China's Caixin manufacturing PMI hits nine-plus year high

China's Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index has reached its highest level in nine years as demand begins to recover from an economic slowdown.

The index (weighted toward small private manufacturers) hit 52.8 in July (over 50 = expansion), up from 51.2 in June. The measure was also over 50 in May, making this the third straight month of expansion.

Production expanded for the fifth month in a row, and at the fastest pace in nearly a decade; total new orders also rose at their fastest pace since early 2011. But total new exports orders, while improving, were in contraction territory for the seventh straight month.

China's official manufacturing PMI (focused more on big state-owned companies) also hit a four-month high in July, at 51.1.

