Since I last wrote about Fiverr (NYSE: NYSE:FVRR) last November, the stock has only gained around 9%, which has underperformed the 28.83% returns of the S&P 500.

The primary reason that Fiverr has underperformed the market is a sort of a live by the sword and die by the sword phenomenon. The recent fortunes of Fiverr were largely propelled upwards by the pandemic shutting down the workplace, forcing people to work from home, while at the same time making full-time work harder to find, thus accelerating the attraction to freelancing.

So, we were a high growth company getting into the public markets, and what happened with COVID was simply an acceleration of everything that we've seen in the fundamentals, because in a sense what happened with COVID-19 and maybe the high point of everything was end of March of 2020, when the entire world went into lockdown together. And what happened was that the offline activity died off, at least for a certain amount of time, which made everyone, from employer working with their employees, to companies using freelancers to think about remote work in general. Source: CEO Micha Kaufman - Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Source: Fiverr Investor Presentation

Over the last one and a half to two years, Fiverr has effectively doubled its active buyer base, tripled its revenue base, and achieved a nearly 30% positive swing in EBITDA margin, as the pandemic had the effect of accelerating changes in how work is accomplished by pulling forward growth in the online freelancing market by a year or two.

Over the course of 2021, however, with the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, the sentiment of investors has changed towards Fiverr. The world is now in the process of shifting towards a post-pandemic period where businesses are reopening physical locations, more full-time work is becoming available and it has become easier for job-seekers to find suitable long-term employment, which has been having the effect of slowing growth for Fiverr's online freelance marketplace.

The slowing growth can be seen in the deceleration in Fiverr's Q2 revenue growth numbers and in disappointing guidance. In the last earnings call for Fiverr, both the company's Q3 and full FY21 guidance came in below analysts' expectations which caused the stock to slump after earnings.

The combination of slowing growth in Fiverr's freelance marketplace as the COVID-19 fueled growth is now slowly getting digested after the enormous pulled forward gains and the fact that Fiverr sold at relatively high valuations, has served to temper enthusiasm for the stock recently and has brought the stock down from its all-time highs of $336.00 in mid-February to its current price of $196.11.

Data by YCharts

Reasons Why Fiverr Is a Long Term Buy

While growth might indeed be slowing down a bit for Fiverr in the short term, in the long term, growth opportunities for the company appear to still be strong and sustainable. Fiverr has number of factors that make me still consider Fiverr a long-term buy. These factors include:

Large market opportunity with low online penetration. Multiple levers to drive long-term growth. Moat consisting of two-sided market with network effects. High quality powerful business model. Strong growth and operating leverage.

Large Market Opportunity

Source: Fiverr Investor August 2021 Presentation

While COVID-19 might have accelerated Fiverr's opportunity ahead a few years, the ending of the pandemic won't eliminate growth in the freelancer market as the workplace trends moving toward freelancing appear to still be very early in its lifecycle and very sustainable.

Currently, about 40 percent of Americans are considered independent workers and according to Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman during a recent investor conference, there is data showing that by the end of this decade, the number of independent workers in the USA is going to be very close to 50%. That's a huge market of people that simply do not want traditional full-time employment and prefer being their own boss by freelancing.

The addressable market for Fiverr among the full estimated +$815 billion opportunity in freelancing is estimated by the company to be $115 billion in the US alone and this addressable number only includes digital services freelancers, while excluding gig workers that work for outfits like Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) or Uber (NYSE: UBER) or DoorDash (NYSE: DASH). Fiverr has also estimated from its studies that the European addressable market as a whole, is about 1.5 times larger than the U.S.

Source: Fiverr Investor August 2021 Presentation

In addition, the percentage of the $115 billion addressable market that still engages in offline freelancing is approximately 95%, which vastly exceeds the percentage of those engaging in online freelancing. However, over time, the percentage of freelancers finding opportunities online will likely rapidly expand.

What the Fiverr platform does is simplifies and makes far easier the online process of connecting the freelancer (the seller of services) to the people/business willing to spend money for digital services (the buyer). By eliminating the friction in the freelancer hiring process, Fiverr hopes to attract even more freelancers and individuals/companies needing freelancer services online.

While there is rising competition for the services that Fiverr performs, the Fiverr platform also grew significantly faster than its "competitors" during the pandemic. Fiverr was able to take better advantage of that COVID-19 fueled surge in the freelancer market by simply having a better business model than many of its competitors.

Even with Fiverr's market share growth, however, market intelligence firm SLintel, estimates that Fiverr only has close to half a percentage point share of the freelance market that contains 59 global competitors. Fiverr management, however, doesn't consider many of their online competitors as true competition but instead views offline freelancer activity, which is 95% of freelancing activity, as Fiverr's biggest competition. The freelancer market, at this stage of development, is massive enough for multiple freelancer platforms to succeed online.

Multiple Levers

Source: Fiverr Investor August 2021 Presentation

While growth might indeed be slowing off its torrid pandemic-fueled pace, at least temporarily, the embrace of remote work and the freelancing trend is certainly not in the process of reversing itself and Fiverr has multiple avenues to drive growth in the online freelancing market moving forward.

Fiverr is constantly innovating and developing newer services to both bring in new buyers and move upmarket in order to allow larger businesses to engage with the platform.

One of Fiverr's more recent services is subscription services, where freelancers have the option to offer their service on a subscription basis. The subscription service is most applicable for categories of work that have tasks that need to be done over a period of time that can be anywhere from months to years. Subscription services can be very attractive to new buyers that require services over a longer period of time.

In addition, adding subscription businesses to an existing product or service has been estimated to increase the valuation of the business by up to eight times over that of a comparable business which has little recurring revenue, according to John Warrillow, designer of the Value Builder System for businesses. So, Fiverr's subscription business might be a potential valuation builder moving forward, as recurring revenues increase from this portion of the business.

Another recent service from Fiverr that was launched just over 3 quarters ago is labelled Fiverr Business and was designed specifically to move upmarket. Fiverr Business is a high-end freelance platform that was designed specifically for larger teams and businesses. Fiverr Business freelancers are regularly screened and evaluated to ensure they are highly professional and knowledgeable in their field. Fiverr Business also includes collaboration and management tools for businesses to work with freelancer talent more efficiently.

Fiverr Business already represents 5% of the company's core marketplace business and is growing faster than Fiverr's overall core freelancer marketplace. Fiverr also mentioned during its last earnings call that early data shows that buyers significantly increase their spend after joining Fiverr Business.

Fiverr also considers expanding the Gig catalog as a key lever for Fiverr's growth moving forward. In late 2019, Fiverr celebrated having 300 different categories for freelancer services in its catalogue. Fiverr plans on adding even more categories in the future.

Last but not least, Fiverr has strong international expansion plans, which it considers a key growth strategy. Recently, the company has really been focusing on the European market, as Europe has been identified as a market for freelancers that is even larger than the US.

Fiverr followed up the European expansion last year, with expansion into Latin America beginning with Brazil and Mexico. Fiverr now offers buyers and sellers in both countries the ability to use local payment solutions and the ability to communicate and interact in their native language.

Source: Fiverr Investor August 2021 Presentation

Two-sided Network Effect Moat

Source: Fiverr Investor August 2021 Presentation

Wikipedia has defined a two-sided market as "an intermediary economic platform having two distinct user groups that provide each other with network benefits".

In Fiverr's two-sided market with network effects, the value that consumers from both sides of the market gain is derived from the tremendous flywheel effect that occurs as new users join both sides of the platform. As each side of the marketplace grows, it fuels the growth of the other side of the marketplace.

As any two-sided marketplace grows, it can become a powerful competitive advantage and eventually become a network effect moat, which is one of the most powerful moats that a business can form.

High Quality Business Model

The beauty of Fiverr's business model is that a majority of the company's revenue comes from repeat buyers and majority of new buyers come from organic channels, meaning that no huge salesforce is necessary to produce stellar results.

Source: Fiverr Investor August 2021 Presentation

The marketing that Fiverr does engage in comes from a highly sophisticated SEO/SEM engine that the company considers to be a key competitive advantage against both competitors and the freelancing activity that takes place offline.

Fiverr measures the marketing efficiency of its buyer acquisition strategy which occurs through its SEO/SEM marketing engine by using a metric called tROI or Time to Return On Investment which is defined as the number of months required to recover performance marketing investments during a particular period of time from the revenue generated by the new buyers acquired during that period.

Source: Fiverr Investor August 2021 Presentation

Fiverr's marketing efficiency has been only increasing over time and this efficiency allows the company to remain disciplined in its spending on marketing. Currently, Fiverr gets a return on its performance marketing investments in roughly 3 months.

Source: Fiverr Investor August 2021 Presentation

Fiverr's cohorts are known to not only be higher quality and spend more but they also spend across more categories, with better revenue retention. Fiverr's spend per buyer also continues to grow rapidly as the company goes up-market with large ticket sized services through newer products such as Milestones and Subscriptions.

Another attribute that I like about Fiverr's business is the company has a take rate that is above its competitors and is considered pretty high for the type of marketplace Fiverr has. In a sign of the massive value that the company has been creating for its customers, Fiverr has not received pushback on its take rates from the clients it serves.

A strong take rate is also a measure of the strength of the underlying marketplace in comparison to a competitor's offerings. If an investor takes their cues from Fiverr's take-rate, then Fiverr can be considered an extremely powerful competitor in the online freelancer marketplace.

In the latest quarter report, Fiverr reported that the take rate grew from 27.2% Q1 2021 to 27.8% in Q2 2021. Fiverr plans to expand the take rate even further over time by providing more value-add services.

Strong Growth and Operating Leverage

Source: Fiverr Investor August 2021 Presentation

Fiverr is a business that has produced strong and consistent revenue growth in the past. In Q2 2021, Fiverr produced $75.3 million in revenue, up 60% year-over-year. This revenue number was driven by 43% growth in active buyers, 23% growth on spend per buyer, and by an 80-basis points expansion on take rate.

Source: Fiverr Investor August 2021 Presentation

Fiverr's revenue growth also comes with increased cost efficiency which shows up as operating leverage. Notice how the Sales and Marketing costs have come down from 62% in 2018 to 45% in Q2 2021. It is largely the drop in marketing spend with some help from the drop in R&D spend that is responsible for a now positive adjusted EBITDA margin.

Source: Fiverr Investor August 2021 Presentation

Valuation

Source: Yahoo Finance

The above is based on 9 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for Fiverr in the last 3 months. The average price target is $215.78 with a high forecast of $270.00 and a low forecast of $170.00. The average price target represents a 12% increase from the last price of $192.81.

Data by YCharts

Currently, based upon its PS ratio, I wouldn't consider Fiverr a "bargain" but this is a stock that will rarely, if ever, sell at a bargain. The stock market would have to completely collapse before investors might see Fiverr at bargain basement prices. However, Fiverr is selling at a valuation that might be considered as very enticing to long-term growth investors.

Conclusion

Even though Fiverr's growth has slowed due to the anticipation of things returning to "normal" as the pandemic slowly winds down, the company has a very long-term growth runway in the online freelancing opportunity and investors should use the decline in the stock over the past year to buy a very strong operational company with a brilliant future like Fiverr.