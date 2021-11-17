Making Sense Of Cannabis Stocks (Video)

CEO Interviews
Summary

  • An executive panel discussion that makes sense of cannabis investing today, including the recent Republican led bill, JPMorgan trading restrictions and SAFE banking.
  • All star panel includes Blake Schroeder, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth and Becky Postar, COO of HD Compliance.
  • Why there will always be a banking shortage in the industry.
  • The struggle of building a nascent industry like cannabis, crypto or green energy.
  • 4:30 - Reactions to JPMorgan's recent announcement restricting cannabis investing. Saliency of SAFE Banking.
  • 16:00 - Federal laws; building a nascent industry; being in it for the long-term.
  • 19:00 - Recent Republican-led bill that sparked a cannabis rally. What post-legalization will look like.
  • 26:00 - Challenges to the cannabis industry.
  • 31:00 - Discussing the MORE Act. Compliance in the industry.
  • 38:30 - What if SAFE Banking passes?
  • 50:30 - How companies can navigate the challenges of compliance
  • 53:00 - Have cannabis same store sales peaked? Innovations in the market.
  • 59:00 - Supply chain, logistical issues.
  • 1:08:00 - DeFi (decentralized finance), crypto, blockchain and the cannabis industry. Science-backed research means disruption.
  • 1:20:00 - China and cannabis.

Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com
