VOXX International: Despite Important Progress But Near-Term Prospects Remains Weak

Summary

  • VOXX International Corporation continues to operate in a challenging business environment as evidenced by the company's most recent quarterly results.
  • While the premium audio segment showed signs of life, this was more than offset by pronounced weakness in the automotive business.
  • Following the formation of a new joint venture, the company's ailing EyeLock biometrics segment will no longer be a drag on cash flows going forward.
  • The company also agreed to settle longstanding arbitration proceedings with former supplier Seaguard Electronics LLC for an aggregate cash payment of $42 million. While painful, the settlement should result in a meaningful non-cash accounting gain in Q4.
  • As management expects FY2025 to start on a weak note, it's hard to get excited about the company's near-term prospects. Consequently, I am reiterating my "Hold" rating on the shares.
Note:

I have covered VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Leading automotive and consumer electronics products manufacturer and distributor VOXX International Corporation or "VOXX

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

