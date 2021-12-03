shulz/E+ via Getty Images

Today's telecoms are much different from those of days past, having to move into other business offerings in order to fight the attrition associated with traditional landline service.

Formerly known as CenturyLink, a legacy telecom, Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is a good example of this. It has been transitioning into data services over the past few years, in order to battle landline attrition.

Management has invested in fiber cable assets, as a part of this transition, and has entered the data center business. LUMN provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the US and internationally.

LUMN offers IP and data services, including VPN data network, Ethernet, internet protocol, and content delivery services. The company also offers transport and infrastructure services comprising high bandwidth optical networks; unlit optical fiber networks, and related professional and management services; private line services, a direct circuit or channel specifically dedicated for connecting two or more organizational sites; colocation and data center services.

Improved Debt Leverage:

LUMN has a large debt load, which management has been paying down over the past ~2.5 years. Management cut the quarterly dividend in Q1 '19, from $.54 to $.25, in order to devote more cash flow to paying down debt. The debt load stood at $35B-plus in 2018, and they've continued to whittle it down since then. It was 17% lower by the end of 2020, and has fallen another 7% in Q1-3 2021. It stood at $27.26B, as of 9/30/21, 12.4% lower than a year ago.

With less debt comes lower interest expense, which, after falling 17.5% in 2020, has continued fall in 2021 - it was 9.6% lower in Q1-3 '21, vs. Q1-3 '20:

LUMN's management has done refinancings, taking advantage of lower rates, and pushing it further into the future. As of Q4 '18, LUMN's 2021-2026 debt maturities stood at ~$21.8B. As of 6/30/21, the 2021-2026 maturities were down to ~$9.5B. There's a major $10.98B maturity due in 2027, but that does give management more time to continue paying down debt, and refinance. In June '21, LUMN completed a private offering of $1B aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2029, and used the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to repay at maturity its outstanding 6.45% Senior Notes, Series S, due 2021.

(LUMN site)

Earnings:

Total Q3 '21 sales channel revenue fell -5.4% vs. Q3 '20, with Mass Markets taking the biggest hit, -6.1%; followed by Business, at -5.1%, and Enterprise, at -4.5%.

Sequential revenues were smoother, down -0.8%, as Enterprise was flat, while Business fell -0.4%, and Mass Markets fell -1.6%.Within the Enterprise channel, International and GAM, the largest sub-channel, had modest y-o-y and sequential growth, vs. lower year-over-year figures for Large and Mid-Market Enterprise.

Wholesale dropped -7% y-o-y and -1.5% vs. Q2 '21:

(LUMN site)

As expected, Voice and Other continued to be the weakest product category, dropping -13% and -11% y-o-y respectively within the Enterprise and Wholesale channels.

Conversely, Fiber continued to be a strong spot, ~flat y-o-y, but up 6% vs. Q2 '21 within the Enterprise channel; and holding up the best y-o-y in the Wholesale Business channel:

(LUMN site)

Voice & Other also had the biggest declines by far within the Mass Markets category, dropping -13% y-o-y, and -3.1% vs. Q2 '21:

(LUMN site)

Looking back at Q1-3 '21 vs. Q1-3 '20, Revenue fell - 4.8%, EBITDA was ~steady, while Net Income and Adjusted EPS had big gains of 44% and 28% respectively. Free Cash Flow, on the other hand, rose by 52% in Q1-3 2021. (This is plain vanilla FCF - LUMN also offers adjusted versions in its presentations.)

While revenue has continued to decline since Q3 '20, LUMN's Adjusted EBITDA has been relatively stable, with EBITDA margin sitting at 42.5% for Q3 '21, up vs. 41.3% y-o-y:

(LUMN site)

Guidance:

Management upped its full year 2021 adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance by ~16%, to a $3.6B - $3.8B range, while maintaining its $1.1B dividend guidance. More support for LUMN's payouts.

Cash Interest expense also improved, dropping 3%, to a $1.475B - $1.525B range, while Capex was reduced by ~12%, to a $2.8B - $3.5B range:

(LUMN site)

2022 Divestitures:

Management signed 2 large divestiture deals in Q2 '21, which should provide cash flow for growth in 2022:

On July 26, 2021, LUMN signed an agreement to sell its Latin American business to Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm, for $2.7B. That sales price equals ~9X the Latin American business' 2020 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA, and allows management greater flexibility on capital allocation, allowing for debt reduction and the continued evaluation of share repurchases. The sale is expected to close in the 1st half of 2022.

On 8/3/21 LUMN announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell its ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier) business, including its consumer, small business, wholesale and mostly copper-served enterprise customers and assets, in 20 states to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $7.5 billion, including debt assumption of approximately $1.4 billion, and subject to working capital and various other purchase price adjustments.

Under the terms of the transaction, Lumen will retain its ILEC assets in 16 states, as well as its national fiber routes and CLEC (competitive local exchange carrier) networks. Upon closing the Apollo transaction, management estimates that ~70% of LUMN's remaining mass market footprint will be in urban and suburban markets that are best addressable with Quantum Fiber solutions.

This deal is expected to close in the 2nd half of 2022.

Management will accelerate LUMN's investment in Quantum Fiber in 2022. They expect to ramp the enablement pace to over a million new locations, hitting a run rate of 1.5 million to 2 million enablements/year by the close of 2022.

Dividends:

Management cut the quarterly dividend from $.52 to $.25 in Q1 '19, in order to reallocate more cash toward debt repayment, hence the -10.74% 5-year dividend growth rate. However, they reiterated on the Q3 '21 earnings call that "we have no plans to modify our dividend, which we believe is sustainable at the $1 per share level." LUMN pays in a March/June/Sept./Dec. schedule - it should go ex-dividend next on ~3/4/22, with a -3/21/22 pay date.

2021 has seen a big improvement in LUMN's Adjusted EPS Dividend Payout Ratio, which was 53.57% in Q1-3 '21, a 22% improvement vs. 68.81% in Q1-3 '20.

LUMN's Free Cash Flow payout ratio saw an even bigger improvement, dropping 34%, to 29.35%, vs. 45% in Q1-3 '20, and ~40% in full year 2020. Looks like that $.25 quarterly dividend should be very secure.

Profitability & Leverage:

LUMN's trailing ROA and ROE, while still negative, both improved in Q3 '21, as did its interest coverage, debt leverage figures and its EBITDA margin. ROA and ROE should return to positive figures in Q4 '21, when its -$2.29B Net Income from Q4 '20 leaves the equation. LUMN earned $1.525B in Net Income in Q1-3 '21.

With the focus on LUMN's debt load, we took a look at its biggest peers' comps. While LUMN has made good strides in deleveraging, it still has higher Debt/Equity and Debt/EBITDA leverage ratios than some of its large peers, except for TMUS's Debt/EBITDA and BCE's debt ratios.

LUMN's Interest coverage factor of 5.46X compares well to these peers, being the 3rd highest in the group.

LUMN continues to look very undervalued vs. these large peers, with a very low EV/EBITDA of just 4.7X, vs. a range of 6X to 10.67X for the rest of this group.

Its 1.14X Price/Book is the 2nd cheapest in the group, while its .61X P/Sales is a fraction of these other valuations. Finally, its 8.48% dividend yield is 2nd only to AT&T:

Parting Thoughts:

Although it has been a long haul for LUMN investors, we feel that LUMN represents a good value going forward. It has ample cash flow to support a steady $.25 quarterly dividend, which offers an attractive 8.5% dividend yield.

Additionally, management completed the $1 billion share buyback that was announced last quarter, reducing LUMN's share count by ~81 million shares, or ~7% of its total shares outstanding.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.