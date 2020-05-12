Noting Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) CEO David Simon provided "scant details" on either current profitability or what the future may hold, Land & Buildings' Jonathan Litt says there's three concrete things investors can take away from last night's results and earnings call (transcript here).

First, that Simon will cut the dividend.

Second, the no comment on the Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) purchase suggests everything is on the table to improve the terms, or even exit the merger.

Third, no stock buybacks.

In early action, SPG has given back some big premarket gains, now up 4.4% ; TCO is down 11.2% .

