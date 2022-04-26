Alexey Kartsev/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In recent reports, I analyzed the presence of leased aircraft in Russia. What we found was that airlines in Russia were more dependent on leasing aircraft than the rest of the world. One of the reasons for that is the fact that Russia has been hit by sanctions when it annexed Crimea years ago, making financing aircraft more difficult for Russian airlines. Leasing became a good alternative, but now leaves lessors vulnerable in Russia as sanctions are particularly target aerospace products and services.

In this report, I will provide an update on the matter for Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) as things have materially changed for the lessor compared to what it communicated earlier.

A false shield

Air Lease Corporation aircraft (Air Lease Corporation)

Days after the invasion of Ukraine I provided a report in which I explained that the invasion could trigger write offs. That article was mostly about the significant price declines we saw in share prices for AerCap, but the note on potential write offs certainly was something that was applicable to all lessors with exposure to Russia.

One thing we saw repeatedly being mentioned by investors and readers that were critical of AerCap was that they had a significantly higher exposure to Russia. However, in the days after the invasion we developed the TAF Airline Fleet Monitor Russia, which keeps track of the aircraft in Russia by lessor and airlines, and what we found is that between AerCap and Air Lease Corporation there was no huge difference in exposure measured against their flight equipment value. So, while the impression was that Air Lease Corporation had better risk management, this could not be backed up by the numbers at all. It should be noted that going through over 900 aircraft is a tedious jobs and getting the information fully accurate is quite challenging we found that there were 31 aircraft from Air Lease Corporation leased to Russian airlines with an approximate value of $1.1 billion, which is more or less in line with the 29 aircraft valued $1 billion that the lessor communicated. In fact, we found two aircraft that we previously attributed to Air Lease Corporation but were actually owned by other lessors. This gave us 29 aircraft valued $1 billion as was communicated.

Now what's interesting is that back in early March I pointed out that impairment risks had risen, but by 16th of March Air Lease Corporation mentioned that it did not see any reason to impair its assets. The fact that Air Lease Corporation had no aircraft on lease with state-owned carriers was seemingly brought up as a reason to support the assumption that impairments were not necessary. However, President Putin's law that would allow airlines to take control over leased assets was not just limited to state-owned entities, and the assumption that privately owned airlines would not engage in re-registering aircraft without permission has shown to be invalid as by mid-March 17% of the aircraft from Air Lease active in Russia had been reregistered. Air Lease Corporation's key assumption that supported absence of impairment charges and which subsequently held share prices afloat have been shown to be false using data obtained from our monitors.

So, an impairment risk in my view was never out of question and we were shown right on April 22 as Air Lease Corporation disclosed a $802.4 million impairment on its assets stuck in Russia:

In response to the sanctions, the Company terminated the leasing of all aircraft leased to Russian airlines. The Company has determined that it is unlikely that the Company will regain possession of the aircraft that have not been returned and that remain in Russia, which represent 21 aircraft in the Company's owned fleet and six aircraft in the Company's managed fleet. On April 19, 2022, in connection with the preparation and review of the Company's quarterly financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company determined that it expects to record a write-off of its interests in its owned and managed fleet that remain in Russia, totaling approximately $802.4 million. The Company does not expect that the write-off of these assets will result in material future cash expenditures for the Company. The Company is vigorously pursuing insurance claims to recover losses relating to these aircraft. The Company's financial information provided in this report are estimates and may change. The Company's financial closing procedures for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, are not yet complete and there can be no assurance that the Company's final results for this period will not differ from these estimates.

It's a good moment to realize that not everything that a company states is true or continues to be valid over a longer timeframe. Investors who followed my analysis likely would have seen that the impairment risk loomed large even for Air Lease Corporation. The company has announced a write down on 27 jets that had not been returned. Our monitor showed 26 jets not returned with a value of $926 million. So, there is some difference in the numbers but the differences are not huge.

Using the information currently available to us, we modeled the following:

Valuation Air Lease Corporation (The Aerospace Forum)

Whereas previously we saw implied share prices of $40.50 net of lease returns, we now see a share prices of $41.45. As you might note, while Air Lease Corporation announced an impairment charge our modeled share price went up. The reason for this is that our modeling did not hinge on Air Lease's questionable assumption that an impairment would not be necessary. Additionally, the value of the flight equipment in Russia before the invasion is slightly lower than what we modeled initially providing a boost of $0.46 per share while the value of the returned assets seems to be higher than initially anticipated providing a $0.50 boost. I believe that overall it was good to not let our share price modeling hinge on the assumption from Air Lease Corporation that it could return a significant number of the jets placed with Russian airlines and impairment charges were not needed. Shares of Air Lease Corporation lost 5% in post-market action on Friday and are trading at $42.10. Based on the implied share price excluding Russian leases net of lease returns there seems to be around 1.5% more downside, but when we model insurance coverage which at this point is a big unknown there would be around 12% upside.

Conclusion

While Air Lease Corporation claimed in mid-March that there was no impairment risk at the time, the lessor had to backtrack from that statement slightly over a month later as it announced a $802.4 million charge writing off around 80% of aircraft value that it had placed with Russian operators before the invasion. In my view, in the past weeks there has not been big changes that made the situation materially different for Air Lease Corporation. It's just the case that their working assumption from mid-March was flawed and lacked any sense of realism.

Simultaneously, based on lower value of the flight equipment and higher value of the returned assets our price target for Air Lease Corporation has increased as our assessment did not hinge on the questionable assumptions made by Air Lease. However, it should be noted that this upside only exists on the condition that insurance companies will pay out and right now we don't know to what extent Air Lease Corporation has applicable insurance policies in place and it will likely become a legal battle with insurers to get the money.

Overall, while the impairment charge is a de-risk and aligns Air Lease Corporation with the bitter reality and our implied share price estimate went up instead of down, I do feel more comfortable with my investment in AerCap (AER) than I would feel with an investment in Air Lease Corporation. The major reason for that is that AerCap's take on impairment charge risk has been more realistic than Air Lease's take on things. That's not to say that Air Lease Corporation is less attractive now for the longer term, since it is in fact aligned with reality after the charge and risk has been mitigated or better said recognized and absorbed.