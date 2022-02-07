Ayr Wellness inks management services agreement with Tahoe Hydroponics, NV Green
Feb. 07, 2022 4:16 PM ETAyr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) entered into an Interim Management Services Agreement (NYSE:MSA) with Tahoe Hydroponics and NV Green, pursuant to the previously announced agreement.
- On Jan. 25, the Nevada Cannabis Control Board approved the relationship of Tahoe Hydro, NV Green, and Ayr’s subsidiary under the MSA, which includes provisions for exclusive access to existing and future cannabis genetics from Lost in Translation and exclusive access to the LIT brand via licensing agreement.
- Ayr will now begin leveraging Tahoe and LIT cannabis brands throughout Nevada, including in increasing the brands’ presence in Ayr’s Nevada retail footprint.
- Ayr also intends to utilize the strong presence and relationships developed by Tahoe Hydro and LIT to deepen its wholesale penetration throughout the state.