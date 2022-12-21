Elon Musk says Twitter will be 'okay' next year, could be 'roughly cash flow break-even'

Dec. 21, 2022 12:49 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor7 Comments

Elon Musk Visits Germany

Maja Hitij/Getty Images News

Elon Musk, who is in the process of actively looking for a new CEO for social media platform Twitter (TWTR), said the company would likely be "okay" next year as the enigmatic tech exec defended

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.