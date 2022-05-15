designer491/iStock via Getty Images

The Rose Portfolio

The RoseNose profile gets updated, minimally monthly, and currently lists 93 portfolio investments by sectors beginning with the highest value first. My last article here for July, also has the portfolio listed by sectors, along with showing the Rose cost/share, % PV and % income information. The portfolio goal is to have 50% income coming from defensive sectors and stocks. Below is a summary of the sectors with defensive ones listed first and in bold.

#Co = Number of companies in the sector

% PV = % Portfolio value

%21 Inc = % portfolio income for 2021

%22 Inc = % estimated portfolio income for 2022

#Co % PV % 21 Inc % 22 Inc 11 Cons-S 10.80% 10.00% 9.97% 12 H-Care 19.50% 14.70% 15.27% 5 Com-T 6.70% 9.40% 7.76% 8 Ute 11.90% 9.30% 10.06% 1 Fix bond 0.70% 0.80% 0.72% 49.50% 44.10% 43.78% 2 Ind-Def 4.20% 2.60% 2.73% 3 RE-Hc 2.80% 2.20% 4.07% 56.50% 48.90% 50.58% 5 Tech 5.10% 2.30% 2.26% 4 Cons- D 1.90% 1.30% 0.90% 6 Industrial 4.40% 3.10% 4.99% 9 Material 4.50% 3.40% 3.50% 3 Fin/Funds 1.40% 2.00% 2.03% 8 Energy 7.00% 11.10% 10.52% 6 RE-eReit 6.80% 7.10% 6.84% 7 BDC 6.90% 14.60% 14.49% 3 Fix-Pref 1.90% 3.40% 3.88% 93 96.50% 97.20% 100.0% SOLD 2.80% Cash/O 3.50%

The defensive stocks shown in the chart represent:

- 56.5% of PV

- 48.9% 2021 income and

- 50.58% of 2022 estimated income.

This is certainly close to the goal and met for 2022.

Portfolio List and Buy Winners

The listing below shows the portfolio alphabetically using the following abbreviations and sometimes in combination with each other:

H-C = healthcare

Fin = financial

BDC = business development company

ETF = Exchange traded fund

Com-T = communication telecom

RIC = Regulated investment company

Ind = Industrial

Ute= Utility

Cef = Closed end fund

C-Def = consumer defensive

C-Dis = consumer discretionary

RE = Real Estate

Fix bond = Fixed income bond

Fix pref = Fixed income preferred

S&P CR = Standard & Poors Credit Rating found at FASTgraphs a paid subscription service from Chuck Carnevale

Now Pr/Sh = Price as on Sept 3rd, 2021.

M* FV= Morning Star "M*" financial website rating for fair value; a premium service free from a subscription library web site. This is not the buy price, just what M* analysts feel is a fair value only.

2021 Div = dividends as known that I will receive in 2021.

2021 D Yld = dividend yield as calculated using now pr/sh and 2021 Div

1yr dgr = most recent dividend growth rate using FASTgraphs data.

None of the fixed income investments are listed as they give no raises.

EPS Yld% = Earnings per share yield and is only shown if over or =6%.

Bold print Data in the chart is for:

- M* stock prices currently higher than Sept 7th to buy on price alone. I don't necessarily agree with M* and would not use that metric alone.

- S&P credit ratings for better low debt types and includes BDCs.

- 2021 dividend % "HY" high yield, = to or > 4%, candidates for good income and no other metric.

- 12 runners up winners not including having the M* FV price; with the 9 first place winners shown at the end of the chart that also are under fv.

Type/ (Article) Company S&P 09/07/21 M* 2021 2021 1yr EPS Sector Ticker Name CR Pr/Sh FV Div D Yld dgr Yld% H-C (ABBV) AbbVie BBB+ 111.62 108 5.2 4.70% 10 10 Material (AEM) Agnico Eagle Mines 58.87 41 1.4 2.40% H-C (AMGN) Amgen A- 226.37 200 7.04 3.10% 10 7.4 Fin-BDC (ARCC) Ares Capital BBB- 20.36 21.86 1.62 8.00% Fin Etf (ARDC) Ares Bond Fund 16.42 1.17 7.10% (AU) AngloGold Ashanti BB+ 16.86 21.43 0.06 0.40% Tech (AVGO) Broadcom BBB- 497.68 400 14.4 2.90% 22 Com-T (BCE) BCE- Canada BBB+ 52.49 53 2.74 5.20% 4 4.8 H-C (BMY) Bristol Myers A+ 65.61 68 1.96 3.00% 9.5 10.7 RIC (CGBD) TCP BDC w Spec 13.97 14.15 1.41 10.10% Ind (CMI) Cummins A+ 238.57 230 5.6 2.30% 7.8 Tech (CSCO) Cisco AA- 59.42 52 1.47 2.50% 4.4 H-C (CVS) CVS Health BBB 87.47 95 2 2.30% 9.2 Energy (CVX) Chevron AA- 97.49 115 5.31 5.40% 8.4 Ute (D) Dominion BBB+ 78.38 81 2.52 3.20% Ind-Marine (DAC) Danaos Corp 86.59 116 2 2.30% 13.3 RIC (DBRG) DigitalBridge 6.85 6.96 0 0.00% Ute-Cef (DNP) DNP Select Income Fund silver 10.77 0.78 7.20% Ute (DUK) Duke Energy BBB+ 105.68 99 3.9 3.70% 2 5 Energy (ENB) Enbridge BBB+ 40.03 44 2.61 6.50% 8.6 5.3 Fin-Ric (FSK) FS KKR Cap BBB- 23.18 25.62 2.45 10.60% Ind (GD) General Dynamics A- 202.46 188 4.67 2.30% 7.8 C-Def (GIS) General Mills BBB 57.77 62 2.04 3.50% 6.5 Material (GOLD) Barrick Gold BBB 20.3 18 0.36 1.80%

C-Dis (GPC) Genuine Parts 122.18 113 3.235 2.60% 5.5 C-Dis (HD) Home Depot A 330.34 225 6.6 2.00% 32 Energy (HMLP) Hoegh LNG 4.95 9.44 cut C-Def (HSY) Hershey A 177.99 139 3.41 1.90% 7.2 Tech (INTC) Intel A+ 53.51 65 1.39 2.60% 7.1 9.2 C-Dis (INVZ) Innoviz 6.99 8.64 RE (IRM) Iron Mountain BB- 49.38 48.05 2.47 5.00% 0 H-C (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson AAA 175.04 167 4.19 2.40% 6.2 Ute/Ind (KEN) Kenon Holdings 39.52 37 1.86 4.70% Material (KGC) Kinross Gold BBB- 6.19 7 0.12 1.90% 9.2 C-Def (KHC) Kraft Heinz BB+ 35.83 49 1.6 4.50% 0 7.6 H-C (KMB) Kimberly-Clark A 140.75 120 4.49 3.20% 3.4 C-Def (KO) Coca-Cola A+ 56.73 58 1.68 3.00% 3.7 Industrl (LMT) Lockheed Martin A- 356 425 10.4 2.90% 9.6 7.2 Material (LYB) LyondellBasell BBB- 95.73 95 4.44 4.60% 5.8 14.1 Tech (MA) Mastercard A+ 340.23 337 1.76 0.50% 21.8 RIC (MAC) Macerich 17.27 29.5 0.6 3.50% C-Cyc (MCD) McDonald's BBB+ 238.82 234 5.23 2.20% 3.7 C-Def (MDLZ) Mondelez BBB 61.72 58 1.295 2.10% 13.5 Finance (MET) MetLife A- 61.22 49 1.9 3.10% 6.9 11.7 Ute (MGEE) MGE Energy A+ vl 81.09 70 1.52 1.90% 4.8 Industrl (MMM) 3M A+ 194.39 195 5.92 3.00% 3

C-Def (MO) Altria BBB 50.97 52 3.48 6.80% 10.5 9.2 RE-Hc (MPW) Medical Properties Trust BB+ 21.65 21.73 1.12 5.20% 3.7 H-C (MRK) Merck A+ 77.26 94 2.6 3.40% 9.6 7.3 Material (NEM) Newmont BBB 59.67 46 2.2 3.70% 70 Fin-BDC (NMFC) New Mountain BBB- 13.51 13.6 1.2 8.90% RE (NNN) National Retail Properties BBB+ 47.47 43.3 2.1 4.40% 1.4 Fin-Bank (NYCB) New York Community BB+ 12.5 13 0.68 5.40% 9.3 H-C (OGN) Organon 35.61 36.09 1.12 3.10% new RE Hc (OHI) Omega Healthcare BBB- 33.82 32.19 2.68 7.90% Energy (OXY) Occidental BB 25.92 37 0.04 0.20% cut C-Def (PEP) PepsiCo A + 157.09 153 4.195 2.70% 8.3 C-Def (PFE) Pfizer A+ 46.84 42 1.56 3.30% 5.7 7.3 Fin-BDC (PFLT) PennantPark 12.93 12.92 1.14 8.80% C-Def (PM) Philip Morris A 106.1 108 4.87 4.60% 4.1 Fin-BDC (PTMN) Portman Ridge Finance 24.38 25.86 2.4 9.80% H-C (REGN) Regeneron BBB+ 679.57 540 0 0.00% 7.1 Energy (RDS.B) Royal Dutch Shell A+ 39.77 54 1.64 4.10% 9.2 Industrl (SBLK) Star Bulk Carriers 23.88 30.38 1.7 7.10% 14.3 Ute (SO) Southern A- 66.27 64 2.62 4.00% 3.3 RE (SPG) Simon Property A- 135.75 149 5.5 4.10% Com-T (T) AT&T BBB 27.56 36 2.08 7.50% 12 C-Def (TAP) Molson Coors BBB- 46.98 64 0.68 1.40% 8.3 Fin-BDC (TCPC) BlackRock TCP 14.3 14.08 1.2 8.40% H-C (TEVA) Teva BB- 9.48 20 0 0.00% 27.8 Energy (TGP) Teekay LNG 16.16 19.4 1.114 6.90% 32 17.3 C-Def (TGT) Target A 244.31 151 3.16 1.30% 3.1

Industrl (TRTN) Triton BBB- 55.21 59 2.28 4.10% 2.4 12.7 Industrl (UNP) Union Pacific A- 214.91 183 4.18 1.90% 4.9 Tech (V) Visa AA- 225.11 215 1.28 0.60% 20 Material (VEDL) Vedanta Ltd 17.01 17.5 1.01 5.90% Com-T (VIAC) ViacomCBS Inc BBB 41.28 61 0.96 2.30% 23 9.8 Energy (VLO) Valero BBB 64.7 81 3.92 6.10% 8.9 Com-T (VOD) Vodafone BBB 16.97 26 1.09 6.40% 6.1 RE-Hc (VTR) Ventas BBB+ 56.31 64 1.8 3.20% H-C (VTRS) Viatris 14.85 25 0.44 3.00% new 26.1 Com-T (VZ) Verizon BBB+ 55.43 57 2.52 4.50% 2.1 9.4 H-C (WBA) Walgreens BBB 51.29 44 1.89 3.70% 3.5 9.8 RE (WPC) W. P. Carey BBB 79.31 72 4.2 5.30% 1 Ute (WEC) WEC Energy A- 96.08 92 2.71 2.80% 7.2 Ute (XEL) Xcel Energy A- 69.8 54 1.83 2.60% 6.2 Energy (XOM) Exxon Mobil AA- 54.87 74 3.48 6.30% 1.5

9 First Place Winners:

Company S&P 09/07/21 M* 2021 2021 1yr EPS Name CR Pr/Sh FV Div D Yld dgr Yld% BCE- Canada BBB+ 52.49 53 2.74 5.20% 4 4.8 Bristol Myers A+ 65.61 68 1.96 3.00% 9.5 10.7 Lockheed Martin A- 356 425 10.4 2.90% 9.6 7.2 LyondellBasell BBB- 95.73 95 4.44 4.60% 5.8 14.1 Altria BBB 50.97 52 3.48 6.80% 10.5 9.2 Merck A+ 77.26 94 2.6 3.40% 9.6 7.3 Star Bulk Carriers 23.88 30.38 1.7 7.10% up 14.3 Teekay LNG 16.16 19.4 1.114 6.90% 32 17.3 ViacomCBS Inc BBB 41.28 61 0.96 2.30% 23 9.8

3 runners up:

Looks like ABBV is close very close to being a full winner, if not already.

Company S&P 09/07/21 M* 2021 2021 1yr EPS Name CR Pr/Sh FV Div D Yld dgr Yld% AbbVie BBB+ 111.62 108 5.2 4.70% 10 10 Amgen A- 226.37 200 7.04 3.10% 10 7.4 MetLife A- 61.22 49 1.9 3.10% 6.9 11.7

Perhaps I should also have included some utilities, MLPs and telecom stocks such as VOD, VZ and ENB. They don't need the higher dividend growth as they already have HY. You can review the charts and maybe add to the winners. You will see in the transactions that I agree with some of the winners.

Portfolio Income

August was up 30.5% from Q2 May 2021 and up 11.15% from Feb 2021 Q1. It was up 8.83% from last August 2020. Newly added stocks made their first payments, as noted, and one stock paid early and not in September as expected. I like those type of surprises, as they can and do happen.

21 companies are listed below by:

- date received

- stock ticker

- payment/share

- $ yearly dividend and

- Dividend % yield.

The last comment column reveals 1 raise, 1 cut and other pertinent dividend information.

2021 Stock Dividend $ Yearly Divi % Other Dividend AUG Ticker / share Dividend Yield Comments 2 PFLT 0.095 1.14 8.90% Monthly pay 2 BMY 0.49 1.96 3 2 CVS 0.5 2 2.3 2 GIS 0.51 2.04 3.5 2 T 0.52 2.08 7.5 2 VZ 0.6275 2.52 4.5 next is raise to .64 in Nov 6 VOD 0.5491 1.09 6.4 Pays 2x/yr in Feb & Aug 6 GD 1.19 4.67 2.3 9 MA 0.44 1.76 0.5 10 DNP 0.065 0.78 7.2 Monthly pay 13 CEQP 0.2111 0.8444 9 Fixed Pay preferred 13 HMLP 0.01 0.04 0 CUT from 44c 13 TGP 0.2875 1.114 6.9 13 OHI 0.67 2.68 7.9 Recent add 16 ABBV 1.3 5.2 4.7 16 NNN 0.53 2.1 4.4 Raise from .52 17 NYCB 0.17 0.68 5.4 30 DAC 0.5 2 2.3 Recent add 31 ARDC 0.0975 1.17 7.1 Monthly pay 31 OTRKP 0.5938 2.3752 12.5 Recent add/ fixed pay pref 31 PTMN 0.6 2.4 9.9 Paid early/ expected in Sept

August Transactions

I purposefully revamped the chart to better reveal how the portfolio is progressing with %value and % 2022 income along with prices, yield and a look in 5 year DGR / dividend growth rate. All of those are involved with my decision making for any transaction.

Buys/ Add Ons

August Buys Stock Name Average Dividend 5 YR %PV %PV % Est Inc Sector Ticker $Price /sh Yield @Pr DGR Old New 2022 Misc Notes Amgen AMGN $229.40 3.10% 15.30% 1.40% 1.70% 1.32% WTB $216 = 3.5% yield Healthcare with terrific DGR Lockheed Martin LMT $362.05 2.90% 9.80% 1.80% 2% 1.45% Great DGR for the yield Industrial-Def A- quality income Omega H-Care OHI $34.17 7.80% 4.30% 1.10% 1.60% 3.00% @33.60 =8% yield Real Estate-Def Offers BBB- HY income LyondellBasell LYB $96.88 4.60% 6.80% 1.90% 1.90% 2.00% very small add on here Material like buy $90.4= 5% Walgreens WBA $48.96 3.90% 6.10% 1.70% 2% 1.70% Modest growth Healthcare undervalued with good yield Star Bulk Carriers SBLK $20.06 10% rising 0.50% 0.90% 2.53% WoF idea 2021 Industrial HY in my June article here FS KKR Capital FSK $22.58 10.90% steady 0.79% 0.80% 1.96% very small buy Fin-BDC HY HY puts it on hold now Medical Property MPW $20.06 5.60% 4.20% 0.30% 0.40% 0.50% BB+ rating so want 6% next Real Est-Hc ~$19 for better price safety Agnico Eagle Min AEM $63.36 2.20% 26.30% 0.30% 0.50% 0.30% gold miner hedge for inflation Material should also have cap gain Ontrak Pref OTRKP $23.50 10.10% fixed Pref 0.20% 0.40% 1.15% Bad news on common shares H-care Tech HY price down/ preferred still paying Organon OGN $31.59 3.50% new divi 0.30% 0.40% 0.27% MRK spin off Healthcare would get more if dips again Newmont Mining NEM $57.53 3.80% 66.90% 0.80% 0.90% 0.80% next price buy $55 = 4% Material gold miner-inflation hedge Kinross Gold KGC $7.34 1.60% 6.40% 0.30% 0.30% 0.40% very small add % small position Material gold miner-inflation hedge National Retail NNN $46.16 4.50% 3.90% 0.45% 0.70% 0.70% will add $42 = 5% Real Estate BBB+ quality income

No new companies added, just adding on to what I already own. I was very pleased to get more SBLK rather cheaply as it was a new buy in July and I hadn't completed adding on. It took a dip and I took that as opportunity. The notes column pretty much lets you know my other thinking and possible future moves.

Sell -3 and Trims

All gone are Cardinal Health, J. M. Smucker and the mREIT Two Harbors taking the portfolio from 96 to 93 holdings.

Pleased to say this chart below pretty much reveals the metrics used for the decision and notes will expand on it.

August Sells Stock Name Average Rose Result 5yr Sector Ticker $Price /sh Cost/sh /share DGR Misc Notes and Regeneron REGN 593.85 $488.05 105.8 + total 0 Roth gain Terrific WoF idea April 2021 to buy Healthcare 640.1 152.05 + 50% sold Price Target up near 650-700. Cardinal Health CAH 51.24 49.4 1.64+ all gone 4% Tax Gain slow DGR: moved on Healthcare small cap gain in taxable account Two Harbors TWO 6.45 10.9 1.6- all gone -13.50% Roth loss tot return (-1.6/sh) poor idea Financial-mR in the Roth J. M. Smucker SJM 122.66 104.67 17.99+ all gone 6.10% Roth gain DGR and earnings heading down Cons Staple Genuine Parts GPC 118.63 $44.30 74.33+ FV 115 5.10% Roth gain keeping 0.4% PV in taxable Cons Disc buy back price 3.3% yield =$98 Home Depot HD 270.23 $134 135.77 FV 235 20.80% Roth gain Hold in taxable 0.5% PV Cons Disc WTB 2.8% yield = 235 Coca-Cola KO 55.86 $38 17.86 boring 4.40% Roth gain 0.9% PV in taxable only Cons Staple still own 1.4% PV in PEP Verizon VZ 55.12 $44 11.12 good 2.20% Roth gain WTB $51.80 = 5% Com-Tele safe inc still have 1.5% PV General Mills GIS 58.25 $51.72 6.53+ boring 2.60% Tax Gain poor DGR/ earnings PV 0.2% now Cons Staple $51 = 4% New Mt Finance NMFC 13.44 $13.39 0.05+ HY 8.9% -1.80% Roth gain 1.1% PV, want to reduce risk Fin- BDC will trim more near $14

Options / Cash

Currently cash and options are 3.5% of value which to me is a comfortable level. Years past I would be fully invested and have relatively little cash to utilize. I thank The Fortune Teller "TFT" for showing me investing can be even more lucrative with doing options and having the cash to play with. Currently have quite of few cash secured puts as follows:

September 17th: Vodafone $18 strike with $1 premium, my idea and I should get this one

October 15th: Triton $55 strike with $8.09 premium a WoF idea… love it. My fingers are crossed with hopes to get the shares. If not, I love that premium too!

November 19th: Gatos $17.50 strike with $5.35 premium, another WoF idea. Probably will get it.

Nov 19th: Viatris $15 strike with $1.20 premium with hopes to own. WoF idea, but I picked November.

December 17th: Realty O $70 strike with $6.21 premium, my idea. Fingers crossed here too.

Dec 17th: Viatris $15 strike with $1.87 premium, WoF idea, but I picked Dec date.

I also have a few January Puts, but anything can happen between now and then, so I will not mention them now.

Just a taste of some other ways to make extra $ cash for the portfolio and not just with dividends.

Summary/ Conclusion

Dividend income is the main goal for the portfolio as it has achieved already a comfortable value. The dividend yield of 4.19% is also comfortable and above the 4% goal set. That yield goes up, as expected, when value is down and vice versa, it's always a balance in that regard. That roller coaster of investing is what makes it interesting and challenging, but fun for me. Hope you make and achieve your goals and find quality value stocks with dividends that also make it fun and lucrative for you.

Happy Investing!

Summer is almost gone, but art can live on, as in my granddaughter's talented rendition of a flower made of rubber bands a few years ago. I love the joyous lovely colors.

Source: Rose's family photo collection. G/d birthday #16 is tomorrow.