-Def
|4.20%
|2.60%
|2.73%
|3
|RE-Hc
|2.80%
|2.20%
|4.07%
|56.50%
|48.90%
|50.58%
|5
|Tech
|5.10%
|2.30%
|2.26%
|4
|Cons- D
|1.90%
|1.30%
|0.90%
|6
|Industrial
|4.40%
|3.10%
|4.99%
|9
|Material
|4.50%
|3.40%
|3.50%
|3
|Fin/Funds
|1.40%
|2.00%
|2.03%
|8
|Energy
|7.00%
|11.10%
|10.52%
|6
|RE-eReit
|6.80%
|7.10%
|6.84%
|7
|BDC
|6.90%
|14.60%
|14.49%
|3
|Fix-Pref
|1.90%
|3.40%
|3.88%
|93
|96.50%
|97.20%
|100.0%
|SOLD
|2.80%
|Cash/O
|3.50%
The defensive stocks shown in the chart represent:
- 56.5% of PV
- 48.9% 2021 income and
- 50.58% of 2022 estimated income.
This is certainly close to the goal and met for 2022.
The listing below shows the portfolio alphabetically using the following abbreviations and sometimes in combination with each other:
H-C = healthcare
Fin = financial
BDC = business development company
ETF = Exchange traded fund
Com-T = communication telecom
RIC = Regulated investment company
Ind = Industrial
Ute= Utility
Cef = Closed end fund
C-Def = consumer defensive
C-Dis = consumer discretionary
RE = Real Estate
Fix bond = Fixed income bond
Fix pref = Fixed income preferred
S&P CR = Standard & Poors Credit Rating found at FASTgraphs a paid subscription service from Chuck Carnevale
Now Pr/Sh = Price as on Sept 3rd, 2021.
M* FV= Morning Star "M*" financial website rating for fair value; a premium service free from a subscription library web site. This is not the buy price, just what M* analysts feel is a fair value only.
2021 Div = dividends as known that I will receive in 2021.
2021 D Yld = dividend yield as calculated using now pr/sh and 2021 Div
1yr dgr = most recent dividend growth rate using FASTgraphs data.
None of the fixed income investments are listed as they give no raises.
EPS Yld% = Earnings per share yield and is only shown if over or =6%.
Bold print Data in the chart is for:
- M* stock prices currently higher than Sept 7th to buy on price alone. I don't necessarily agree with M* and would not use that metric alone.
- S&P credit ratings for better low debt types and includes BDCs.
- 2021 dividend % "HY" high yield, = to or > 4%, candidates for good income and no other metric.
- 12 runners up winners not including having the M* FV price; with the 9 first place winners shown at the end of the chart that also are under fv.
|Type/
|(Article)
|Company
|S&P
|09/07/21
|M*
|2021
|2021
|1yr
|EPS
|Sector
|Ticker
|Name
|CR
|Pr/Sh
|FV
|Div
|D Yld
|dgr
|Yld%
|H-C
|(ABBV)
|AbbVie
|BBB+
|111.62
|108
|5.2
|4.70%
|10
|10
|Material
|(AEM)
|Agnico Eagle Mines
|58.87
|41
|1.4
|2.40%
|H-C
|(AMGN)
|Amgen
|A-
|226.37
|200
|7.04
|3.10%
|10
|7.4
|Fin-BDC
|(ARCC)
|Ares Capital
|BBB-
|20.36
|21.86
|1.62
|8.00%
|Fin Etf
|(ARDC)
|Ares Bond Fund
|16.42
|1.17
|7.10%
|(AU)
|AngloGold Ashanti
|BB+
|16.86
|21.43
|0.06
|0.40%
|Tech
|(AVGO)
|Broadcom
|BBB-
|497.68
|400
|14.4
|2.90%
|22
|Com-T
|(BCE)
|BCE- Canada
|BBB+
|52.49
|53
|2.74
|5.20%
|4
|4.8
|H-C
|(BMY)
|Bristol Myers
|A+
|65.61
|68
|1.96
|3.00%
|9.5
|10.7
|RIC
|(CGBD)
|TCP BDC
|w Spec
|13.97
|14.15
|1.41
|10.10%
|Ind
|(CMI)
|Cummins
|A+
|238.57
|230
|5.6
|2.30%
|7.8
|Tech
|(CSCO)
|Cisco
|AA-
|59.42
|52
|1.47
|2.50%
|4.4
|H-C
|(CVS)
|CVS Health
|BBB
|87.47
|95
|2
|2.30%
|9.2
|Energy
|(CVX)
|Chevron
|AA-
|97.49
|115
|5.31
|5.40%
|8.4
|Ute
|(D)
|Dominion
|BBB+
|78.38
|81
|2.52
|3.20%
|Ind-Marine
|(DAC)
|Danaos Corp
|86.59
|116
|2
|2.30%
|13.3
|RIC
|(DBRG)
|DigitalBridge
|6.85
|6.96
|0
|0.00%
|Ute-Cef
|(DNP)
|DNP Select Income Fund
|silver
|10.77
|0.78
|7.20%
|Ute
|(DUK)
|Duke Energy
|BBB+
|105.68
|99
|3.9
|3.70%
|2
|5
|Energy
|(ENB)
|Enbridge
|BBB+
|40.03
|44
|2.61
|6.50%
|8.6
|5.3
|Fin-Ric
|(FSK)
|FS KKR Cap
|BBB-
|23.18
|25.62
|2.45
|10.60%
|Ind
|(GD)
|General Dynamics
|A-
|202.46
|188
|4.67
|2.30%
|7.8
|C-Def
|(GIS)
|General Mills
|BBB
|57.77
|62
|2.04
|3.50%
|6.5
|Material
|(GOLD)
|Barrick Gold
|BBB
|20.3
|18
|0.36
|1.80%
|C-Dis
|(GPC)
|Genuine Parts
|122.18
|113
|3.235
|2.60%
|5.5
|C-Dis
|(HD)
|Home Depot
|A
|330.34
|225
|6.6
|2.00%
|32
|Energy
|(HMLP)
|Hoegh LNG
|4.95
|9.44
|cut
|C-Def
|(HSY)
|Hershey
|A
|177.99
|139
|3.41
|1.90%
|7.2
|Tech
|(INTC)
|Intel
|A+
|53.51
|65
|1.39
|2.60%
|7.1
|9.2
|C-Dis
|(INVZ)
|Innoviz
|6.99
|8.64
|RE
|(IRM)
|Iron Mountain
|BB-
|49.38
|48.05
|2.47
|5.00%
|0
|H-C
|(JNJ)
|Johnson & Johnson
|AAA
|175.04
|167
|4.19
|2.40%
|6.2
|Ute/Ind
|(KEN)
|Kenon Holdings
|39.52
|37
|1.86
|4.70%
|Material
|(KGC)
|Kinross Gold
|BBB-
|6.19
|7
|0.12
|1.90%
|9.2
|C-Def
|(KHC)
|Kraft Heinz
|BB+
|35.83
|49
|1.6
|4.50%
|0
|7.6
|H-C
|(KMB)
|Kimberly-Clark
|A
|140.75
|120
|4.49
|3.20%
|3.4
|C-Def
|(KO)
|Coca-Cola
|A+
|56.73
|58
|1.68
|3.00%
|3.7
|Industrl
|(LMT)
|Lockheed Martin
|A-
|356
|425
|10.4
|2.90%
|9.6
|7.2
|Material
|(LYB)
|LyondellBasell
|BBB-
|95.73
|95
|4.44
|4.60%
|5.8
|14.1
|Tech
|(MA)
|Mastercard
|A+
|340.23
|337
|1.76
|0.50%
|21.8
|RIC
|(MAC)
|Macerich
|17.27
|29.5
|0.6
|3.50%
|C-Cyc
|(MCD)
|McDonald's
|BBB+
|238.82
|234
|5.23
|2.20%
|3.7
|C-Def
|(MDLZ)
|Mondelez
|BBB
|61.72
|58
|1.295
|2.10%
|13.5
|Finance
|(MET)
|MetLife
|A-
|61.22
|49
|1.9
|3.10%
|6.9
|11.7
|Ute
|(MGEE)
|MGE Energy
|A+ vl
|81.09
|70
|1.52
|1.90%
|4.8
|Industrl
|(MMM)
|3M
|A+
|194.39
|195
|5.92
|3.00%
|3
|C-Def
|(MO)
|Altria
|BBB
|50.97
|52
|3.48
|6.80%
|10.5
|9.2
|RE-Hc
|(MPW)
|Medical Properties Trust
|BB+
|21.65
|21.73
|1.12
|5.20%
|3.7
|H-C
|(MRK)
|Merck
|A+
|77.26
|94
|2.6
|3.40%
|9.6
|7.3
|Material
|(NEM)
|Newmont
|BBB
|59.67
|46
|2.2
|3.70%
|70
|Fin-BDC
|(NMFC)
|New Mountain
|BBB-
|13.51
|13.6
|1.2
|8.90%
|RE
|(NNN)
|National Retail Properties
|BBB+
|47.47
|43.3
|2.1
|4.40%
|1.4
|Fin-Bank
|(NYCB)
|New York Community
|BB+
|12.5
|13
|0.68
|5.40%
|9.3
|H-C
|(OGN)
|Organon
|35.61
|36.09
|1.12
|3.10%
|new
|RE Hc
|(OHI)
|Omega Healthcare
|BBB-
|33.82
|32.19
|2.68
|7.90%
|Energy
|(OXY)
|Occidental
|BB
|25.92
|37
|0.04
|0.20%
|cut
|C-Def
|(PEP)
|PepsiCo
|A +
|157.09
|153
|4.195
|2.70%
|8.3
|C-Def
|(PFE)
|Pfizer
|A+
|46.84
|42
|1.56
|3.30%
|5.7
|7.3
|Fin-BDC
|(PFLT)
|PennantPark
|12.93
|12.92
|1.14
|8.80%
|C-Def
|(PM)
|Philip Morris
|A
|106.1
|108
|4.87
|4.60%
|4.1
|Fin-BDC
|(PTMN)
|Portman Ridge Finance
|24.38
|25.86
|2.4
|9.80%
|H-C
|(REGN)
|Regeneron
|BBB+
|679.57
|540
|0
|0.00%
|7.1
|Energy
|(RDS.B)
|Royal Dutch Shell
|A+
|39.77
|54
|1.64
|4.10%
|9.2
|Industrl
|(SBLK)
|Star Bulk Carriers
|23.88
|30.38
|1.7
|7.10%
|14.3
|Ute
|(SO)
|Southern
|A-
|66.27
|64
|2.62
|4.00%
|3.3
|RE
|(SPG)
|Simon Property
|A-
|135.75
|149
|5.5
|4.10%
|Com-T
|(T)
|AT&T
|BBB
|27.56
|36
|2.08
|7.50%
|12
|C-Def
|(TAP)
|Molson Coors
|BBB-
|46.98
|64
|0.68
|1.40%
|8.3
|Fin-BDC
|(TCPC)
|BlackRock TCP
|14.3
|14.08
|1.2
|8.40%
|H-C
|(TEVA)
|Teva
|BB-
|9.48
|20
|0
|0.00%
|27.8
|Energy
|(TGP)
|Teekay LNG
|16.16
|19.4
|1.114
|6.90%
|32
|17.3
|C-Def
|(TGT)
|Target
|A
|244.31
|151
|3.16
|1.30%
|3.1
|Industrl
|(TRTN)
|Triton
|BBB-
|55.21
|59
|2.28
|4.10%
|2.4
|12.7
|Industrl
|(UNP)
|Union Pacific
|A-
|214.91
|183
|4.18
|1.90%
|4.9
|Tech
|(V)
|Visa
|AA-
|225.11
|215
|1.28
|0.60%
|20
|Material
|(VEDL)
|Vedanta Ltd
|17.01
|17.5
|1.01
|5.90%
|Com-T
|(VIAC)
|ViacomCBS Inc
|BBB
|41.28
|61
|0.96
|2.30%
|23
|9.8
|Energy
|(VLO)
|Valero
|BBB
|64.7
|81
|3.92
|6.10%
|8.9
|Com-T
|(VOD)
|Vodafone
|BBB
|16.97
|26
|1.09
|6.40%
|6.1
|RE-Hc
|(VTR)
|Ventas
|BBB+
|56.31
|64
|1.8
|3.20%
|H-C
|(VTRS)
|Viatris
|14.85
|25
|0.44
|3.00%
|new
|26.1
|Com-T
|(VZ)
|Verizon
|BBB+
|55.43
|57
|2.52
|4.50%
|2.1
|9.4
|H-C
|(WBA)
|Walgreens
|BBB
|51.29
|44
|1.89
|3.70%
|3.5
|9.8
|RE
|(WPC)
|W. P. Carey
|BBB
|79.31
|72
|4.2
|5.30%
|1
|Ute
|(WEC)
|WEC Energy
|A-
|96.08
|92
|2.71
|2.80%
|7.2
|Ute
|(XEL)
|Xcel Energy
|A-
|69.8
|54
|1.83
|2.60%
|6.2
|Energy
|(XOM)
|Exxon Mobil
|AA-
|54.87
|74
|3.48
|6.30%
|1.5
9 First Place Winners:
|Company
|S&P
|09/07/21
|M*
|2021
|2021
|1yr
|EPS
|Name
|CR
|Pr/Sh
|FV
|Div
|D Yld
|dgr
|Yld%
|BCE- Canada
|BBB+
|52.49
|53
|2.74
|5.20%
|4
|4.8
|Bristol Myers
|A+
|65.61
|68
|1.96
|3.00%
|9.5
|10.7
|Lockheed Martin
|A-
|356
|425
|10.4
|2.90%
|9.6
|7.2
|LyondellBasell
|BBB-
|95.73
|95
|4.44
|4.60%
|5.8
|14.1
|Altria
|BBB
|50.97
|52
|3.48
|6.80%
|10.5
|9.2
|Merck
|A+
|77.26
|94
|2.6
|3.40%
|9.6
|7.3
|Star Bulk Carriers
|23.88
|30.38
|1.7
|7.10%
|up
|14.3
|Teekay LNG
|16.16
|19.4
|1.114
|6.90%
|32
|17.3
|ViacomCBS Inc
|BBB
|41.28
|61
|0.96
|2.30%
|23
|9.8
3 runners up:
Looks like ABBV is close very close to being a full winner, if not already.
|Company
|S&P
|09/07/21
|M*
|2021
|2021
|1yr
|EPS
|Name
|CR
|Pr/Sh
|FV
|Div
|D Yld
|dgr
|Yld%
|AbbVie
|BBB+
|111.62
|108
|5.2
|4.70%
|10
|10
|Amgen
|A-
|226.37
|200
|7.04
|3.10%
|10
|7.4
|MetLife
|A-
|61.22
|49
|1.9
|3.10%
|6.9
|11.7
Perhaps I should also have included some utilities, MLPs and telecom stocks such as VOD, VZ and ENB. They don't need the higher dividend growth as they already have HY. You can review the charts and maybe add to the winners. You will see in the transactions that I agree with some of the winners.
August was up 30.5% from Q2 May 2021 and up 11.15% from Feb 2021 Q1. It was up 8.83% from last August 2020. Newly added stocks made their first payments, as noted, and one stock paid early and not in September as expected. I like those type of surprises, as they can and do happen.
21 companies are listed below by:
- date received
- stock ticker
- payment/share
- $ yearly dividend and
- Dividend % yield.
The last comment column reveals 1 raise, 1 cut and other pertinent dividend information.
|2021
|Stock
|Dividend
|$ Yearly
|Divi %
|Other Dividend
|AUG
|Ticker
|/ share
|Dividend
|Yield
|Comments
|2
|PFLT
|0.095
|1.14
|8.90%
|Monthly pay
|2
|BMY
|0.49
|1.96
|3
|2
|CVS
|0.5
|2
|2.3
|2
|GIS
|0.51
|2.04
|3.5
|2
|T
|0.52
|2.08
|7.5
|2
|VZ
|0.6275
|2.52
|4.5
|next is raise to .64 in Nov
|6
|VOD
|0.5491
|1.09
|6.4
|Pays 2x/yr in Feb & Aug
|6
|GD
|1.19
|4.67
|2.3
|9
|MA
|0.44
|1.76
|0.5
|10
|DNP
|0.065
|0.78
|7.2
|Monthly pay
|13
|CEQP
|0.2111
|0.8444
|9
|Fixed Pay preferred
|13
|HMLP
|0.01
|0.04
|0
|CUT from 44c
|13
|TGP
|0.2875
|1.114
|6.9
|13
|OHI
|0.67
|2.68
|7.9
|Recent add
|16
|ABBV
|1.3
|5.2
|4.7
|16
|NNN
|0.53
|2.1
|4.4
|Raise from .52
|17
|NYCB
|0.17
|0.68
|5.4
|30
|DAC
|0.5
|2
|2.3
|Recent add
|31
|ARDC
|0.0975
|1.17
|7.1
|Monthly pay
|31
|OTRKP
|0.5938
|2.3752
|12.5
|Recent add/ fixed pay pref
|31
|PTMN
|0.6
|2.4
|9.9
|Paid early/ expected in Sept
I purposefully revamped the chart to better reveal how the portfolio is progressing with %value and % 2022 income along with prices, yield and a look in 5 year DGR / dividend growth rate. All of those are involved with my decision making for any transaction.
|August Buys
|Stock Name
|Average
|Dividend
|5 YR
|%PV
|%PV
|% Est Inc
|Sector
|Ticker
|$Price /sh
|Yield @Pr
|DGR
|Old
|New
|2022
|Misc Notes
|Amgen
|AMGN
|$229.40
|3.10%
|15.30%
|1.40%
|1.70%
|1.32%
|WTB $216 = 3.5% yield
|Healthcare
|with terrific DGR
|Lockheed Martin
|LMT
|$362.05
|2.90%
|9.80%
|1.80%
|2%
|1.45%
|Great DGR for the yield
|Industrial-Def
|A- quality income
|Omega H-Care
|OHI
|$34.17
|7.80%
|4.30%
|1.10%
|1.60%
|3.00%
|@33.60 =8% yield
|Real Estate-Def
|Offers BBB- HY income
|LyondellBasell
|LYB
|$96.88
|4.60%
|6.80%
|1.90%
|1.90%
|2.00%
|very small add on here
|Material
|like buy $90.4= 5%
|Walgreens
|WBA
|$48.96
|3.90%
|6.10%
|1.70%
|2%
|1.70%
|Modest growth
|Healthcare
|undervalued with good yield
|Star Bulk Carriers
|SBLK
|$20.06
|10%
|rising
|0.50%
|0.90%
|2.53%
|WoF idea 2021
|Industrial
|HY
|in my June article here
|FS KKR Capital
|FSK
|$22.58
|10.90%
|steady
|0.79%
|0.80%
|1.96%
|very small buy
|Fin-BDC
|HY
|HY puts it on hold now
|Medical Property
|MPW
|$20.06
|5.60%
|4.20%
|0.30%
|0.40%
|0.50%
|BB+ rating so want 6% next
|Real Est-Hc
|~$19 for better price safety
|Agnico Eagle Min
|AEM
|$63.36
|2.20%
|26.30%
|0.30%
|0.50%
|0.30%
|gold miner hedge for inflation
|Material
|should also have cap gain
|Ontrak Pref
|OTRKP
|$23.50
|10.10%
|fixed Pref
|0.20%
|0.40%
|1.15%
|Bad news on common shares
|H-care Tech
|HY
|price down/ preferred still paying
|Organon
|OGN
|$31.59
|3.50%
|new divi
|0.30%
|0.40%
|0.27%
|MRK spin off
|Healthcare
|would get more if dips again
|Newmont Mining
|NEM
|$57.53
|3.80%
|66.90%
|0.80%
|0.90%
|0.80%
|next price buy $55 = 4%
|Material
|gold miner-inflation hedge
|Kinross Gold
|KGC
|$7.34
|1.60%
|6.40%
|0.30%
|0.30%
|0.40%
|very small add % small position
|Material
|gold miner-inflation hedge
|National Retail
|NNN
|$46.16
|4.50%
|3.90%
|0.45%
|0.70%
|0.70%
|will add $42 = 5%
|Real Estate
|BBB+ quality income
No new companies added, just adding on to what I already own. I was very pleased to get more SBLK rather cheaply as it was a new buy in July and I hadn't completed adding on. It took a dip and I took that as opportunity. The notes column pretty much lets you know my other thinking and possible future moves.
All gone are Cardinal Health, J. M. Smucker and the mREIT Two Harbors taking the portfolio from 96 to 93 holdings.
Pleased to say this chart below pretty much reveals the metrics used for the decision and notes will expand on it.
|August Sells
|Stock Name
|Average
|Rose
|Result
|5yr
|Sector
|Ticker
|$Price /sh
|Cost/sh
|/share
|DGR
|Misc Notes and
|Regeneron
|REGN
|593.85
|$488.05
|105.8 +
|total
|0
|Roth gain
|Terrific WoF idea April 2021 to buy
|Healthcare
|640.1
|152.05 +
|50% sold
|Price Target up near 650-700.
|Cardinal Health
|CAH
|51.24
|49.4
|1.64+
|all gone
|4%
|Tax Gain
|slow DGR: moved on
|Healthcare
|small cap gain in taxable account
|Two Harbors
|TWO
|6.45
|10.9
|1.6-
|all gone
|-13.50%
|Roth loss
|tot return (-1.6/sh) poor idea
|Financial-mR
|in the Roth
|J. M. Smucker
|SJM
|122.66
|104.67
|17.99+
|all gone
|6.10%
|Roth gain
|DGR and earnings heading down
|Cons Staple
|Genuine Parts
|GPC
|118.63
|$44.30
|74.33+
|FV 115
|5.10%
|Roth gain
|keeping 0.4% PV in taxable
|Cons Disc
|buy back price 3.3% yield =$98
|Home Depot
|HD
|270.23
|$134
|135.77
|FV 235
|20.80%
|Roth gain
|Hold in taxable 0.5% PV
|Cons Disc
|WTB 2.8% yield = 235
|Coca-Cola
|KO
|55.86
|$38
|17.86
|boring
|4.40%
|Roth gain
|0.9% PV in taxable only
|Cons Staple
|still own 1.4% PV in PEP
|Verizon
|VZ
|55.12
|$44
|11.12
|good
|2.20%
|Roth gain
|WTB $51.80 = 5%
|Com-Tele
|safe inc
|still have 1.5% PV
|General Mills
|GIS
|58.25
|$51.72
|6.53+
|boring
|2.60%
|Tax Gain
|poor DGR/ earnings PV 0.2% now
|Cons Staple
|$51 = 4%
|New Mt Finance
|NMFC
|13.44
|$13.39
|0.05+
|HY 8.9%
|-1.80%
|Roth gain
|1.1% PV, want to reduce risk
|Fin- BDC
|will trim more near $14
Currently cash and options are 3.5% of value which to me is a comfortable level. Years past I would be fully invested and have relatively little cash to utilize. I thank The Fortune Teller "TFT" for showing me investing can be even more lucrative with doing options and having the cash to play with. Currently have quite of few cash secured puts as follows:
September 17th: Vodafone $18 strike with $1 premium, my idea and I should get this one
October 15th: Triton $55 strike with $8.09 premium a WoF idea… love it. My fingers are crossed with hopes to get the shares. If not, I love that premium too!
November 19th: Gatos $17.50 strike with $5.35 premium, another WoF idea. Probably will get it.
Nov 19th: Viatris $15 strike with $1.20 premium with hopes to own. WoF idea, but I picked November.
December 17th: Realty O $70 strike with $6.21 premium, my idea. Fingers crossed here too.
Dec 17th: Viatris $15 strike with $1.87 premium, WoF idea, but I picked Dec date.
I also have a few January Puts, but anything can happen between now and then, so I will not mention them now.
Just a taste of some other ways to make extra $ cash for the portfolio and not just with dividends.
Dividend income is the main goal for the portfolio as it has achieved already a comfortable value. The dividend yield of 4.19% is also comfortable and above the 4% goal set. That yield goes up, as expected, when value is down and vice versa, it's always a balance in that regard. That roller coaster of investing is what makes it interesting and challenging, but fun for me. Hope you make and achieve your goals and find quality value stocks with dividends that also make it fun and lucrative for you.
Happy Investing!
Summer is almost gone, but art can live on, as in my granddaughter's talented rendition of a flower made of rubber bands a few years ago. I love the joyous lovely colors.
Source: Rose's family photo collection. G/d birthday #16 is tomorrow.
I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Teller / The Fortune Teller. The following list shows the # of stocks in each sector along with the % portfolio value and % income coming from the largest holding. All stocks listings and statistics are presented at The Macro Trading Factory service alphabetically with sector, credit ratings, current and forward dividend information, yield, x-dates, pay dates, charts and more. I also check chat daily for questions and present in real time my smaller trades in the chat. All bigger portfolio changes, major sells and buys get a larger Trading Alert and article. Smaller buys or changes to an existing position will get an alert only.
Goals:
- Quality, low debt companies with great credit ratings and selling at a fair or better price and with a safe and rising dividend.
- To keep defensive stocks/sectors at 50% Portfolio Income.
- Also needed is continued patience watching and waiting for it to happen. Doing nothing when others panic makes for success!
Update: May 15th, 2022.
How to join Macro Trading Factory: explained here: https://seekingalpha.com/author/the-macro-teller/research.
Sectors and holdings are as suggested by Bloomberg. Some positions are large and some small ; The service has it all.
portfolio value = PV
portfolio income = PInc.
Consumer Staples (13 stocks): PM 2.4% PV and 2.4% PInc
Healthcare (9) : ABBV 5.5% and 4.3% PInc
FIXED healthcare/ tech preferred (2): MTBCP 0.4% PV and 0.5% PInc
Communications- tele (5): BCE - Canada 2% and 2.2% PInc
Utility (8): XEL 2.3% PV and 1.2% PInc
Consumer Discretionary (2): HD 0.5%PV and 0.3% PInc
Energy (6): ENB -Canada 2.5% PV and 3.1% PInc
Tech/ "fin-tech" : (4): AVGO 1.5% PV and 0.9% PInc
Industrial- Defensive (2): LMT 2.4% PV and 1.3% PInc
Industrial (8): SBLK 1.8 PV and 9.4% PInc.
Material (7) : LYB 2.3% PV and 2% PInc
Financial: (13): ARCC 1.3% PV and 2.3 % PInc: with BDCs (9), bank (1), ETF Fund (1), BDC preferred (1) and mREIT (1).
-Fixed Bond (1): STWD: 0.6% PV and 0.6% PInc
REAL ESTATE (Healthcare REITs): (3) : OHI 1.6% PV and 3% PInc
REAL ESTATE Misc (6): SPG 1.8% PV and 2.1 % PInc
Cash is ~3.4%
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of 93 STOCKS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I own all 93 companies as listed in the article. All information is done for my own investing purposes. My goal is to share what I do with hopes others will have a joy with their own investing.