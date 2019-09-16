FedEx Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.16 (-8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.05B (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FDX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.

