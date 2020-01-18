XLU Weekly: Buy-Side Breakout Above Major Resistance To New All-Time Highs

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLU price action.

As noted in last week’s XLU Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 64.75s as resistance. This week’s primary expectation did not play out as key resistance failed and aggressive price discovery higher ensued through major resistance to 66.85s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 66.76s.

13-17 January 2020:

This week’s auction saw price discovery higher to 64.98s in Monday’s auction as last week’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Buyers trapped, 64.97s-64.76s, at/near all-time highs into Monday’s close. Minor price discovery lower developed to 64.50s early in Tuesday’s trade as Monday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Buy excess developed as sellers trapped, driving price higher to 64.97s where buying interest emerged into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction as a gap higher open developed to new all-time highs in Wednesday’s auction. Price discovery higher developed to 66s as buying interest emerged ahead of Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers held the auction as buy-side continuation developed to 66.37s in Thursday’s trade as buying interest emerged, 66.36s-66.22s, once again into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late buyers held the auction as buy-side continued in Friday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 66.85s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 66.76s.

This week’s auction did not see the primary expectation play out as major resistance failed and price discovery higher resumed after the consolidation of the Fall 2019 to new all-time highs. Within the larger context, this week’s auction reflects a structural buy-side breakout above prior major resistance, 65.11s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week centers upon response to the key demand cluster, 66.30s-65.70s. Sell-side failure at this key cluster would target new all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure within this key cluster would target key demand clusters below, 65.11s-64.60s/63.20s-62.65s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is now buy-side, barring failure of 66.10s as support. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias is now buy-side barring failure of 65.11s as support.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Utility Sector Bullish Percent Index has seen a new move higher following the downtrend from all-time highs formed in August-September 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have seen recent rising bullish breadth. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Intermediate term structure shifts bullish as utility breadth re-joins broader market bullish breadth. Although bullish breath is extreme, market structure did not confirm the breadth. As a result, the grind higher continues.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.