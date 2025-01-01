The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
City Holding Company
|
(CHCO)
|
10/13
|
10/31
|
0.6
|
0.65
|
8.33%
|
2.93%
|
10
|
The First of Long Island Corporation
|
(FLIC)
|
10/11
|
10/21
|
0.2
|
0.21
|
5.00%
|
4.87%
|
27
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
11/9
|
12/2
|
0.98
|
1.03
|
5.10%
|
2.47%
|
12
|
Ingredion Incorporated
|
(INGR)
|
10/5
|
10/25
|
0.65
|
0.71
|
9.23%
|
3.53%
|
12
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
10/12
|
10/27
|
0.3
|
0.31
|
3.33%
|
2.42%
|
10
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
(LMT)
|
11/30
|
12/30
|
2.8
|
3
|
7.14%
|
3.11%
|
19
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
10/10
|
10/28
|
0.41
|
0.4141
|
1.00%
|
4.54%
|
16
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
11/9
|
11/25
|
0.49
|
0.53
|
8.16%
|
2.52%
|
13
|
TTEC Holdings, Inc.
|
(TTEC)
|
10/10
|
10/26
|
0.5
|
0.52
|
4.00%
|
2.35%
|
8
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Oct 3 (Ex-Div 10/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
10/26
|
0.27
|
29.33
|
3.68%
|
15
|
Cisco Systems, Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
10/26
|
0.38
|
40
|
3.80%
|
12
|
Erie Indemnity Company
|
(ERIE)
|
10/20
|
1.11
|
222.31
|
2.00%
|
32
|
The First Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNLC)
|
10/21
|
0.34
|
27.55
|
4.94%
|
9
|
The Toro Company
|
(TTC)
|
10/18
|
0.3
|
86.48
|
1.39%
|
13
Tuesday Oct 4 (Ex-Div 10/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(ABM)
|
11/7
|
0.195
|
38.23
|
2.04%
|
55
|
Ingredion Incorporated
|
(INGR)
|
10/25
|
0.71
|
80.52
|
3.53%
|
12
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(JPM)
|
10/31
|
1
|
104.5
|
3.83%
|
11
|
Roper Technologies, Inc.
|
(ROP)
|
10/21
|
0.62
|
359.64
|
0.69%
|
29
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
|
(SSD)
|
10/27
|
0.26
|
78.4
|
1.33%
|
9
Wednesday Oct 5 (Ex-Div 10/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BMY)
|
11/1
|
0.54
|
71.09
|
3.04%
|
13
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
10/28
|
0.23
|
41.73
|
2.20%
|
37
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
11/10
|
1.26
|
212.17
|
2.38%
|
31
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
11/1
|
0.2075
|
99.7
|
0.83%
|
17
|
Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBNC)
|
10/21
|
0.16
|
17.96
|
3.56%
|
12
|
Intuit Inc.
|
(INTU)
|
10/18
|
0.78
|
387.32
|
0.81%
|
12
|
Lincoln National Corporation
|
(LNC)
|
11/1
|
0.45
|
43.91
|
4.10%
|
12
|
Mastercard Incorporated
|
(MA)
|
11/9
|
0.49
|
284.34
|
0.69%
|
11
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
10/14
|
0.22
|
33.64
|
7.85%
|
12
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
11/15
|
0.59
|
149.29
|
1.58%
|
13
|
NetApp, Inc.
|
(NTAP)
|
10/26
|
0.5
|
61.85
|
3.23%
|
9
|
Royal Gold, Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
10/21
|
0.35
|
93.82
|
1.49%
|
21
|
Sysco Corporation
|
(SYY)
|
10/28
|
0.49
|
70.71
|
2.77%
|
52
|
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
(TD)
|
10/31
|
0.89 CAD
|
61.33
|
4.18%
|
8
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
11/7
|
0.79
|
46.04
|
6.86%
|
52
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
11/1
|
0.6525
|
37.97
|
6.87%
|
18
Thursday Oct 6 (Ex-Div 10/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Tower Corporation
|
(AMT)
|
10/26
|
1.47
|
214.7
|
2.74%
|
12
|
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GBCI)
|
10/20
|
0.33
|
49.13
|
2.69%
|
11
|
McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|
(MKC)
|
10/25
|
0.37
|
71.27
|
2.08%
|
35
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
10/28
|
0.4141
|
36.46
|
4.54%
|
16
|
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.
|
(TR)
|
10/20
|
0.09
|
33.28
|
1.08%
|
52
|
TTEC Holdings, Inc.
|
(TTEC)
|
10/26
|
0.52
|
44.31
|
2.35%
|
8
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
10/31
|
0.38
|
41.71
|
3.64%
|
12
|
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
|
(WLY)
|
10/26
|
0.3475
|
37.56
|
3.70%
|
29
Friday Oct 7 (Ex-Div 10/10)
None
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Air Lease Corporation
|
(AL)
|
10/7
|
0.185
|
2.4%
|
Avient Corporation
|
(AVNT)
|
10/6
|
0.2375
|
3.1%
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|
(BR)
|
10/5
|
0.725
|
2.0%
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
10/7
|
0.83
|
1.8%
|
Community Bank System, Inc.
|
(CBU)
|
10/10
|
0.44
|
2.9%
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
|
(CPK)
|
10/5
|
0.535
|
1.9%
|
Eastman Chemical Company
|
(EMN)
|
10/7
|
0.76
|
4.3%
|
Evans Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EVBN)
|
10/4
|
0.64
|
3.5%
|
FirstService Corporation
|
(FSV)
|
10/7
|
0.2025
|
0.7%
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
10/6
|
0.41
|
6.1%
|
The Hackett Group, Inc.
|
(HCKT)
|
10/7
|
0.11
|
2.5%
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
10/4
|
0.385
|
2.5%
|
Hamilton Lane Incorporated
|
(HLNE)
|
10/6
|
0.4
|
2.7%
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
10/5
|
0.25
|
4.0%
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|
(IFF)
|
10/5
|
0.81
|
3.6%
|
Independent Bank Corp.
|
(INDB)
|
10/7
|
0.51
|
2.7%
|
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
(KMB)
|
10/4
|
1.16
|
4.1%
|
Lam Research Corporation
|
(LRCX)
|
10/5
|
1.725
|
1.9%
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
(MRK)
|
10/7
|
0.69
|
3.2%
|
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
|
(NXPI)
|
10/6
|
0.845
|
2.3%
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
10/5
|
0.54
|
4.1%
|
Regency Centers Corporation
|
(REG)
|
10/4
|
0.625
|
4.6%
|
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
10/7
|
0.23
|
1.2%
|
South Jersey Industries, Inc.
|
(SJI)
|
10/4
|
0.31
|
3.7%
|
Schneider National, Inc.
|
(SNDR)
|
10/10
|
0.08
|
1.6%
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
10/4
|
0.685
|
4.4%
|
United Community Banks, Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
10/5
|
0.22
|
2.7%
|
Utah Medical Products, Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
10/5
|
0.29
|
1.4%
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
10/7
|
0.54
|
4.6%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY, CMCSA, CSCO, HBNC, LMT, MRK, SYY, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
