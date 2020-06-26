Futures muted after bank stress test results

U.S. stock index futures are little changed in early morning action following a late-day surge yesterday that helped major averages recover some of the steep losses seen mid-week.

The Fed's stress tests found all major banks remain well-capitalized, though dividends were capped and buybacks were banned through September, while Nike revealed some disappointing quarterly numbers.

A fresh record of more than 37,000 new coronavirus cases was reported across the U.S. on Thursday, prompting Texas Governor Greg Abbott to pause further phases of the state's reopening.

"We're stuck in a bit of a range," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital. "There's a degree of optimism that any second wave will be offset by stimulus... but if we have to go back to a renewed lockdown then it's a different story, and markets face a lot more downside risk."