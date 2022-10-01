Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Autoimmune Solutions. Technical Buy Signal

Oct. 02, 2022 1:32 AM ETAPLS
Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 5 new highs and up 16.08% in the last month.
  • Analysts price targets from 40.00 to 113.00.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the biomedical company Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the closest to its 52-week high, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases. It also develops EMPAVELI (systemic pegcetacoplan) for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease (CAD), and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) in hematology; C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN) in nephrology; and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in neurology. In addition, the company develops APL-2006, a bispecific C3 and VEGF inhibitor for treating complement-mediated disorders; APL-1030, a C3 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative diseases; and the combination of EMPAVELI and a small interfering RNA, or siRNA for reducing the production of C3 proteins by the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to co-develop pegcetacoplan; and a research collaboration with Beam Therapeutics Inc. focused on the use of Beam’s base editing technology to discover new treatments for complement-driven diseases. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 94.90+ Weighted Alpha
  • 107.92% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 5 new highs and up 16.08% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 60.75%
  • Technical support level at 65.56
  • Recently traded at 68.30 with 50 day moving average of 62.28

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $7.50 billion
  • Revenue predicted to increase by 18.80% this year and another 239.00% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 32.80% this year, and additional 21.40% next year and continue to compound at increase at an annual rate of 33.30% for the nest 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • A Wall Street analyst gave 1 strong buy and 2 buy recommendation on the stock
  • Analyst's price targets are 40.00 to 113.00 with an average of 77.82
  • 3,730 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Hold 3.00
Wall Street Buy 4.38
Quant Hold 3.05

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D- F D-
Growth B+ B C-
Profitability D+ C- D
Momentum A+ A A+
Revisions D+ C B+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

2109 out of 4697

Ranked in Sector

431 out of 1183

Ranked in Industry

241 out of 575

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments

