Roth Capital sees huge upside for PlayAGS down the road

Roth Capital keeps a Buy rating on PlayAGS (AGS -13.3% ) after the company topped Q4 EBITDA estimates and issued reassuring guidance.

Amid all the sector anxiety over coronavirus, analyst David Bain notes PlayAGS could be in decent shape.

"AGS stated it has not seen any variance in play levels or purchasing delays due to COVID-19 and its supply chain is intact. We note that while casinos are communal environments, AGS’ revenue is mostly derived from hyper-local facilities. One could argue that patrons will stay close to home (travel less, etc.) until there is additional virus stability, benefiting play levels - or at least offsetting some of the disruption that could occur should virus concerns augment," he advises.

The casino/leisure sector is down sharply across the board today on coronavirus anxiety.

Roth assigns a 12-month price target of $22 to AGS vs. the average sell-side PT of $17.38 and the current price of $7.07.

