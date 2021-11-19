naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

I had assigned a long-term bullish rating to the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:DGRW) in early-August 2021 when it was quoting at about $61. Since then, the ETF's price has gained about 4%, plus investors have earned $0.29, or 0.48%, in dividends.

This is a follow-on post that reiterates my long-term bullish stance on DGRW and digs deep into its price momentum to calculate the estimated returns (price gain plus dividend yield) an investor can expect going forward.

Let us analyze:

1. DGRW's Investment Strategy and Price Momentum

DGRW invests in high-quality domestic large-caps having a track record of increasing dividend payouts. Well, the market is largely led by such large caps, and as we have experienced in the past, such companies can weather severe economic storms and recover quickly because of their economic moats. Moreover, such stocks are steady compounders.

To prove this hypothesis, here is a detailed analysis of the ETF's price momentum:

2. DGRW's Detailed Price Momentum Analysis

Source: Trading View

From its inception in May 2013 to July 2015 (27 months), just before the impact of Greece's default was felt by the market, DGRW's price grew by 27%, translating to an annual price gain of 12% on a simple average basis.

Source: Trading View

The market felt the impact of Greece's default in August 2015. DGRW took 9 months (July 2015 to May 2016) to retrace back to its July 2015 levels.

Source: Trading View

The COVID-19-induced meltdown began in February 2020 and DGRW's price experienced a sharp dip. Thereafter, it retraced its losses in a short span of 5 months and started putting on weight once again. Between February 2020 and November 18, 2021 (20 months), the ETF has gained a whopping 46%, which translates to an annual gain of 28%, on a simple average basis. However, these are extraordinary gains and they will probably not be repeated going forward.

Past data suggest that the ETF's price grows at a steady rate of 1-1.25% per month in the absence of major disruptions - so long investors hold it for the long term.

Forward Dividend Yield

Source: Seeking Alpha

DGRW's TTM dividend yield is 1.75%. Its 5-year dividend CAGR is 9% and its 3-year dividend CAGR is 10%. Based on these data, I estimate that the ETF will end up with a higher dividend yield of about 1.85% in 2022, so long its price remains stable ($63.60 as of November 18, 2021).

Estimate of Combined Returns (Price Gain plus Dividend Yield)

Data suggest that:

During normal times, DGRW's price grows at a steady rate of 12-14% per year. The ETF has successfully recovered from major market disruptions like the Greece default and COVID-19 within a short span of 5-9 months. Its annual dividend yield is growing at a healthy clip of about 9.5%, and it should continue to grow at the same rate so long its price holds at current levels.

Therefore, investors who get in now can expect to earn about 15% combined returns (price gain plus dividend yield) annually going forward.

DGRW's Portfolio

As of November 18, 2021, DGRW's total assets are invested in 298 domestic large caps. The fund has allocated about 37% of its total assets to its top 10 holdings, which include market favorites like MSFT, AAPL, PF, PG, VZ, etc.

The bigger picture about DGRW's portfolio is that it invests in high-quality large-caps that can be regarded as market leaders. So, in essence, there is nothing much left to analyze about its portfolio. The ETF flips 30% of its portfolio every year, and I believe that holding on to 70% of high-quality large caps for the long term is a good strategy.

Summing Up

The market has recently run into rough weather with rising trade tensions, geopolitics, logistics problems, and raging inflation threatening to undo the market rally. So, DGRW is likely to witness a bout of volatility in the near term.

However, data suggest that the ETF recovers rather quickly from market disruptions and then starts trending up.

DGRW is a growth fund designed for long-term investors. Its TTM dividend yield of 1.75% (and growing!) is icing on the cake. Therefore, I am reiterating my bullish rating on this high-quality ETF.