- Apple press release (NASDAQ:AAPL): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.57 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $94.04B (+9.6% Y/Y) beats by $4.88B.
Net sales by category:
June 2025
iPhone
$
44,582
$
39,296
$
160,561
$
154,961
Mac
8,046
7,009
24,982
22,240
iPad
6,581
7,162
21,071
19,744
Wearables, Home and Accessories
7,404
8,097
26,673
27,963
Services
27,423
24,213
80,408
71,197
Total net sales
$
94,036
$
85,777
$
313,695
$
296,105
- Shares +3%.
