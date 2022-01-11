After cratering in the 2020 Covid Crash, Natural Gas has been enjoying a price surge over the past 2+ years. It went over $9.00 in August 2022, but has declined to the ~mid-$5.00 region since then. Still, it's much higher than it has been in many years:
ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is one of the larger integrated players in the Natural Gas industry. It engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the US. As one of the premier natgas companies, it has benefited greatly from rising natgas prices.
OKE has 3 segments - Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids - NGL, and Natural Gas Pipelines. The NGL segment is its largest, with ~60% of annual EBITDA, followed by Gathering and Processing, at ~25%, and Pipelines, at ~10%+.
Segment Volumes:
The NGL segment had ~ 4.5% overall raw feed volume growth in Q2 '22 vs. Q1 '22; and management is expecting anywhere from ~2% to over 12% average growth for full year 2022, with ~90% of its NGL revenues fee based.
OKE's Gathering & Processing segment has benefited from rapidly increasing efficiency over the past several years - it now takes only ~1/3rd as many well connects to produce 3X the amount of processed volumes, with much higher gas-to-oil ratios in the Williston Basin. As of 6/30/22, OKE had 157 wells connected. Management expects to connect 375-425 wells in 2022.
OKE's Natural Gas Pipelines are connected directly to end-use markets - local gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, and large industrial companies. This segment usually has >95% of its transportation capacity contracted on a fee basis.
Earnings:
Q1-2 '22 saw continuing strong topline growth, with Revenue up ~74%. Net Income was up 10.6%, while EBITDA rose ~5% - milder growth rates than in full year 2021. Management greatly expanded Capex in Q1-2 '22, after cutting it back by 68% in 2021 - the 72.5% rise in Capex costs explains the 15.7% decline in DCF, and the sub-1X Distributions coverage factor for Q1-2 '22:
Looking back further shows a good jump in ROIC in 2021 vs. 2017; and good EBITDA growth through various commodity price cycles since 2013:
Guidance:
Management's full year 2022 guidance calls for a Net Income midpoint of $1690M, which would be 6% growth vs. 2021. Adjusted EBITDA's midpoint of $3620M implies 7% growth in 2022.
Diluted EPS guidance of $3.45 to $4.07 calls for a broad growth range of 2.7% to 21% vs. 2021. Q1-2 '22 EPS was $1.79, so OKE needs to generate $1.66 - $2.28 in EPS in the 2nd half of 2022 in order to achieve management's full year 2022 guidance figures:
Dividends:
At its 10/28/22 intraday price of $58.34, OKE yielded 6.41%. Its trailing coverage factor is 1.02X, due to higher Capex. It goes ex-dividend on Monday, 10/31/22, and then should go ex-dividend next on ~1/28/23.
At 8.92%, OKE has one of the better 5-year dividend growth rates in the midstream industry, with a 25-plus record of not cutting dividends.
Profitability & Leverage:
OKE's ROA and ROE have both improved a great deal vs. pre-Covid figures, with both much higher than industry averages. EBITDA Margin has declined, as EBITDA growth % has trailed Revenue growth over the last 6 quarters.
Net Debt/EBITDA has improved quite a bit, as has Interest coverage.
Debt & Liquidity:
OKE has a $2.5 Billion Credit Agreement, which expires in June 2027. It also has access to $1.0 billion, via its “at-the-market” ATM equity program.
As of June 30, 2022, OKE had no borrowings under its $2.5B Credit Agreement and had $135.8M in cash and cash equivalents.
In July 2022, management redeemed the remaining $895.8M of its $900M, 3.375% senior notes due October 2022 at 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, with cash on hand and short-term borrowings. As of July 31, 2022, OKE had $860 million of short-term borrowings outstanding.
OKE's debt has an Investment Grade Credit Rating of BBB-/Baa3.
Valuations:
At 1.22X, OKE's P/Sales is its deepest undervaluation vs. industry averages, while its P/Book of 4.28X is also lower than average. It has a higher than average dividend yield and EV/EBITDA. While there's no comp for P/DCF, 15.37X doesn't look cheap, vs. valuations we've seen in the past.
Analysts' Price Targets:
At its 10/28/22 intraday price of $58.34, OKE is 6% above analysts' $55.00 lowest price target, and ~13% below the $67.00 average price target.
Performance:
Although it has mostly trailed the Midstream industry and the broad Energy sector, OKE has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past month, quarter, year, and so far in 2022. Its total 1-Year return is ~-9.68%, vs. -14.66% for the S&P.
OKE will report its Q3 '22 earnings after the market closes on Nov. 1, 2022. Given the current environment, you may want to wait for that report. OKE is a well-run company, with a good long term record - we advise waiting for the next market panic before jumping aboard.
If you're interested in other high yield vehicles, we cover them every Friday and Sunday in our articles. All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.
Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on diverse, undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations.
There's currently a 20% discount, and a 2-Week Free Trial on offer.
We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.
We offer a range of income vehicles, many of which are selling below their buyout and redemption values. Find out how our portfolio continues to beat the market by a wide margin in 2022.
This article was written by
Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities.
"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.
Comments (2)