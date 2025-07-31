Apple GAAP EPS of $1.57 beats by $0.14, revenue of $94.04B beats by $4.88B

Jul. 31, 2025 4:32 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor41 Comments
  • Apple press release (NASDAQ:AAPL): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.57 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $94.04B (+9.6% Y/Y) beats by $4.88B.

  • Net sales by category:

     June 2025

    iPhone

    $

    44,582

    $

    39,296

    $

    160,561

    $

    154,961

    Mac

    8,046

    7,009

    24,982

    22,240

    iPad

    6,581

    7,162

    21,071

    19,744

    Wearables, Home and Accessories

    7,404

    8,097

    26,673

    27,963

    Services

    27,423

    24,213

    80,408

    71,197

    Total net sales

    $

    94,036

    $

    85,777

    $

    313,695

    $

    296,105

     
  • Shares +3%.

