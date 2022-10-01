Solskin

The Chart of the Day belongs to the biomedical company Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the closest to its 52-week high, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation.

APLS price vs Daily Moving Averages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases. It also develops EMPAVELI (systemic pegcetacoplan) for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease (CAD), and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) in hematology; C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN) in nephrology; and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in neurology. In addition, the company develops APL-2006, a bispecific C3 and VEGF inhibitor for treating complement-mediated disorders; APL-1030, a C3 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative diseases; and the combination of EMPAVELI and a small interfering RNA, or siRNA for reducing the production of C3 proteins by the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to co-develop pegcetacoplan; and a research collaboration with Beam Therapeutics Inc. focused on the use of Beam’s base editing technology to discover new treatments for complement-driven diseases. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

94.90+ Weighted Alpha

107.92% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

5 new highs and up 16.08% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 60.75%

Technical support level at 65.56

Recently traded at 68.30 with 50 day moving average of 62.28

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $7.50 billion

Revenue predicted to increase by 18.80% this year and another 239.00% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 32.80% this year, and additional 21.40% next year and continue to compound at increase at an annual rate of 33.30% for the nest 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

A Wall Street analyst gave 1 strong buy and 2 buy recommendation on the stock

Analyst's price targets are 40.00 to 113.00 with an average of 77.82

3,730 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

2109 out of 4697

Ranked in Sector

431 out of 1183

Ranked in Industry

241 out of 575