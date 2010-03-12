S&P 500 FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Source : http://www.moneyvistas.in/

Again financials helped s&p to close above 1150.After taking out 1120 convincingly we got good rally till 1150 and if s&p unable to cross yesterday high and falls below 1142 level it might attempt 1120 once again.





Take a look at the below chart we made high on 19th Jan at 1150.45 and yesterday's high was 1150.24 and on both days s&p closed at same level.













But only one thing which is lagging me is volumes were low and advance decline ratio was ok at 3:2.









Above 1152 resistance comes at 1158 and 1164

Support levels at 1142/1130 and 1120.





Dollar index moving in a range of 80-81 so no decisive move yet.





Cheers & Best to your trading



Disclosure: no positions